Offline Garnier

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32240 on: Today at 08:08:37 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 07:57:22 pm
What's the source for this Sterling stuff?  His best position is left wing and he's not getting games ahead of Diaz or Jota there.

a twitter account called @transfersdotcom

i'm not kidding
Online Lastrador

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32241 on: Today at 08:09:15 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:06:58 pm
Could've been worse I guess.
Yep, couldve been Fordy.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32242 on: Today at 08:11:42 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:15:26 pm
Ill never really get this  I get being pissed off with how his agent behaved but he left for a better team and to earn double the money he got here.
Plenty of our players have done similar but few seem to get the level of condemnation he does

How many others have gone to another PL team? I can only think of Torres and he rightfully got shit for it too which only waned because he was utter crap. He also didn't assault one of our players or clearly let the abuse get to him.
Offline Zizou

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32243 on: Today at 08:12:49 pm »
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32244 on: Today at 08:14:43 pm »
With our top earners making no where near top earners at other clubs it makes little sense how we have the 5th highest wage bill in Europe. We clearly do pay the players very well or our admin staff are the best paid admin staff in the world.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32245 on: Today at 08:34:35 pm »
We were in freefall at that point and had one year left on his deal. City were clearly a more appealing prospect.

Ignoring where he went, Salah's agent is handling the situation about as well as Sterling's did.
Offline Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32246 on: Today at 08:47:36 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:14:43 pm
With our top earners making no where near top earners at other clubs it makes little sense how we have the 5th highest wage bill in Europe. We clearly do pay the players very well or our admin staff are the best paid admin staff in the world.

I suspect the numbers we see in the press and widely available on the internet are inaccurate and misinterpret total compensation. In the best case scenario they may be accurate of base salary. With an incentivised contract and high performance, both individually and collectively, Id imagine base salary may only represent 50-70% of the total compensation.

Thats not massively different than for some people in certain non-football but much lower paid roles, were compensation is incentivised. 60-70% as base salary isnt uncommon. Gives enough guarantees but also enough financial incentive to meet goals.
Online Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32247 on: Today at 08:59:02 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:14:43 pm
With our top earners making no where near top earners at other clubs it makes little sense how we have the 5th highest wage bill in Europe. We clearly do pay the players very well or our admin staff are the best paid admin staff in the world.

This is why weekly wage figures should be ignored. They aren't really much use when looking at what a player actually earns and total wage bills.
Online Rosario

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32248 on: Today at 08:59:12 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:15:26 pm
Ill never really get this  I get being pissed off with how his agent behaved but he left for a better team and to earn double the money he got here.
Plenty of our players have done similar but few seem to get the level of condemnation he does

Id imagine its more so because he went to another PL club which basically none of of our other top players do. Then you add in snide digs by him  and his agent, assaulting Gomez and him letting it be known that the Anfield atmosphere got to him makes it easy to give him stick.

Id imagine if Salahs agent isnt all bluster and he doesnt resign and ends up at another PL club be that City or Newcastle Id imagine he would receive similar amounts of stick regardless of what hes done for us during his time here.
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32249 on: Today at 09:10:47 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:14:43 pm
With our top earners making no where near top earners at other clubs it makes little sense how we have the 5th highest wage bill in Europe. We clearly do pay the players very well or our admin staff are the best paid admin staff in the world.

A very incentive based wage bill and the team have been very successful will be part of it.
Online JRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32250 on: Today at 09:35:08 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 08:59:12 pm
Id imagine its more so because he went to another PL club which basically none of of our other top players do. Then you add in snide digs by him  and his agent, assaulting Gomez and him letting it be known that the Anfield atmosphere got to him makes it easy to give him stick.

Id imagine if Salahs agent isnt all bluster and he doesnt resign and ends up at another PL club be tut City or Newcastle Id imagine he would receive similar amounts of stick regardless of what hes done for us during his time here.
I wouldnt mind if Salah went to another PL club if he leaves, as long as its not Abu Dhabi, United, Chelsea, Saudi, Arsenal, Spurs, Villa, West Ham, Leeds or Everton.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32251 on: Today at 09:44:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:45:59 pm
Apparently Sterling's first choice is to come back to us.  ;D

He can fuck off ...
Online Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32252 on: Today at 09:49:09 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 08:09:15 pm
Yep, couldve been Fordy.

I get things right. Whats wrong with you?lol
Online cptrios

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32253 on: Today at 09:53:03 pm »
I'd gladly take Sterling back on a pro bono basis. Otherwise, no thanks.
Online Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32254 on: Today at 09:56:00 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 09:53:03 pm
I'd gladly take Sterling back on a pro bono basis. Otherwise, no thanks.
You too?
Online 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32255 on: Today at 10:01:59 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:56:00 pm
You too?
Why not? I think he'd give us the edge.
