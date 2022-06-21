« previous next »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 05:13:40 pm
Fuck. Has Gerrard been sacked and we all missed the news?
Yeah, Martinez has replaced him as player-manager.
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 06:44:58 pm
You want a medal for that or something?

If you throw enough shit against a wall, some of it has gotta stick. You've been throwing names right, left and center, of course some gotta stick.

I don't think you're in any position to accuse someone else of throwing around shit  ;D
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 09:47:24 pm
I have no affection for you Pete...

But you have affection for dildos, as it can be seen above ;)

Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 09:38:52 pm

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:44:12 pm
You shouldn't be telling everyone about your affection for dildos ...

Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 09:47:24 pm
I have no affection for you Pete...

Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 09:50:23 pm
I don't think you're in any position to accuse someone else of throwing around shit  ;D

I'm currently sitting on the toilet, so it's pretty good damn position to throw some shit down there at you  ;D
Surely well sign someone, somewhere, in summertime.
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:01:46 pm
Surely well sign someone, somewhere, in summertime.
The signing of Jobe Bellingham  8)
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:01:46 pm
Surely well sign someone, somewhere, in summertime.
We've already signed Jay Spearing mate.
Alisson
Kelleher
Adrian
Pitaluga

Van Dijk
Konate
Gomez
Matip
Phillips
Van den Berg
R.Williams
Davies

TAA
Robertson
Tsimikas
N.Williams
Ramsay
Bradley

Fabinho
Thiago
Henderson
Keita
Jones
AOC
Elliott
Milner
Morton

Salah
Diaz
Nunez
Jota
Firmino
Minamino
Carvalho
Gordon

There will have to be a lot of departures first (on loan or permanent), before we sign someone ...
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:01:46 pm
Surely well sign someone, somewhere, in summertime.
Think this has wooshed a few people. Great work.

Burnely keep contacting us to remind us that they have a defender to sell us. They keep saying Don't You Forget About Mee
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:20:58 pm
Think this has wooshed a few people. Great work.

Burnely keep contacting us to remind us that they have a defender to sell us. They keep saying Don't You Forget About Mee

Ben Mee, on a free?
An interesting bit from The Athletic ...

Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 11:24:30 pm
Ben Mee, on a free?

Whos our Director of Football, Julia Donaldson?
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:01:46 pm
Surely well sign someone, somewhere, in summertime.

To help us win the Glittering Prize?
Quote from: rubber soul on Today at 12:11:27 am
To help us win the Glittering Prize?
Did Jurgen Promise you a miracle?
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:21:54 am
Did Jurgen Promise you a miracle?
He has given us a New Gold Dream
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:49:25 am
He has given us a New Gold Dream
81, 82, 83, 84?
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:59:06 am
81, 82, 83, 84?
Once Upon a Time we won the milk cup 4 years in a row.
I like 4-2-3-1 with Bobby as the 10. Means, we just need 2 midfielders as the double pivot. Either of Keita, Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho can play as the two depending on quality of opposition we can even have a Thiago Keita double pivot for lower level opponents. Milner can be backup in emergency for the double pivot. Elliott and Jones will not get enough game time in this system though.
Firmino is defensively sound enough to pull strings, and Diaz and Salah work hard enough on the wings to compensate. I really believe 4-2-3-1 is something Klopp is genuinely looking at as the go to option.
Nunez will have to work a lot harder too, but Firmino with a backup of Carvalho in the number 10 seems to give a lot more balance to the squad if we are going 4-2-3-1.

The reason, bobby at 10 didn't work before was we didn't have a presence at 9 when bobby played as the midfielder. But, with Nunez that changes, and gives Firmino space and time.
Bobby could be the ace up Klopp's sleeve this season.
I find it hard to believe we will not improve our midfield this summer. Attacking wise , when teams give our forwards no space its better to have an attacking midfielder who is a goal threat but we can find solutions like we did the past seasons, our fullbacks especially with how good they are or set pieces or forcing mistakes by pressing which Klopp said himself pressing is the best playmaker or playing Carvalho, Firmino behind the striker. We can manage.

