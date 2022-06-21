Carvalho is also, in my opinion, the most ready to be relied upon and given significant minutes in the first XI.



Honestly think for Curtis to get to the level he can do, if we cant give him 2,500 minutes this season he should be loaned out to a Premier League side that will grant him significant play time with the usual contractual precautions put in place to make that as likely as possible. Southampton, Leeds, Brentford etc. Leeds now theyve Roca might be a good idea.



25 league games, a few goals and assists would get Jones on track to really develop into something special. I understand hes in a special coaching set up at present - and that injuries have stalled his development somewhat - but hes been exposed to that set up for 3 years now and probably stalled this year when not given as extensive minutes.



Id be looking to buy a decent level midfielder who can operate in a couple of positions and is athletic and loan Jones out. Id be keeping him if theres no other additions because we cant go into the season too light in the middle.