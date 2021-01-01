« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 800 801 802 803 804 [805]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1485553 times)

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,379
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32160 on: Today at 12:12:06 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:02:28 pm
The only way he wins a place on the team is by poisoning all the lasagne and salads, to be fair. But yeah, he's entitled to collect the salary stated in his contract and train with the squad of course.

You are making him sound like Winston Bogarde. Ox was very useful for us a few months ago, when Salah and Mane were at the AFCON. A total of 28 appearances (1.511 minutes) with 6 goal involvements is a decent return for a squad player. And with Minamino gone, he might even get some minutes in attack now ...
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,984
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32161 on: Today at 12:12:54 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:04:12 pm
My ego has been on the weights though.

Yes light-weight clearly  :wave
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,465
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32162 on: Today at 12:15:36 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:40:59 am
People have no idea what Bellingham would demand in wages. Young players have both demanded ridiculous wages (Sancho, Haaland) and other younger have not (Nunez is apparently getting less than 100K a week). We have no idea what Bellingham will ask for.

Nunez net wage is around 100k a week, which suggests his total weekly wage is closer to 200k a week less tax.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,984
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32163 on: Today at 12:16:17 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:12:06 pm
You are making him sound like Winston Bogarde. Ox was very useful for us a few months ago, when Salah and Mane were at the AFCON. A total of 28 appearances (1.511 minutes) with 6 goal involvements is a decent return for a squad player. And with Minamino gone, he might even get some minutes in attack now ...

It all depends on his fitness, if hes retained his dynamism he is physically gifted and he is one of the few who can score from long range

Is it worth selling him for £10M or are
We better off keeping him?
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,966
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32164 on: Today at 12:16:39 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:40:59 am
People have no idea what Bellingham would demand in wages. Young players have both demanded ridiculous wages (Sancho, Haaland) and other younger have not (Nunez is apparently getting less than 100K a week). We have no idea what Bellingham will ask for.

Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:10:45 pm
Thought Nunez was 130k a week

Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 12:15:36 pm
Nunez net wage is around 100k a week, which suggests his total weekly wage is closer to 200k a week less tax.

Ghost is gonna lose his shit when he sees this
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,379
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32165 on: Today at 12:21:17 pm »
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32166 on: Today at 12:23:06 pm »
If we think Salah is leaving in a year on a free, then you'd imagine we'd be interested in Gnabry right? Curious what happens there, whether he moves this summer with one-year left or leaves Bayern as a free transfer next summer.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,379
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32167 on: Today at 12:23:10 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:16:17 pm
It all depends on his fitness, if hes retained his dynamism he is physically gifted and he is one of the few who can score from long range

Is it worth selling him for £10M or are
We better off keeping him?

If he is willing to accept the bit part role, I'd keep him ...
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32168 on: Today at 12:28:57 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:23:06 pm
If we think Salah is leaving in a year on a free, then you'd imagine we'd be interested in Gnabry right? Curious what happens there, whether he moves this summer with one-year left or leaves Bayern as a free transfer next summer.
You'd imagine Gnabry would want over £300k a week. I doubt that happens.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,708
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32169 on: Today at 12:30:49 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:28:57 pm
You'd imagine Gnabry would want over £300k a week. I doubt that happens.

that's astronomical!
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,379
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32170 on: Today at 12:32:17 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:28:57 pm
You'd imagine Gnabry would want over £300k a week. I doubt that happens.

Well, the reports in Germany suggest that he has rejected 20 million per season for a contract extension at Bayern. He is even worse than Bellingham ...
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,966
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32171 on: Today at 12:32:27 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:30:49 pm
that's astronomical!

Is that before or after tax though? I saw he only wanted £140k a week.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,752
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32172 on: Today at 12:52:09 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:16:39 pm
Ghost is gonna lose his shit when he sees this
Fucking inflation. And the Wispa bars are half the fucking size :no
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 800 801 802 803 804 [805]   Go Up
« previous next »
 