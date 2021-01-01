Having said that, looking at Sterling and what he could offer the first team right now, I doubt there's any better ready-made replacement for Mané around than him. Would be at a reasonable price, aged 27, home-grown at club and offers quite similar attributes in terms of pace and the ability to get into scoring positions. Slightly less prolific as a player, but very close.



Purely at an unemotional level, Sterling would actually be a really good signing, being able to alternate with Díaz and Salah on either side of the wing as well. Next summer on a free with reasonable wages at 28 years old, it might be too handy of an opportunity to pass up on, regardless of what happened in the contract saga, with Joe Gomez on that occasion et cetera. He could still give the club five really good years to pay back some of the trouble caused by him in the past. Maybe that's what he wants to do?



I'd give him the benefit of the doubt if he'd wanted to join and have a go at it. He was part of a really special side back in 2014 and gave us incredible memories. Life is too short to carry grudges.