I'm glad Ox is staying if we aren't going to sign another midfielder. He'll probably be used as a RW backup more than a centre mid backup to be honest but either way i'd rather have him here than sell for cheap and not replace. My only worry is potentially losing Milner, Ox, Salah and Firmino all on a free next season after losing Origi and Mane on a free this season. Plus Henderson will be 33. I'm sure they have a plan though. Maybe one of Salah or Fimino sign or we get another cheeky jan signing in to soften the blow.



EDIT I'm dumb and didn't mean to include Mane being free