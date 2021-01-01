Is he actually a Liverpool fan? I know he's a big Gerrard fan but that doesn't automatically mean he supported us too.
I was a big Zidane fan growing up. Doesn't mean I shaved off the hair on my scalp and screamed Hala Madrid when banging in volleys in my garden.
He doesn't need to be a LFC fan. He just needs to be smart. Next summer he will be turning 20. He will have enough time during his career to play for 3 massive clubs (Dortmund, LFC and Real Madrid, most likely), and win everything there is to be won, both at team and individual level ...