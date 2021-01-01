« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 796 797 798 799 800 [801]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1477974 times)

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,378
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32000 on: Today at 04:46:04 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:36:34 pm
League One does suggest that he's not going to be sticking around and this is more of a shop window loan.  With Ramsay coming in, his chances were going to be even more limited, so hopefully it works out for him.  Think he's a very decent young fullback.
League One is right for Bradley. He does not have the physique yet to play in the Championship. Whether he makes it or not depends on how he develops going forward
Logged
Neither party wishes to be bent over backwards but...
coitus will occur

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,167
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32001 on: Today at 04:48:01 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:18:40 pm
Bellingham isnt happening because a few fans on RAWK made up some numbers from their imaginations for a fictional contract offer?
I think the pessimism has crept into RAWK because Lynch did an article or tweet or som'at saying that pessimism had crept into the Liverpool hierarchy about the deal, because of the disconnect between our typical wage offer and others'.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32002 on: Today at 04:55:39 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:36:34 pm
League One does suggest that he's not going to be sticking around and this is more of a shop window loan.  With Ramsay coming in, his chances were going to be even more limited, so hopefully it works out for him.  Think he's a very decent young fullback.

Not true.

Just means that he will more than likely get game time at Bolton and go out on loan the season after to a Championship club then take it from there.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32003 on: Today at 04:57:42 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 11:11:06 am
If we were playing 4-2-3-1, where do people reckon Curtis would play? In the "2" or in the "3"?
The 8 role is probably what his skill set(the CM next the 6 normally left side) is suited too but he can play all 3 positions behind the striker too
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,935
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32004 on: Today at 04:58:13 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 04:55:39 pm
Not true.

Just means that he will more than likely get game time at Bolton and go out on loan the season after to a Championship club then take it from there.



You got this Fordy
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32005 on: Today at 04:58:39 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:10:07 am
All 3 of Jones, Elliott and Carvalho can play at the 3 roles behind a main striker in the 4-2-3-1. They will get enough playing time ...
I think it just depends on what they looking for in the game for the role. Keita can also play there.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,741
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32006 on: Today at 05:00:33 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:36:34 pm
League One does suggest that he's not going to be sticking around and this is more of a shop window loan.  With Ramsay coming in, his chances were going to be even more limited, so hopefully it works out for him.  Think he's a very decent young fullback.

Rhys Williams was loaned out to the National League North and was starting a League Cup game for us at the start of the next season next to Virg.

The club are meticulous when it comes to finding the right loan move for a player. Edwards even spent time at the Bolton training ground last season and has watched their games to make sure he's a good fit there (the move nearly happened in Jan).

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32007 on: Today at 05:03:25 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:58:13 pm


You got this Fordy

Damn right.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,935
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32008 on: Today at 05:28:53 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 05:03:25 pm
Damn right.

Just keep which Championship club hes joining a surprise though mate, keep us guessing
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register. Should wash his mouth out with soap and water.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,509
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32009 on: Today at 05:35:12 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:12:43 pm
You'll need to provide pictorial evidence in that case.

Bollocks to that.
Logged
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,350
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32010 on: Today at 05:50:33 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:36:34 pm
League One does suggest that he's not going to be sticking around and this is more of a shop window loan. With Ramsay coming in, his chances were going to be even more limited, so hopefully it works out for him.  Think he's a very decent young fullback.

He is still 18. He could become the next Cafu, for all that we know ...
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,249
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32011 on: Today at 05:51:51 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 02:55:57 pm

I was a big Zidane fan growing up. Doesn't mean I shaved off the hair on my scalp and screamed Hala Madrid when banging in volleys in my garden.

Yes you did and I have the pictures to prove it.....oops sorry I misread the above and thought that you were talking about dressing up in woman's clothes on the weekend.
Logged
#JFT97

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,350
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32012 on: Today at 05:53:41 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 04:48:01 pm
I think the pessimism has crept into RAWK because Lynch did an article or tweet or som'at saying that pessimism had crept into the Liverpool hierarchy about the deal, because of the disconnect between our typical wage offer and others'.

Oh, THAT is the reason why people have wasted the last 5 pages of this thread discussing Bellingham's wages :lmao
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32013 on: Today at 06:18:50 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 02:55:57 pm
Is he actually a Liverpool fan? I know he's a big Gerrard fan but that doesn't automatically mean he supported us too.

I was a big Zidane fan growing up. Doesn't mean I shaved off the hair on my scalp and screamed Hala Madrid when banging in volleys in my garden.

;D

Birmingham fan I thought (but could well be wrong) - the whole retired jersey and the related stuff around his move to Dortmund was cos he and the family are massive Blues I heard (from my father in law who's a Brummy).
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,959
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32014 on: Today at 06:24:10 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 06:18:50 pm
;D

Birmingham fan I thought (but could well be wrong) - the whole retired jersey and the related stuff around his move to Dortmund was cos he and the family are massive Blues I heard (from my father in law who's a Brummy).
Condolences Roy.

A dreadful noise they make.  ;)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,350
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32015 on: Today at 06:29:59 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 02:55:57 pm
Is he actually a Liverpool fan? I know he's a big Gerrard fan but that doesn't automatically mean he supported us too.

I was a big Zidane fan growing up. Doesn't mean I shaved off the hair on my scalp and screamed Hala Madrid when banging in volleys in my garden.

He doesn't need to be a LFC fan. He just needs to be smart. Next summer he will be turning 20. He will have enough time during his career to play for 3 massive clubs (Dortmund, LFC and Real Madrid, most likely), and win everything there is to be won, both at team and individual level ...
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,523
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32016 on: Today at 06:33:51 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 05:35:12 pm
Bollocks to that.

Alright, no need to get testy.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 796 797 798 799 800 [801]   Go Up
« previous next »
 