I understand that and I haven't said we should force anyone out.



At the end of the day it's down to the player - if he's happy with the way things are for another season, earning a big wage and potentially winning a few more medals, good luck to him.



No I was agreeing with youBut I dont think we should just talk about them being happy to see out their contracts because of money. Can and Wijnaldum clearly did so to get a bigger contract elsewhere. But Lallana, Moreno, Sturridge, Origi, potentially Oxlade-Chamberlain. All in their late 20s, and all surely in the knowledge that this is the highest level they'll ever play at and its only down once their contracts expire. I've got absolutely no issue with those players sticking around as long as they can. If I was in their position I fucking would.'Alex, we've had an offer from West Ham for you. We think you should consider it, you wont play much next season''Who is the West Ham manager?''Its um....its David Moyes''Ahhh ok....yeah I mean my last two managers have been Wenger and Klopp, thats a bit of a comedown. Do you think they'll win any trophies next season?''Bahaha''No seriously?''Oh....no I wouldn't have thought so mate.''Are they in Europe?''Sort of yeah''Sort of?''Well the Conference League''Whats that?''Its like the old Intertoto Cup''....what was that?''Like an old competition for shit European teams''I thought that was the Europa League?''Nah this is worse''Oh''Yeah''Who might I play in that?''Um....I think Dundee United are in it? Oh no wait listen to this....Borac Banja Luka.'Hahaha''Yeah thats a funny name isn't it? See, its all golden mate, so shall I say you'll go?''Will I get many games here?''You might get a few yeah, in the cups and maybe around the break for the WC. And if you have a good pre-season you never know. Five subs as well''And you're not gonna extend my contract?''Nah''Ok so my choice is either stay here, maybe play a little, maybe a bit more if I do well, and potentially win a few more medals...and then leave next summer. Or....go and play for David Moyes, in front of West Ham fans, listen to that fucking shit song every week, and potentially play Brunos Magpies (they're a real team, look it up)?'Hi Jurgen? Yeah he's decided to stay'