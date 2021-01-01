« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1496136 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32360 on: Today at 11:51:30 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:45:35 am
We are one of the most attractive clubs in world football so from that point of view, I have no doubt any player would be interested in joining us.

The thing with Bellingham is a lot of fans have it in their heads that he is coming to us but have to acknowledge that for him to do that he has to accept lower terms than he would get elsewhere. I think he would do that unless City and Madrid come in for him, because they are two clubs that are as attractive as us and pay more.

The City link is worrying:
They will challenge for titles
They have a great coach who improves players
He'll definitely play in their midfield
and they pay amazing wages.

So they will offer him what we will offer but will pay more. His whole family are Liverpool fans hopefully that helps.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32361 on: Today at 11:54:39 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:45:35 am
We are one of the most attractive clubs in world football so from that point of view, I have no doubt any player would be interested in joining us.

The thing with Bellingham is a lot of fans have it in their heads that he is coming to us but have to acknowledge that for him to do that he has to accept lower terms than he would get elsewhere. I think he would do that unless City and Madrid come in for him, because they are two clubs that are as attractive as us and pay more.


Yeah, the problem is that potentially we'd not be in a situation where we offered, say, an initial £150k/week and another club offered £200k

As we saw with Mbappe, RM are willing to pay crazy-money, and Abu Dhabi just corruptly pay secret top-ups through the dictatorship.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32362 on: Today at 12:03:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:45:35 am
We are one of the most attractive clubs in world football so from that point of view, I have no doubt any player would be interested in joining us.

The thing with Bellingham is a lot of fans have it in their heads that he is coming to us but have to acknowledge that for him to do that he has to accept lower terms than he would get elsewhere. I think he would do that unless City and Madrid come in for him, because they are two clubs that are as attractive as us and pay more.

And. It's not like we haven't signed big named players before that attract interest. We were talking to one of the best players in the world but he decided to stay at PSG. Think Liverpool are a massive attraction to any player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32363 on: Today at 12:03:51 pm »
The mirror (i know, I know,) saying that we had a deal in place with Viera but pulled out once Arsenal enquired.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32364 on: Today at 12:04:52 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 12:03:51 pm
The mirror (i know, I know,) saying that we had a deal in place with Viera but pulled out once Arsenal enquired.

Obviously felt we couldn't compete with the Arteta factor
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32365 on: Today at 12:09:01 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 12:03:51 pm
The mirror (i know, I know,) saying that we had a deal in place with Viera but pulled out once Arsenal enquired.

He knows he has an awesome song waiting for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32366 on: Today at 12:10:19 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:09:01 pm
He knows he has an awesome song waiting for him.

He doesnt come from Senegal
He didnt give Giggs the ball
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32367 on: Today at 12:18:23 pm »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 10:58:51 am
Fantasy pick but I would just absolutely love to see Camavinga in this Liverpool side when Klopp is in charge. That would be an absolutely stunning midfield.
There is a group of supporters mostly on reddit and other platforms who believe that Liverpool's data analytics based recruiting has a blind spot and cannot spot midfielders as good as the other positions. Edwards never signed a centre midfielder apart from Fabinho(who is mostly a destroyer) who is on par with the rest of the signings which were more unknowns who turned up great.

What about the little Portuguese lad Thiago in the middle we got from Bayern, he's alright like
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32368 on: Today at 12:19:28 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 12:18:23 pm
What about the little Portuguese lad Thiago in the middle we got from Bayern, he's alright like

Spaniards will hate us for that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32369 on: Today at 12:33:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:19:28 pm
Spaniards will hate us for that.

They already hate us for not having a song for Lovren
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32370 on: Today at 12:34:58 pm »
Ben Jacobs
@JacobsBen

Liverpool are not looking at Christian Pulisic as a 'Mane replacement'. They already have Núñez. With Origi Milan-bound another attacking option could still be considered, but I am told it won't be Pulisic.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32371 on: Today at 12:35:35 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:34:58 pm
Ben Jacobs
@JacobsBen

Liverpool are not looking at Christian Pulisic as a 'Mane replacement'. They already have Núñez. With Origi Milan-bound another attacking option could still be considered, but I am told it won't be Pulisic.

Thats a c*nt lobbed amongst the pigeons right there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32372 on: Today at 12:37:13 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:34:58 pm
Ben Jacobs
@JacobsBen

Liverpool are not looking at Christian Pulisic as a 'Mane replacement'. They already have Núñez. With Origi Milan-bound another attacking option could still be considered, but I am told it won't be Pulisic.

Interesting insight from Ben. We're not going to sign a player we were never going to sign.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32373 on: Today at 12:39:18 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:34:58 pm
Ben Jacobs
@JacobsBen

Liverpool are not looking at Christian Pulisic as a 'Mane replacement'. They already have Núñez. With Origi Milan-bound another attacking option could still be considered, but I am told it won't be Pulisic.


