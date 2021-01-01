« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 807 808 809 810 811 [812]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1499588 times)

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32440 on: Today at 04:51:07 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:11:02 pm
Seems a ridiculously low amount.

Don't know what is wrong with you recently?

How much do you expect for him?

15m is a great price plus a sell on or buy back clause I would have thought.
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,826
  • Italians do it better
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32441 on: Today at 04:51:25 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 04:33:24 pm
We have been following Darwin Nunez since his early days at Almeria. Its not hard to imagine Olise being a Liverpool player a couple of years down the line. Still, will put him in the Sarr / Traore pile for now.
Have no problem with that, it's just the overinflated transfer fees for young players that have proven very little that worries me. Núñez's fee is reasonable when you compare his track record to the likes of Olise, and how much they are supposed to cost.

Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:36:55 pm
Clinical really is gonna fill his boots if we pay £100 million for someone with a £50 million buy out fee.
As he should.  :D
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,723
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32442 on: Today at 04:51:35 pm »
Craig is reeling them in!!
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,616
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32443 on: Today at 04:51:46 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 04:51:07 pm
Don't know what is wrong with you recently?

How much do you expect for him?

15m is a great price plus a sell on or buy back clause I would have thought.

Go and give it another read.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,616
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32444 on: Today at 04:52:28 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:51:35 pm
Craig is reeling them in!!

The fish are hungry today!
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,289
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32445 on: Today at 05:22:55 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 04:51:25 pm
Have no problem with that, it's just the overinflated transfer fees for young players that have proven very little that worries me. Núñez's fee is reasonable when you compare his track record to the likes of Olise, and how much they are supposed to cost.
As he should.  :D

To be fair, rumours for Olise are tenuous at best. When Nkunkus got a 60 million release clause, its hard to imagine Olise going for £60 million.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32446 on: Today at 05:36:49 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 05:22:55 pm
To be fair, rumours for Olise are tenuous at best. When Nkunkus got a 60 million release clause, its hard to imagine Olise going for £60 million.
Maguire went for £80m. English tax.
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,017
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32447 on: Today at 05:40:06 pm »
Olise's a tidy player but not a winger/forward type, more of a technically-gifted midfielder that plays wide, right?  Or maybe he has the capability to take his end product up a notch.  Certainly impressive when I've seen him play.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,289
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32448 on: Today at 06:05:43 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:36:49 pm
Maguire went for £80m. English tax.

Thats a bit of a stretch to say the least. Not all English players are going for ridiculous rates, even though there are examples. Non-English players too are prone to ridiculous transfers.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32449 on: Today at 06:10:32 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:51:35 pm
Craig is reeling them in!!


Was doing well until you pissed in his swim.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,723
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32450 on: Today at 06:13:32 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:10:32 pm

Was doing well until you pissed in his swim.



I didn't want the thread to get derailed and people get stuck in that current - there are - after all - important puns to be made.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,173
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32451 on: Today at 06:17:27 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:36:49 pm
Maguire went for £80m. English tax.
Olise is French, no? Or have you joined Craig on the river bank?
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,923
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32452 on: Today at 06:22:57 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:36:49 pm
Maguire went for £80m. English tax.
Even £80 would have been too much for Maguire
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32453 on: Today at 06:27:07 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 06:17:27 pm
Olise is French, no? Or have you joined Craig on the river bank?
He's English too.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32454 on: Today at 06:27:41 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 06:17:27 pm
Olise is French, no? Or have you joined Craig on the river bank?

Has a French parent and represents them at U21 level, but born and raised in London.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,403
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32455 on: Today at 06:27:50 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:16:40 am
A very nice chap, David Lynch, and of course someone who worked for the club for a decent stint.  :wave

Oh, I am sure that he is a nice chap, but he likes to open sensitive topics in his tweets ("our hierarhy being worried about Bellingham's wage demands", "difficult talks with Kelleher at the end of next season" etc.) that no one can really confirm or deny, so he builds himself a nice following on Twitter ;)
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32456 on: Today at 06:30:21 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:27:41 pm
Has a French parent and represents them at U21 level, but born and raised in London.
He's French, Algerian(Mother), Nigerian(Father) and English(birth).
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,403
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32457 on: Today at 06:30:53 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:09:23 am
I  think that might be the last we see of Koumetio, seems decent but makes to many mistakes

Yes, he makes too many mistakes for a 19-year-old central defender ...
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,068
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32458 on: Today at 06:35:50 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:27:07 pm
He's English too.
And really really shit.
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,626
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32459 on: Today at 06:37:58 pm »
Not going to lie. It won't be nice seeing Michael Edwards at Man Utd or Chelsea.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,068
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32460 on: Today at 06:38:20 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:16:40 am
A very nice chap, David Lynch, and of course someone who worked for the club for a decent stint.  :wave

Kelleher may feel like hes running to stand still at this stage. Theres a desire to play football. Ideally in the Zooropa league or better.
Lynch likes a damn fine cup of coffee too, apparently.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,403
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32461 on: Today at 06:38:29 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 12:03:51 pm
The mirror (i know, I know,) saying that we had a deal in place with Viera but pulled out once Arsenal enquired.

We had a first option on him, not a deal ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,403
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32462 on: Today at 06:39:59 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:43:13 pm
Except we are going 4231 then we do need another forward.

Nope, we need Jones and Elliott playing further forward ...
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,543
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32463 on: Today at 06:50:17 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:35:50 pm
And really really shit.

I think he's a lovely player to watch, he looks really smooth but I'm not sure how productive is (or can be) and whether he'd fit in here under Klopp.

He needs to stay at Palace anyway, get over his injury and perform - I hope he does, he's one of those players who I kind of root for.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,652
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32464 on: Today at 06:52:37 pm »
Jovic leaving Madrid, should we be on that train?  :D
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32465 on: Today at 06:59:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:52:37 pm
Jovic leaving Madrid, should we be on that train?  :D

No, he wouldn't get in our squad let alone XI.
Logged

Online J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,460
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32466 on: Today at 06:59:36 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:38:29 pm
We had a first option on him, not a deal ...

That was debunked, and the report I read said wed had a deal in place.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32467 on: Today at 07:00:53 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:37:58 pm
Not going to lie. It won't be nice seeing Michael Edwards at Man Utd or Chelsea.

I wonder how much was Edwards and how much was the infrastructure.  We seem to be ticking along as normal.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,403
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32468 on: Today at 07:09:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:52:37 pm
Jovic leaving Madrid, should we be on that train?  :D

He is a talented player, and he will do well somewhere. We don't need him ...
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,626
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32469 on: Today at 07:10:02 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:00:53 pm
I wonder how much was Edwards and how much was the infrastructure.  We seem to be ticking along as normal.

Time will tell I suppose. I would have thought he'd definitely have the knowledge to set up a similar infrastructure at another club though.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,403
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32470 on: Today at 07:10:07 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 06:59:36 pm
That was debunked, and the report I read said wed had a deal in place.

Well, the report you've read is not true ...
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,211
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32471 on: Today at 07:18:02 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:30:53 pm
Yes, he makes too many mistakes for a 19-year-old central defender ...

Put him up against any other defender we have at that level, makes a far more mistakes
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,403
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32472 on: Today at 07:22:20 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 07:18:02 pm
Put him up against any other defender we have at that level, makes a far more mistakes

Yes, we should have sold him already ...
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,200
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32473 on: Today at 07:27:58 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:39:59 pm
Nope, we need Jones and Elliott playing further forward ...
Jones is an 8. Elliott was always more of advanced MFer
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 807 808 809 810 811 [812]   Go Up
« previous next »
 