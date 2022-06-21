« previous next »
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31920 on: Today at 11:16:04 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:48:57 am
https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2022/06/21/striking-differences-in-liverpool-and-man-citys-big-money-deals-for-nunez-and-haaland/

Interesting article from Lynch. Saying we were happy to pay £73m for Sancho but not his wage demands.

City, PSG and Utd have changed the game a bit here.

Sensible decision. He was never worth £73 million in the first place, but I can understand that with the English tax and everything. However, his wages of £350,000 per week are obscene ...
Logged

Fordy

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31921 on: Today at 11:16:32 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 11:11:06 am
If we were playing 4-2-3-1, where do people reckon Curtis would play? In the "2" or in the "3"?

In the 3. Wouldn't trust him in the 2.
Logged

PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31922 on: Today at 11:18:14 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 11:11:06 am
If we were playing 4-2-3-1, where do people reckon Curtis would play? In the "2" or in the "3"?

On the left in the 3. He has played quite often at the left side of the attack during his youth days ...
Logged

spider-neil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31923 on: Today at 11:33:34 am
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 11:15:48 am
Hopefully, but only room for one barring injuries.

Fab, Thaigo - Start for me in a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-3-1 if fully fit with Hendo and Milner as back up. So then it leaves Hendo, Milner,  Keita and Jones to battle it out if we play 4-3-3. If we play 4-2-3-1 that's when Elliot, Cavalho, OX, come more into the picture.

5 subs. 4 competitions. Truncated league due to winter WC. More than enough to go round for the midfielders.
Logged

Caston

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31924 on: Today at 11:34:57 am
Hopefully Bellingham doesnt demand crazy wages seeing as him and his family are all Liverpool fans  ;D
Logged

El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31925 on: Today at 11:37:51 am
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 11:15:48 am
Hopefully, but only room for one barring injuries.

Fab, Thaigo - Start for me in a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-3-1 if fully fit with Hendo and Milner as back up. So then it leaves Hendo, Milner,  Keita and Jones to battle it out if we play 4-3-3. If we play 4-2-3-1 that's when Elliot, Cavalho, OX, come more into the picture.

Thankfully in a WC year we're not going to just hammer two of the three midfielders we have who will probably be going to the WC. We'll see a lot of rotation in CM, as we usually do anyway. Plenty of football for everyone we have currently. I must say though this bizarre notion of 4-2-3-1 suddenly becoming our preferred formation is interesting.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

robertobaggio37

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31926 on: Today at 11:38:17 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:34:57 am
Hopefully Bellingham doesnt demand crazy wages seeing as him and his family are all Liverpool fans  ;D

Can't see him asking for anything less than 200k/week, even that might be a little too optimistic.
Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

.adam

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31927 on: Today at 11:43:24 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 11:03:59 am
That lad is getting away with murder for his fee and wages. Absolutely shite last year and basically got a pass because he was one of the least shite.

I went to a couple of games at Old Trafford on corporate last season. Their fans were very much on his back.
Logged

CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31928 on: Today at 11:48:40 am
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 11:38:17 am
Can't see him asking for anything less than 200k/week, even that might be a little too optimistic.

Depends how much he wants to come here. He'll be on £200k by the time he's 22/23 if he moves here, but he isn't going to get it on his first contract.
Logged

The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31929 on: Today at 11:55:46 am
Quote from: .adam on Today at 11:43:24 am
I went to a couple of games at Old Trafford on corporate last season.
Unlucky.
Logged

Fordy

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31930 on: Today at 12:05:13 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 11:38:17 am
Can't see him asking for anything less than 200k/week, even that might be a little too optimistic.

Can't see anyone paying him that first off.
Logged

amir87

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31931 on: Today at 12:32:14 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 12:05:13 pm
Can't see anyone paying him that first off.

Back of the sofa change for the Oily clubs.
Logged

.adam

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31932 on: Today at 12:34:31 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:55:46 am
Unlucky.

