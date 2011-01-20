He's said he want regular game time. He's already too good to be sitting on the bench as a backup. I'd sell him next summer but insert a buy back clause.
Or just loan him out.
Liverpool wont be letting Caomhin Kelleher leave the club this summer, but a difficult conversation awaits at the end of next season.
The state of this page.
Kelleher needs to be given League cup AND FA cup matches next season.
I still haven't found what I'm looking for on this thread.
You know what I desire? By New Years Day that all of you stop punning. It's improbable, I realize but the world often moves in mysterious ways.
We could but we have too much pride and want to stay the course.
having some fucking pride when you write these shit puns!
Is it because he's Irish?
