Seems a ridiculously low amount.
We have been following Darwin Nunez since his early days at Almeria. Its not hard to imagine Olise being a Liverpool player a couple of years down the line. Still, will put him in the Sarr / Traore pile for now.
Clinical really is gonna fill his boots if we pay £100 million for someone with a £50 million buy out fee.
Don't know what is wrong with you recently?How much do you expect for him? 15m is a great price plus a sell on or buy back clause I would have thought.
Craig is reeling them in!!
Have no problem with that, it's just the overinflated transfer fees for young players that have proven very little that worries me. Núñez's fee is reasonable when you compare his track record to the likes of Olise, and how much they are supposed to cost.As he should.
To be fair, rumours for Olise are tenuous at best. When Nkunkus got a 60 million release clause, its hard to imagine Olise going for £60 million.
Maguire went for £80m. English tax.
Was doing well until you pissed in his swim.
Olise is French, no? Or have you joined Craig on the river bank?
A very nice chap, David Lynch, and of course someone who worked for the club for a decent stint.
Has a French parent and represents them at U21 level, but born and raised in London.
I think that might be the last we see of Koumetio, seems decent but makes to many mistakes
He's English too.
A very nice chap, David Lynch, and of course someone who worked for the club for a decent stint. Kelleher may feel like hes running to stand still at this stage. Theres a desire to play football. Ideally in the Zooropa league or better.
The mirror (i know, I know,) saying that we had a deal in place with Viera but pulled out once Arsenal enquired.
Except we are going 4231 then we do need another forward.
And really really shit.
Jovic leaving Madrid, should we be on that train?
We had a first option on him, not a deal ...
Not going to lie. It won't be nice seeing Michael Edwards at Man Utd or Chelsea.
I wonder how much was Edwards and how much was the infrastructure. We seem to be ticking along as normal.
That was debunked, and the report I read said wed had a deal in place.
Yes, he makes too many mistakes for a 19-year-old central defender ...
Put him up against any other defender we have at that level, makes a far more mistakes
Nope, we need Jones and Elliott playing further forward ...
