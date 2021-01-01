« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Garnier

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32240 on: Today at 08:08:37 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 07:57:22 pm
What's the source for this Sterling stuff?  His best position is left wing and he's not getting games ahead of Diaz or Jota there.

a twitter account called @transfersdotcom

i'm not kidding
"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?

- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt

Lastrador

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32241 on: Today at 08:09:15 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:06:58 pm
Could've been worse I guess.
Yep, couldve been Fordy.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32242 on: Today at 08:11:42 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:15:26 pm
Ill never really get this  I get being pissed off with how his agent behaved but he left for a better team and to earn double the money he got here.
Plenty of our players have done similar but few seem to get the level of condemnation he does

How many others have gone to another PL team? I can only think of Torres and he rightfully got shit for it too which only waned because he was utter crap. He also didn't assault one of our players or clearly let the abuse get to him.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Zizou

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32243 on: Today at 08:12:49 pm
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32244 on: Today at 08:14:43 pm
With our top earners making no where near top earners at other clubs it makes little sense how we have the 5th highest wage bill in Europe. We clearly do pay the players very well or our admin staff are the best paid admin staff in the world.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32245 on: Today at 08:34:35 pm
We were in freefall at that point and had one year left on his deal. City were clearly a more appealing prospect.

Ignoring where he went, Salah's agent is handling the situation about as well as Sterling's did.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32246 on: Today at 08:47:36 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:14:43 pm
With our top earners making no where near top earners at other clubs it makes little sense how we have the 5th highest wage bill in Europe. We clearly do pay the players very well or our admin staff are the best paid admin staff in the world.

I suspect the numbers we see in the press and widely available on the internet are inaccurate and misinterpret total compensation. In the best case scenario they may be accurate of base salary. With an incentivised contract and high performance, both individually and collectively, Id imagine base salary may only represent 50-70% of the total compensation.

Thats not massively different than for some people in certain non-football but much lower paid roles, were compensation is incentivised. 60-70% as base salary isnt uncommon. Gives enough guarantees but also enough financial incentive to meet goals.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32247 on: Today at 08:59:02 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:14:43 pm
With our top earners making no where near top earners at other clubs it makes little sense how we have the 5th highest wage bill in Europe. We clearly do pay the players very well or our admin staff are the best paid admin staff in the world.

This is why weekly wage figures should be ignored. They aren't really much use when looking at what a player actually earns and total wage bills.
Rosario

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32248 on: Today at 08:59:12 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:15:26 pm
Ill never really get this  I get being pissed off with how his agent behaved but he left for a better team and to earn double the money he got here.
Plenty of our players have done similar but few seem to get the level of condemnation he does

Id imagine its more so because he went to another PL club which basically none of of our other top players do. Then you add in snide digs by him  and his agent, assaulting Gomez and him letting it be known that the Anfield atmosphere got to him makes it easy to give him stick.

Id imagine if Salahs agent isnt all bluster and he doesnt resign and ends up at another PL club be that City or Newcastle Id imagine he would receive similar amounts of stick regardless of what hes done for us during his time here.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32249 on: Today at 09:10:47 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:14:43 pm
With our top earners making no where near top earners at other clubs it makes little sense how we have the 5th highest wage bill in Europe. We clearly do pay the players very well or our admin staff are the best paid admin staff in the world.

A very incentive based wage bill and the team have been very successful will be part of it.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

JRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32250 on: Today at 09:35:08 pm
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 08:59:12 pm
Id imagine its more so because he went to another PL club which basically none of of our other top players do. Then you add in snide digs by him  and his agent, assaulting Gomez and him letting it be known that the Anfield atmosphere got to him makes it easy to give him stick.

Id imagine if Salahs agent isnt all bluster and he doesnt resign and ends up at another PL club be tut City or Newcastle Id imagine he would receive similar amounts of stick regardless of what hes done for us during his time here.
I wouldnt mind if Salah went to another PL club if he leaves, as long as its not Abu Dhabi, United, Chelsea, Saudi, Arsenal, Spurs, Villa, West Ham, Leeds or Everton.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32251 on: Today at 09:44:50 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:45:59 pm
Apparently Sterling's first choice is to come back to us.  ;D

He can fuck off ...
Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32252 on: Today at 09:49:09 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 08:09:15 pm
Yep, couldve been Fordy.

I get things right. Whats wrong with you?lol
cptrios

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32253 on: Today at 09:53:03 pm
I'd gladly take Sterling back on a pro bono basis. Otherwise, no thanks.
Quote from: cptrios on March 10, 2012, 06:22:45 pm
You know what, I'm writing this here now and I'm going to put it in my signature and leave it there for the next 5 years, no matter how embarrassing it might or might not turn out to be: Jordan Henderson is going to be a fantastic player.

Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32254 on: Today at 09:56:00 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 09:53:03 pm
I'd gladly take Sterling back on a pro bono basis. Otherwise, no thanks.
You too?
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32255 on: Today at 10:01:59 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:56:00 pm
You too?
Why not? I think he'd give us the edge.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32256 on: Today at 10:09:07 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 10:01:59 pm
Why not? I think he'd give us the edge.

