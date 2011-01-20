« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 803 804 805 806 807 [808]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1492602 times)

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32280 on: Yesterday at 11:41:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:18:28 pm
He's said he want regular game time. He's already too good to be sitting on the bench as a backup.

I'd sell him next summer but insert a buy back clause.

Or just loan him out.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,647
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32281 on: Yesterday at 11:42:40 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 11:41:49 pm
Or just loan him out.

Unless you think Alisson is leaving the season after that there's no point to a loan.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32282 on: Yesterday at 11:55:26 pm »
The state of this page.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,391
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32283 on: Yesterday at 11:56:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:12:52 pm
Liverpool wont be letting Caomhin Kelleher leave the club this summer, but a difficult conversation awaits at the end of next season.

David Lynch certainly knows his Twitter audience. That is probably why he is not working for any serious media at the moment ...
Logged

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32284 on: Today at 12:08:57 am »
Kelleher needs to be given League cup AND FA cup matches next season.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,250
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32285 on: Today at 12:21:25 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:55:26 pm
The state of this page.

I still haven't found what I'm looking for on this thread.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,889
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32286 on: Today at 01:21:08 am »
Sterling can dream of coming back all he wants but I wouldnt have him in the team ahead of any of our current options. The fee and wages just dont make sense, hell fit in well at Chelsea.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,518
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32287 on: Today at 01:24:18 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:55:26 pm
The state of this page.
I see what you did there. 👀 
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,361
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32288 on: Today at 02:16:09 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 12:08:57 am
Kelleher needs to be given League cup AND FA cup matches next season.
Said that a while back. It must happen if we are to keep him.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline The_Nomad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32289 on: Today at 03:10:52 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:21:25 am
I still haven't found what I'm looking for on this thread.

Well, its going to keep going with or without you.
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,719
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32290 on: Today at 03:19:41 am »
You know what I desire? By New Years Day that all of you stop punning.

It's improbable, I realize but the world often moves in mysterious ways.
Logged

Offline The_Nomad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32291 on: Today at 03:26:04 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:19:41 am
You know what I desire? By New Years Day that all of you stop punning.

It's improbable, I realize but the world often moves in mysterious ways.

We could but we have too much pride and want to stay the course.
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32292 on: Today at 03:30:55 am »
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 03:26:04 am
We could but we have too much pride and want to stay the course.

If you feel like dropping out, remember that it's pun for all and all for pun.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,719
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32293 on: Today at 03:42:50 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:28:44 pm
having some fucking pride when you write these shit puns!

Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 03:26:04 am
We could but we have too much pride and want to stay the course.

Ahem.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,814
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32294 on: Today at 04:34:31 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 12:08:57 am
Kelleher needs to be given League cup AND FA cup matches next season.

Totally agree.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,265
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32295 on: Today at 04:54:40 am »
5 subs... Bring Caomhin on when we can't think of anything better to do
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,265
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32296 on: Today at 04:55:24 am »
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32297 on: Today at 05:30:59 am »
Sterling, Dewsbury Hall, U2 !!!! This is a dark day, a dark fucking day indeed.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,790
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32298 on: Today at 05:41:27 am »
Has Sterling got one more year left on his contract?

If so then its possible that we could replace Salah with another player who is out of contract such as Sterling or Gnabry.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 803 804 805 806 807 [808]   Go Up
« previous next »
 