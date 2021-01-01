Ben Jacobs

Liverpool are not looking at Christian Pulisic as a 'Mane replacement'. They already have Núñez. With Origi Milan-bound another attacking option could still be considered, but I am told it won't be Pulisic.



I think we're OK for forwardsBut potentially light on midfielders (especially ones who can play the Fabinho role effectively). A MF who can play both the CM and DM position to a good standard would be perfect.Then again, we don't know the formation that Klopp has lined up for next season, Might be a slight variation on the same theme; might be a more substantive change.