I'd be happy with that, the Edge is fine.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32257 on: Today at 10:14:13 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 10:01:59 pm
Why not? I think he'd give us the edge.
That's true. We've bought so many left sided attackers it's clear we still haven't found what we're looking for. So maybe he's the One.
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

harleydanger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32258 on: Today at 10:14:35 pm
Cant tell if thats a U2 pun or not
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32259 on: Today at 10:15:47 pm
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 10:14:35 pm
Cant tell if thats a U2 pun or not
Take it either way, with or without U2 pun
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32260 on: Today at 10:17:28 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:09:07 pm
I'd be happy with that, the Edge is fine.

He is not Bono, he is rubbish.
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32261 on: Today at 10:28:44 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:14:13 pm
That's true. We've bought so many left sided attackers it's clear we still haven't found what we're looking for. So maybe he's the One.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:15:47 pm
Take it either way, with or without U2 pun
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:17:28 pm
He is not Bono, he is rubbish.

having some fucking pride when you write these shit puns!
careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32262 on: Today at 10:31:14 pm
Speaking on midfield targets what do people think of Dewsbury Hall (I come in peace)
His numbers don't look too bad given how poor Leicester was last season
https://fbref.com/en/players/5c74c0f5/Kiernan-Dewsbury-Hall
Lastrador

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32263 on: Today at 10:33:59 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 10:28:44 pm
having some fucking pride (in the name of rawk) when you write these shit puns!
Robert_B

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32264 on: Today at 10:36:46 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 10:31:14 pm
Speaking on midfield targets what do people think of Drewsbery Hall (I come in peace)
His numbers don't look too bad given how poor Leicester was last season
https://fbref.com/en/players/5c74c0f5/Kiernan-Dewsbury-Hall

Dewsbury Hall? I think I went to a wedding there once.
Captain Caveman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32265 on: Today at 10:39:30 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 04:52:11 pm
I dont know, Nunez is more of an out an out goal scorer than weve had in a long while, and although it could take time for him to settle and become prolific I wont be that surprised to see him banging in a a similar level to Salah. I dont think well struggle for goals this season
I think the physicality, anarchy and presence of Nunez will open things up again for Salah to score more freely.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on January 15, 2010, 04:17:59 pm
Sabu retch at putrid "fan", born to screech, doom'd to lose.
Quote from: Nico CARP on January 25, 2008, 06:03:50 pm
MANCHESTER EVERTON AND FUCK.
Says it all

Linudden

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32266 on: Today at 10:40:05 pm
Sterling has said that his daughter really supports Liverpool and she would love to see him go back, so I can see why he'd try. Doubt Klopp would take him even on a free though.
Linudden.

dimitri

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32267 on: Today at 10:47:35 pm
whats is his agent saying?? ;D
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32268 on: Today at 10:49:15 pm
Quote from: dimitri on Today at 10:47:35 pm
whats is his agent saying?? ;D

He said it'd be a Beautiful Day if he re-signed for the Reds.
Linudden

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32269 on: Today at 10:58:24 pm
Having said that, looking at Sterling and what he could offer the first team right now, I doubt there's any better ready-made replacement for Mané around than him. Would be at a reasonable price, aged 27, home-grown at club and offers quite similar attributes in terms of pace and the ability to get into scoring positions. Slightly less prolific as a player, but very close.

Purely at an unemotional level, Sterling would actually be a really good signing, being able to alternate with Díaz and Salah on either side of the wing as well. Next summer on a free with reasonable wages at 28 years old, it might be too handy of an opportunity to pass up on, regardless of what happened in the contract saga, with Joe Gomez on that occasion et cetera. He could still give the club five really good years to pay back some of the trouble caused by him in the past. Maybe that's what he wants to do?

I'd give him the benefit of the doubt if he'd wanted to join and have a go at it. He was part of a really special side back in 2014 and gave us incredible memories. Life is too short to carry grudges.
Linudden.
Linudden.

Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32270 on: Today at 11:00:11 pm
Maybe one for the winter transfer window, you know, sign him on Jan 1st


(punning without punning ;) )
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32271 on: Today at 11:12:52 pm
Quote
Liverpool wont be letting Caomhin Kelleher leave the club this summer, but a difficult conversation awaits at the end of next season.[@dmlynch]
darragh85

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32272 on: Today at 11:14:41 pm
Imagine replacing mane with that asshole sterling.
Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32273 on: Today at 11:17:12 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:12:52 pm


Why will it be a difficult conversation?
Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32274 on: Today at 11:18:28 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:12:52 pm


This is going to be a tough one.  He's clearly a very good GK who we'll want to hang on to but he's far too good to not be playing on a regular basis and Alison is a long ways away from not being one of the best GK's in the world.  How the club handles this situation will be interesting. 
Logged

Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32275 on: Today at 11:18:28 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 11:17:12 pm
Why will it be a difficult conversation?

He's said he want regular game time. He's already too good to be sitting on the bench as a backup.

I'd sell him next summer but insert a buy back clause.
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32276 on: Today at 11:22:09 pm
Julian Wardll be Mullan it over.
"Word of the day is 'phil

Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32277 on: Today at 11:24:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:12:52 pm


Hi Caomhin.

Hi Julian.

Were selling you to Newcastle for £80m. Pitaluga will slot into your space.

OK, so.
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Chakan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32278 on: Today at 11:25:59 pm »
Online Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32279 on: Today at 11:31:07 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:22:09 pm
Julian Wardll be Mullan it over.

I still dont know if hes the drummer or the bassist.
