Really interested in seeing how many Nunez gets in his first season and then obviously going forward. The Prem is a step up from Portuguese football no doubt but if he can get multiple chances per game I can see him scoring plenty.



When we signed Salah I thought 15 in the league would be a great starting number and then as we improved he could possibly aim for 20. He scored 32 that season and while nobody would have saw it coming at the start of the season it didn't come as a surprise due to how many chances he'd have.



Goals and how they're spread are a funny one. The season we won the title Salah, Mane and Bobby scored 46 league goals between them, and that was basically the most convincing title win ever in this country. In 2017/18 they scored 57 between them and we scraped into fourth spot about 30 points behind City.