Watching United get beat and their fans go rabid whilst supping some free drinks? It was a fucking hoot.
Logged

El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31933 on: Today at 12:34:43 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 12:05:13 pm
Can't see anyone paying him that first off.

£200k a week? Yeah, I'd imagine we probably would.

Wages are still going up, they've not peaked yet. So if someone is making a huge, high profile transfer it stands to reason that he's going to be on big money. If we do manage to sign him I think you might be disappointed if you think he's going to come in on middling wages.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31934 on: Today at 12:35:12 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:16:04 am
Sensible decision. He was never worth £73 million in the first place, but I can understand that with the English tax and everything. However, his wages of £350,000 per week are obscene ...

You can spoil a player's career as well by offering that kind of money to a young player.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Fordy

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31935 on: Today at 12:39:33 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:34:43 pm
£200k a week? Yeah, I'd imagine we probably would.

Wages are still going up, they've not peaked yet. So if someone is making a huge, high profile transfer it stands to reason that he's going to be on big money. If we do manage to sign him I think you might be disappointed if you think he's going to come in on middling wages.

Wouldn't say middling wage but 100-150k basic will be enough. Remember Liverpool pay high incentives.
Logged

Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31936 on: Today at 12:41:33 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:34:57 am
Hopefully Bellingham doesnt demand crazy wages seeing as him and his family are all Liverpool fans  ;D

be amazed if he didnt.  He sees Sancho and Haaland leave and get the contracts they did, to then be willing to take half of that, I dont see it.

Maybe this is another of the attractions for buying from Portuguese league, and also for buying South American players, who dont have such greed regards their first couple big contracts.

And yes, maybe I am doing Bellingham a disservice, but Id be stunned if hes not taking an offer of a similar wage to Sancho when he moves - and hell get that sort of offer.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,400
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31937 on: Today at 12:43:17 pm »
Jones is a midfielder these days, for me at least.  Even in a 2.

He played left wing in the youth teams but he's not getting games there ahead of Diaz or Jota.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,739
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31938 on: Today at 12:46:26 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:41:33 pm
be amazed if he didnt.  He sees Sancho and Haaland leave and get the contracts they did, to then be willing to take half of that, I dont see it.

Maybe this is another of the attractions for buying from Portuguese league, and also for buying South American players, who dont have such greed regards their first couple big contracts.

And yes, maybe I am doing Bellingham a disservice, but Id be stunned if hes not taking an offer of a similar wage to Sancho when he moves - and hell get that sort of offer.

I just hope we aren't waiting around for years for Bellingham (at the expense of signing someone else) only to brief when it gets to next summer that we aren't going to pay him 250-350k a week or whatever it is United/City/Real etc are offering.

That'd be fair enough (not to pay it) but you can't assume we'll be able to wait around and sign the player on our terms.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:48:35 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Mozology

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31939 on: Today at 12:46:54 pm »
So 4-2-3-1

Would that be

Alisson

TAA Konate VvD Robbo

Thiago Fab

Salah Bobby Diaz

Darwin
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,922
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31940 on: Today at 12:47:54 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 12:39:33 pm
Wouldn't say middling wage but 100-150k basic will be enough. Remember Liverpool pay high incentives.

You don't get to pay record amounts for players and then not pay them accordingly, unfortunately. I'm sure we won't be paying what United paid Sancho, or Abu Dhabi will pay Haaland, but we're not going to sign Jude Bellingham next summer and then pay him less than we've been paying Oxlade Chamberlain for the last four years.

We'd need his agent to be an ex-Liverpool playing icon to get him for £100k a week.....;)
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,563
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31941 on: Today at 12:49:16 pm »
Isn't Bellingham on around £80k a week at Dortmund? I'm sure we would offer a decent wedge but not £200k. Maybe £150k with incentives.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,580
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31942 on: Today at 12:50:48 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:47:54 pm
You don't get to pay record amounts for players and then not pay them accordingly, unfortunately.

