« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 796 797 798 799 800 [801]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1477165 times)

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,378
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32000 on: Today at 04:46:04 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:36:34 pm
League One does suggest that he's not going to be sticking around and this is more of a shop window loan.  With Ramsay coming in, his chances were going to be even more limited, so hopefully it works out for him.  Think he's a very decent young fullback.
League One is right for Bradley. He does not have the physique yet to play in the Championship. Whether he makes it or not depends on how he develops going forward
Logged
Neither party wishes to be bent over backwards but...
coitus will occur

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,167
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32001 on: Today at 04:48:01 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:18:40 pm
Bellingham isnt happening because a few fans on RAWK made up some numbers from their imaginations for a fictional contract offer?
I think the pessimism has crept into RAWK because Lynch did an article or tweet or som'at saying that pessimism had crept into the Liverpool hierarchy about the deal, because of the disconnect between our typical wage offer and others'.
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32002 on: Today at 04:55:39 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:36:34 pm
League One does suggest that he's not going to be sticking around and this is more of a shop window loan.  With Ramsay coming in, his chances were going to be even more limited, so hopefully it works out for him.  Think he's a very decent young fullback.

Not true.

Just means that he will more than likely get game time at Bolton and go out on loan the season after to a Championship club then take it from there.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32003 on: Today at 04:57:42 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 11:11:06 am
If we were playing 4-2-3-1, where do people reckon Curtis would play? In the "2" or in the "3"?
The 8 role is probably what his skill set(the CM next the 6 normally left side) is suited too but he can play all 3 positions behind the striker too
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,934
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32004 on: Today at 04:58:13 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 04:55:39 pm
Not true.

Just means that he will more than likely get game time at Bolton and go out on loan the season after to a Championship club then take it from there.



You got this Fordy
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32005 on: Today at 04:58:39 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:10:07 am
All 3 of Jones, Elliott and Carvalho can play at the 3 roles behind a main striker in the 4-2-3-1. They will get enough playing time ...
I think it just depends on what they looking for in the game for the role. Keita can also play there.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,741
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32006 on: Today at 05:00:33 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:36:34 pm
League One does suggest that he's not going to be sticking around and this is more of a shop window loan.  With Ramsay coming in, his chances were going to be even more limited, so hopefully it works out for him.  Think he's a very decent young fullback.

Rhys Williams was loaned out to the National League North and was starting a League Cup game for us at the start of the next season next to Virg.

The club are meticulous when it comes to finding the right loan move for a player. Edwards even spent time at the Bolton training ground last season and has watched their games to make sure he's a good fit there (the move nearly happened in Jan).

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #32007 on: Today at 05:03:25 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:58:13 pm


You got this Fordy

Damn right.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 796 797 798 799 800 [801]   Go Up
« previous next »
 