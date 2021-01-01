We are one of the most attractive clubs in world football so from that point of view, I have no doubt any player would be interested in joining us. The thing with Bellingham is a lot of fans have it in their heads that he is coming to us but have to acknowledge that for him to do that he has to accept lower terms than he would get elsewhere. I think he would do that unless City and Madrid come in for him, because they are two clubs that are as attractive as us and pay more.
The mirror (i know, I know,) saying that we had a deal in place with Viera but pulled out once Arsenal enquired.
He knows he has an awesome song waiting for him.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Fantasy pick but I would just absolutely love to see Camavinga in this Liverpool side when Klopp is in charge. That would be an absolutely stunning midfield.There is a group of supporters mostly on reddit and other platforms who believe that Liverpool's data analytics based recruiting has a blind spot and cannot spot midfielders as good as the other positions. Edwards never signed a centre midfielder apart from Fabinho(who is mostly a destroyer) who is on par with the rest of the signings which were more unknowns who turned up great.
What about the little Portuguese lad Thiago in the middle we got from Bayern, he's alright like
Spaniards will hate us for that.
Ben Jacobs@JacobsBenLiverpool are not looking at Christian Pulisic as a 'Mane replacement'. They already have Núñez. With Origi Milan-bound another attacking option could still be considered, but I am told it won't be Pulisic.
Ben Jacobs@JacobsBenLiverpool are not looking at Mario Balotelli as a 'Mane replacement'. They already have Núñez. With Origi Milan-bound another attacking option could still be considered, but I am told it won't be Balotelli.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
I think we're OK for forwardsBut potentially light on midfielders (especially ones who can play the Fabinho role effectively). A MF who can play both the CM and DM position to a good standard would be perfect.Then again, we don't know the formation that Klopp has lined up for next season, Might be a slight variation on the same theme; might be a more substantive change.
I really don't think that we need another forward for next season. Salah, Nunez, Firmino, Jota and Diaz is significant depth and that's before you add Carvalho, Elliot and Ox who can all play in the front line. I mean I obviously won't object if we do bring someone else in But it would be odd.
Yeah, the problem is that potentially we'd not be in a situation where we offered, say, an initial £150k/week and another club offered £200kAs we saw with Mbappe, RM are willing to pay crazy-money, and Abu Dhabi just corruptly pay secret top-ups through the dictatorship.
Except we are going 4231 then we do need another forward.
Thats a c*nt lobbed amongst the pigeons right there.
and Gordon also.
Not sure, Madrid and City are interested apparently.
Nkunku 60m euro release clause now confirmed. We could do a Keita style deal.
Such a weird name for a football club Like being called FC England London or FC Scotland Edinburgh.Sounds like something from Pro Evo.
When are the lads back in pre season training?