We've literally just paid a club record, or around it depending how you want to look at it, and not paying him anywhere near £200k a week  ;D
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,922
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31943 on: Today at 12:59:08 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:50:48 pm
We've literally just paid a club record, or around it depending how you want to look at it, and not paying him anywhere near £200k a week  ;D

I take google ideas on players wages with a massive pinch of salt, but 'they' have him on £120-140k a week here, on £35k odd a week at Benfica, and Bellingham on about £80k a week currently. There's absolutely no chance we get Bellingham to agree to come here, regardless of whether we've got serious competition or not, and then pay him £100k a week. Particularly when we're talking a year away and player salaries are ever increasing, and even more particularly when he's seen Dortmunds last two 'big sales' sign contracts elsewhere for at least £350k a week.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,580
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31944 on: Today at 01:06:04 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:59:08 pm
I take google ideas on players wages with a massive pinch of salt, but 'they' have him on £120-140k a week here, on £35k odd a week at Benfica, and Bellingham on about £80k a week currently. There's absolutely no chance we get Bellingham to agree to come here, regardless of whether we've got serious competition or not, and then pay him £100k a week. Particularly when we're talking a year away and player salaries are ever increasing, and even more particularly when he's seen Dortmunds last two 'big sales' sign contracts elsewhere for at least £350k a week.

Not sure anyone said £100k a week, but we won't offer a 19/20yr old £200k a week. He'll either have to accept that and know he'll get closer to £200k on a new deal 2yrs later, or he can go somewhere else who will throw money at him.

Nunez had the same option and turned the money down. Players do it.
Logged

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,354
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31945 on: Today at 01:10:11 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:06:04 pm
Not sure anyone said £100k a week, but we won't offer a 19/20yr old £200k a week. He'll either have to accept that and know he'll get closer to £200k on a new deal 2yrs later, or he can go somewhere else who will throw money at him.

Nunez had the same option and turned the money down. Players do it.

The other offer was United though, bit easier to turn down the extra money from them than say, Real or City.

Honestly even 200k is low-ball and why Bellingham isn't happening. I'll get 'PeterTheRed' tattooed on my balls if it does.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:11:48 pm by BER »
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,521
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31946 on: Today at 01:12:43 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 01:10:11 pm
The other offer was United though, bit easier to turn down the extra money from them than say, Real or City.

Honestly even 200k is low-ball and why Bellingham isn't happening. I'll get 'PeterTheRed' tattooed on my balls if it does.

You'll need to provide pictorial evidence in that case.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,700
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31947 on: Today at 01:13:14 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:06:04 pm
Not sure anyone said £100k a week, but we won't offer a 19/20yr old £200k a week. He'll either have to accept that and know he'll get closer to £200k on a new deal 2yrs later, or he can go somewhere else who will throw money at him.

Nunez had the same option and turned the money down. Players do it.

I think we will - and we will have to in order to get him to come here.

There is some romantic notion that he will be happy to come here at some reduced wage just to play for Klopp and Liverpool.

I think it has to be pretty competitive for this to happen and us to beat out every other team for him.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,780
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31948 on: Today at 01:20:15 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:13:14 pm
I think we will - and we will have to in order to get him to come here.

There is some romantic notion that he will be happy to come here at some reduced wage just to play for Klopp and Liverpool.

I think it has to be pretty competitive for this to happen and us to beat out every other team for him.

That would put him pretty much on what Trent is earning and the two as we know are light years apart in achievement, as well as Trent being 4 years older.

I can see us going tops at £150k with incentives to follow. He either accepts that, or we move on.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,832
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31949 on: Today at 01:24:30 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:46:26 pm
I just hope we aren't waiting around for years for Bellingham (at the expense of signing someone else) only to brief when it gets to next summer that we aren't going to pay him 250-350k a week or whatever it is United/City/Real etc are offering.

That'd be fair enough (not to pay it) but you can't assume we'll be able to wait around and sign the player on our terms.

