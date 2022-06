I'm guilty of it myself but where do us Liverpool fans get the confidence Bellingham would choose us over other teams?



We are one of the most attractive clubs in world football so from that point of view, I have no doubt any player would be interested in joining us.The thing with Bellingham is a lot of fans have it in their heads that he is coming to us but have to acknowledge that for him to do that he has to accept lower terms than he would get elsewhere. I think he would do that unless City and Madrid come in for him, because they are two clubs that are as attractive as us and pay more.