I think we're OK for forwards

But potentially light on midfielders (especially ones who can play the Fabinho role effectively). A MF who can play both the CM and DM position to a good standard would be perfect.

Then again, we don't know the formation that Klopp has lined up for next season, Might be a slight variation on the same theme; might be a more substantive change.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32374 on: Today at 12:39:49 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:34:58 pm
Ben Jacobs
@JacobsBen

Liverpool are not looking at Christian Pulisic as a 'Mane replacement'. They already have Núñez. With Origi Milan-bound another attacking option could still be considered, but I am told it won't be Pulisic.

I really don't think that we need another forward for next season. Salah, Nunez, Firmino, Jota and Diaz is significant depth and that's before you add Carvalho, Elliot and Ox who can all play in the front line. I mean I obviously won't object if we do bring someone else in ;D But it would be odd.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32375 on: Today at 12:42:12 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:34:58 pm
Ben Jacobs
@JacobsBen

Liverpool are not looking at Mario Balotelli as a 'Mane replacement'. They already have Núñez. With Origi Milan-bound another attacking option could still be considered, but I am told it won't be Balotelli.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32376 on: Today at 12:42:36 pm »
We've only really got Salah, Nunez, Diaz and Jota as attackers. Firmino, Carvalho and Elliott are all midfielders now, in our new 3-2-3-1 system
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32377 on: Today at 12:43:13 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:39:18 pm

I think we're OK for forwards

But potentially light on midfielders (especially ones who can play the Fabinho role effectively). A MF who can play both the CM and DM position to a good standard would be perfect.

Then again, we don't know the formation that Klopp has lined up for next season, Might be a slight variation on the same theme; might be a more substantive change.
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 12:39:49 pm
I really don't think that we need another forward for next season. Salah, Nunez, Firmino, Jota and Diaz is significant depth and that's before you add Carvalho, Elliot and Ox who can all play in the front line. I mean I obviously won't object if we do bring someone else in ;D But it would be odd.

Except we are going 4231 then we do need another forward.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32378 on: Today at 12:43:38 pm »
Nkunku 60m euro release clause now confirmed. We could do a Keita style deal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32379 on: Today at 12:44:30 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:54:39 am

Yeah, the problem is that potentially we'd not be in a situation where we offered, say, an initial £150k/week and another club offered £200k

As we saw with Mbappe, RM are willing to pay crazy-money, and Abu Dhabi just corruptly pay secret top-ups through the dictatorship.

Yet none of the great players we have signed have joined us to become the richest player in the world, on the top wages??
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32380 on: Today at 12:49:41 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:43:13 pm
Except we are going 4231 then we do need another forward.

If we are then Elliott would be very much a forward in that formation though. Ox as well and Jones and perhaps Keita as one of the three.

That'd be at least Jota/Firmino/Nunez/Diaz/Salah/Carvalho/Elliott/Jones for 4 places.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32381 on: Today at 12:53:10 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:34:58 pm
Ben Jacobs
@JacobsBen

Liverpool are not looking at Christian Pulisic as a 'Mane replacement'. They already have Núñez. With Origi Milan-bound another attacking option could still be considered, but I am told it won't be Pulisic.

In other news, water wet.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32382 on: Today at 12:55:36 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:35:35 pm
Thats a c*nt lobbed amongst the pigeons right there.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32383 on: Today at 12:56:42 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 12:39:49 pm
I really don't think that we need another forward for next season. Salah, Nunez, Firmino, Jota and Diaz is significant depth and that's before you add Carvalho, Elliot and Ox who can all play in the front line. I mean I obviously won't object if we do bring someone else in ;D But it would be odd.

and Gordon also.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32384 on: Today at 12:59:15 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 12:56:42 pm
and Gordon also.

Gordons only going to be replacing Salah, when we convert him to right back in place of the new CM Trent though
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32385 on: Today at 01:02:36 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:37:54 am
Not sure, Madrid and City are interested apparently.
Depends on what he wants. If he's purely motivated by money then we have no chance. If the talk of him supporting us is true, Gerrard being his idol etc and wants to work under Klopp then I can't see why we wouldn't be favourites.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32386 on: Today at 01:03:38 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:43:38 pm
Nkunku 60m euro release clause now confirmed. We could do a Keita style deal.
Think ruler of PSG Mbappe will be able to tempt him back to Paris. Hes going to have plenty of interest, would be a great signing for us but difficult for us to pull off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32387 on: Today at 01:09:00 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:25:32 am
Such a weird name for a football club ;D Like being called FC England London or FC Scotland Edinburgh.

Sounds like something from Pro Evo.

FC Everton Lille...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32388 on: Today at 01:17:20 pm »
When are the lads back in pre season training?

I know Ox and Hendo have gone back already. Ramsay also.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32389 on: Today at 01:21:54 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 01:17:20 pm
When are the lads back in pre season training?

July 4th, not sure if that applies to all of them though.  Milner probably spent the break running up Kilamanjaro.