I think we can assume the guys running the club will have some idea about what type of contract he'll be looking for.  I'd be amazed if we hadn't already had talks with his agent at some level. 

We scout and track a lot of players but we won't put too many resources into a player without knowing whether or not they're a good fit both stylistically and financially. 
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,780
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31950 on: Today at 01:27:05 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:24:30 pm
I think we can assume the guys running the club will have some idea about what type of contract he'll be looking for.  I'd be amazed if we hadn't already had talks with his agent at some level. 

We scout and track a lot of players but we won't put too many resources into a player without knowing whether or not they're a good fit both stylistically and financially. 

I can imagine we will have talks or contact closer to the time just to see, because its unlikely an agent or player is setting up their stall a year before the transfer. They may want to see what other teams are offering.

But yeah, we will have an idea.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31951 on: Today at 01:30:44 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 11:11:06 am
If we were playing 4-2-3-1, where do people reckon Curtis would play? In the "2" or in the "3"?

Probably in the 3.

If the options for the 2 are so limited, say due to injuries, and we have to choose one of Jones, Elliot or Carvalho to play in the 2, I would imagine Jones would get the nod over the others at that point, but apart from that sort of circumstance, he seems more suited to play in the 3.

Mind you, we have form for helping players round out their skills in other positions, so it is one to watch.
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,896
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31952 on: Today at 01:43:32 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 11:11:06 am
If we were playing 4-2-3-1, where do people reckon Curtis would play? In the "2" or in the "3"?

I reckon we could see something like this

Allison
Trent Matip VvD Robbo
Fab Thiago
Salah Firmino Diaz
Nunez

Jota
Jones Fabio Elliot
Keita Hendo
Kostas Gomez Konate Milner
Kelleher


Quite possible that Jota start ahead of Firmino as well
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,896
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31953 on: Today at 01:46:01 pm »
If we do switch to 4231 then Ox becomes much more useful as a wide player in the 3
Logged

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,699
  • JFT97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31954 on: Today at 01:53:36 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:13:14 pm
I think we will - and we will have to in order to get him to come here.

There is some romantic notion that he will be happy to come here at some reduced wage just to play for Klopp and Liverpool.

I think it has to be pretty competitive for this to happen and us to beat out every other team for him.

I really hope that we don't offer him £200k a week for his first salary if he were to come here.  He's currently on a little under £50k a week at BVD, so if he rejected Liverpool purely on the salary of say around £100-120k a week (knowing it would rise throughout his time here, then personally I don't think he's the type of person I'd want here.  If someone else offers him £200k+ a week and he chooses them for the money and doesn't look at the bigger picture, then he's not really someone who you'd want at the club, no matter how good he is on the pitch.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,922
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31955 on: Today at 02:00:28 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 01:53:36 pm
I really hope that we don't offer him £200k a week for his first salary if he were to come here. He's currently on a little under £50k a week at BVD, so if he rejected Liverpool purely on the salary of say around £100-120k a week (knowing it would rise throughout his time here, then personally I don't think he's the type of person I'd want here.  If someone else offers him £200k+ a week and he chooses them for the money and doesn't look at the bigger picture, then he's not really someone who you'd want at the club, no matter how good he is on the pitch.

:D

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,807
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31956 on: Today at 02:00:33 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 01:43:32 pm
I reckon we could see something like this

Allison
Trent Matip VvD Robbo
Fab Thiago
Salah Firmino Diaz
Nunez

Jota
Jones Fabio Elliot
Keita Hendo
Kostas Gomez Konate Milner
Kelleher


Quite possible that Jota start ahead of Firmino as well

Would rather Ramsay be given a chance ahead of Milner.
Logged

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,783
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31957 on: Today at 02:01:19 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:16:04 am
Sensible decision. He was never worth £73 million in the first place, but I can understand that with the English tax and everything. However, his wages of £350,000 per week are obscene ...

The article quotes them at £275,000/week, which even that is obscene.
Logged
