Has there been any noise about this from Dortmund's end? With Sancho, they always said pay the price and he's yours, but I haven't seen anything as explicit as that.
I would imagine we're at least trying to lay the groundwork for him.
I dont think their sporting director Seb Kehl has said anything specific for about 6 months, when he just reiterated that he had no release clause, and is contracted till 2025, and wouldt be going anywhere this year.
Bellingham said in an interview at the end of the season about next season "I will be here next season and I will be ready. He also talked about how he relishes being a leader at Dortmund.
Get the feeling hes happy to stick around another season and develop that role before moving.