Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,289
  • 🇺🇦
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32200 on: Today at 04:19:55 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 03:52:24 pm
Has there been any noise about this from Dortmund's end? With Sancho, they always said pay the price and he's yours, but I haven't seen anything as explicit as that.

I would imagine we're at least trying to lay the groundwork for him.

I dont think their sporting director Seb Kehl has said anything specific for about 6 months, when he just reiterated that he had no release clause, and is contracted till 2025, and wouldt be going anywhere this year.

Bellingham said in an interview at the end of the season about next season "I will be here next season and I will be ready.  He also talked about how he relishes being a leader at Dortmund.

Get the feeling hes happy to stick around another season and develop that role before moving.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

killer-heels

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,787
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32201 on: Today at 04:25:33 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 04:14:04 pm
Why do the Echo need to mention this at all.

Because they need someone to replace Mbappe when it comes to generating clicks for the website.
jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,920
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32202 on: Today at 04:26:03 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 03:47:47 pm
I take it to mean if anyone else bids then we'll be "forced into action"
Time for Spurs to give us a hand
cipher

  Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 509
  Southport & Toronto
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32203 on: Today at 04:28:01 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 04:26:03 pm
Time for Spurs to give us a hand

Levy with a confident final bid of $60 million should get the ball rolling!   :D
Raúl barely had a kick. The nearest he got to greatness was when he shook Gerrard by the hand.   Times - Mar 10,2009.

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32204 on: Today at 04:31:03 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:25:33 pm
Because they need someone to replace Mbappe when it comes to generating clicks for the website.

Pretty much this. Journalists create drama then when we don't get them they question why everyone is now dissapointed and should trust the club etc. Which is fine. But due to their need for clicks it makes people believe we're really in for these players.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

proudred

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,360
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32205 on: Today at 04:31:51 pm
With Taki,Origi & Sadio now gone  (30 + goals). Hope the new incoming players mainly nunez can cover the majority of the goals we need.
clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32206 on: Today at 04:37:57 pm
We must be saving £10m (net) a year or so on wages.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,787
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32207 on: Today at 04:42:57 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:31:03 pm
Pretty much this. Journalists create drama then when we don't get them they question why everyone is now dissapointed and should trust the club etc. Which is fine. But due to their need for clicks it makes people believe we're really in for these players.

I don't regularly listen to football podcasts but I remember listening to one of the Echo's ones last summer after it was confirmed we wouldn't be signing anyone after Konate and they had a panel of 3 or 4 contributors and a couple of them were really having a go at fans and their disappointment over not getting players in.

They also took the piss out of fans who they thought were demanding players like Mbappe. Thats fine if thats your opinion as I did the same, but their employer constantly put out transfer stories and constantly kept bringing up Mbappe's name, including pieces about how it would make financial sense for us to buy him.

Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,183
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32208 on: Today at 04:44:18 pm
Quote from: proudred on Today at 04:31:51 pm
With Taki,Origi & Sadio now gone  (30 + goals). Hope the new incoming players mainly nunez can cover the majority of the goals we need.
I doubt we will get as far in the domestic cups this season, so Mane's output is the main concern. Nunez will do well to get 15-20 goals in the league and CL.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Lastrador

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,815
  • Italians do it better
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32209 on: Today at 04:45:20 pm
The Bellingham saga has just started, and Im already bored by it.
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,387
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32210 on: Today at 04:46:47 pm
Quote from: proudred on Today at 04:31:51 pm
With Taki,Origi & Sadio now gone  (30 + goals). Hope the new incoming players mainly nunez can cover the majority of the goals we need.

Well, Nunez and Carvalho have scored 45 goals this season, so it shouldn't be a problem ...
duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,033
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32211 on: Today at 04:52:11 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:44:18 pm
I doubt we will get as far in the domestic cups this season, so Mane's output is the main concern. Nunez will do well to get 15-20 goals in the league and CL.
I dont know, Nunez is more of an out an out goal scorer than weve had in a long while, and although it could take time for him to settle and become prolific I wont be that surprised to see him banging in a a similar level to Salah. I dont think well struggle for goals this season
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

paisley1977

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,217
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32212 on: Today at 04:53:19 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:46:47 pm
Well, Nunez and Carvalho have scored 45 goals this season, so it shouldn't be a problem ...

