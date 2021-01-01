The only way he wins a place on the team is by poisoning all the lasagne and salads, to be fair. But yeah, he's entitled to collect the salary stated in his contract and train with the squad of course.
My ego has been on the weights though.
People have no idea what Bellingham would demand in wages. Young players have both demanded ridiculous wages (Sancho, Haaland) and other younger have not (Nunez is apparently getting less than 100K a week). We have no idea what Bellingham will ask for.
You are making him sound like Winston Bogarde. Ox was very useful for us a few months ago, when Salah and Mane were at the AFCON. A total of 28 appearances (1.511 minutes) with 6 goal involvements is a decent return for a squad player. And with Minamino gone, he might even get some minutes in attack now ...
Thought Nunez was 130k a week
Nunez net wage is around 100k a week, which suggests his total weekly wage is closer to 200k a week less tax.
It all depends on his fitness, if hes retained his dynamism he is physically gifted and he is one of the few who can score from long range Is it worth selling him for £10M or areWe better off keeping him?
If we think Salah is leaving in a year on a free, then you'd imagine we'd be interested in Gnabry right? Curious what happens there, whether he moves this summer with one-year left or leaves Bayern as a free transfer next summer.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
You'd imagine Gnabry would want over £300k a week. I doubt that happens.
that's astronomical!
Ghost is gonna lose his shit when he sees this
