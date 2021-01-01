Ill never really get this I get being pissed off with how his agent behaved but he left for a better team and to earn double the money he got here.

Plenty of our players have done similar but few seem to get the level of condemnation he does



Id imagine its more so because he went to another PL club which basically none of of our other top players do. Then you add in snide digs by him and his agent, assaulting Gomez and him letting it be known that the Anfield atmosphere got to him makes it easy to give him stick.Id imagine if Salahs agent isnt all bluster and he doesnt resign and ends up at another PL club be that City or Newcastle Id imagine he would receive similar amounts of stick regardless of what hes done for us during his time here.