And a pre season Diaz should improve his goal tally.
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,183
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32213 on: Today at 04:59:14 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 04:52:11 pm
I dont know, Nunez is more of an out an out goal scorer than weve had in a long while, and although it could take time for him to settle and become prolific I wont be that surprised to see him banging in a a similar level to Salah. I dont think well struggle for goals this season
I hope youre right. Just depends on how quickly we bring into the first team and how much we rotate him with Jota.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,715
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32214 on: Today at 05:03:38 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 04:45:20 pm
The Bellingham saga has just started, and Im already bored by it.

It's going to be an astronomical saga! Carl Sagan would be proud.

Not be confused with astronomia - as that would just be a dead and buried saga.
disgraced cake

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,761
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32215 on: Today at 05:04:18 pm
Really interested in seeing how many Nunez gets in his first season and then obviously going forward. The Prem is a step up from Portuguese football no doubt but if he can get multiple chances per game I can see him scoring plenty.

When we signed Salah I thought 15 in the league would be a great starting number and then as we improved he could possibly aim for 20. He scored 32 that season and while nobody would have saw it coming at the start of the season it didn't come as a surprise due to how many chances he'd have.

Goals and how they're spread are a funny one. The season we won the title Salah, Mane and Bobby scored 46 league goals between them, and that was basically the most convincing title win ever in this country. In 2017/18 they scored 57 between them and we scraped into fourth spot about 30 points behind City.
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,033
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32216 on: Today at 05:11:08 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:59:14 pm
I hope youre right. Just depends on how quickly we bring into the first team and how much we rotate him with Jota.
Again Id be surprised if hes not starting from the first game of the season. Cant see us signing someone for that amount of money to bring them in gradually. That could obviously depend on how he integrates but Id imagine the plan is for him to start straight away. I think Jota may well be seen often both on the left and up top rotating with Nunez and Diaz, but who knows. Im really looking forward to seeing this years team
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

RedG13

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32217 on: Today at 06:27:38 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:58:12 pm
They were promoted last season to Poland's first division, and finished 7th. I don't know who owns them, but definitely an ambitious club ...
https://pl.wikipedia.org/wiki/S%C5%82awomir_Stempniewski found their owner
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,642
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32218 on: Today at 06:45:59 pm
Apparently Sterling's first choice is to come back to us.  ;D
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,534
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32219 on: Today at 06:48:57 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:16:06 pm
For the clicks?

People will do anything for clicks nowadays. There's too many clicks on the dancefloor.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,534
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32220 on: Today at 06:50:54 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:45:59 pm
Apparently Sterling's first choice is to come back to us.  ;D

From purely a footballing perspective, I'd take him :-X

Wages probably wouldn't make sense for us though and his history with us might be, uh, challenging for some.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,227
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32221 on: Today at 06:58:23 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:45:59 pm
Apparently Sterling's first choice is to come back to us.  ;D

No Tks

Had his 30 pieces of Silver

Actually surprised not sitting out his last year of his contract
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,976
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32222 on: Today at 06:58:52 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:45:59 pm
Apparently Sterling's first choice is to come back to us.  ;D
Source?


(Braces)
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,534
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #32223 on: Today at 06:59:10 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 04:52:11 pm
I dont know, Nunez is more of an out an out goal scorer than weve had in a long while, and although it could take time for him to settle and become prolific I wont be that surprised to see him banging in a a similar level to Salah. I dont think well struggle for goals this season

Carvalho! I know it was the Championship but he looks like he's capable of getting a few for us this season. It's always the great unknown for a 19 year old coming in from an inferior league but I'm really hoping we get to see him this season, at least as a serious back for our front players.

In terms of goals, the majority of Origi's and Minamino's came in the League Cup and FA Cup and without those goals, might not go as far this year. Or maybe internal promotions from the youth teams will cover those goals, with players like Kaide Gordon - who knows. It's exciting to find out!
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