Defending tho is a different story especially against good teams. Good players can get past our midfielders easily especially if Thiago is not playing. We try to force teams to go long and we try to cut passes but when our midfield is far from our attack or teams manage to beat our press , a good player can cruise through our midfielders. It happened so many times last season and we have no players to improve our midfield physicality. We cant even use tactical fouls like City who are allowed 20 fouls before booking.
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 07:31:05 am
I like 4-2-3-1 with Bobby as the 10. Means, we just need 2 midfielders as the double pivot. Either of Keita, Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho can play as the two depending on quality of opposition we can even have a Thiago Keita double pivot for lower level opponents. Milner can be backup in emergency for the double pivot. Elliott and Jones will not get enough game time in this system though.
Firmino is defensively sound enough to pull strings, and Diaz and Salah work hard enough on the wings to compensate. I really believe 4-2-3-1 is something Klopp is genuinely looking at as the go to option.
Nunez will have to work a lot harder too, but Firmino with a backup of Carvalho in the number 10 seems to give a lot more balance to the squad if we are going 4-2-3-1.

The reason, bobby at 10 didn't work before was we didn't have a presence at 9 when bobby played as the midfielder. But, with Nunez that changes, and gives Firmino space and time.
Bobby could be the ace up Klopp's sleeve this season.

Firmino in that role could be exciting but I would worry at time about him losing possession in dangerous situations and opening us up to counter attacks with one less midfielder to protect us.

That would be the trade-off with potentially a huge upside if it works out. Also, don't see why it would it mean less game time for Jones and especially Elliott, as they should be more then comfortable enough occupying the same kind of positions behind the striker.
sign Bellingham and our pre-season will be alive and kicking!
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:50:08 am
Firmino in that role could be exciting but I would worry at time about him losing possession in dangerous situations and opening us up to counter attacks with one less midfielder to protect us.

That would be the trade-off with potentially a huge upside if it works out. Also, don't see why it would it mean less game time for Jones and especially Elliott, as they should be more then comfortable enough occupying the same kind of positions behind the striker.

Carvalho, is a more natural 10 than Curtis and Eliott. One of the three will definitely get reduced appearances next season. Especially considering that the likes of Ox, Milner will also be there or there abouts.
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 09:37:06 am
Carvalho, is a more natural 10 than Curtis and Eliott. One of the three will definitely get reduced appearances next season. Especially considering that the likes of Ox, Milner will also be there or there abouts.

All 3 of Jones, Elliott and Carvalho can play at the 3 roles behind a main striker in the 4-2-3-1. They will get enough playing time ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:10:07 am
All 3 of Jones, Elliott and Carvalho can play at the 3 roles behind a main striker in the 4-2-3-1. They will get enough playing time ...

Think we will be seeing that formation a lot when we play teams that want to play with a low block then quickly changing it to a 4-2-4 if required.
Carvalho is also, in my opinion, the most ready to be relied upon and given significant minutes in the first XI.

Honestly think for Curtis to get to the level he can do, if we cant give him 2,500 minutes this season he should be loaned out to a Premier League side that will grant him significant play time with the usual contractual precautions put in place to make that as likely as possible. Southampton, Leeds, Brentford etc. Leeds now theyve Roca might be a good idea.

25 league games, a few goals and assists would get Jones on track to really develop into something special. I understand hes in a special coaching set up at present - and that injuries have stalled his development somewhat - but hes been exposed to that set up for 3 years now and probably stalled this year when not given as extensive minutes.

Id be looking to buy a decent level midfielder who can operate in a couple of positions and is athletic and loan Jones out. Id be keeping him if theres no other additions because we cant go into the season too light in the middle.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:20:28 am
Carvalho is also, in my opinion, the most ready to be relied upon and given significant minutes in the first XI.

Honestly think for Curtis to get to the level he can do, if we cant give him 2,500 minutes this season he should be loaned out to a Premier League side that will grant him significant play time with the usual contractual precautions put in place to make that as likely as possible. Southampton, Leeds, Brentford etc. Leeds now theyve Roca might be a good idea.

25 league games, a few goals and assists would get Jones on track to really develop into something special. I understand hes in a special coaching set up at present - and that injuries have stalled his development somewhat - but hes been exposed to that set up for 3 years now and probably stalled this year when not given as extensive minutes.

Id be looking to buy a decent level midfielder who can operate in a couple of positions and is athletic and loan Jones out. Id be keeping him if theres no other additions because we cant go into the season too light in the middle.

Hence why we are keeping OX and looking at Bellingham for next season it would seem. He ticks the boxes that you are wanting.
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 10:24:38 am
Hence why we are keeping OX and looking at Bellingham for next season it would seem. He ticks the boxes that you are wanting.
He definitely does, Im just concerned that we will be unwilling to match others offers or even the fee Dortmund want. I suppose it hinges on whether he genuinely is a massive Liverpool fan who styles his game on Gerrard.

I like Ox and thought he was on the verge of dominance before that first awful injury, but Id be letting him leave this summer for a reasonable fee and if youre not loaning Jones out - which we likely wont - give him as many of those minutes possible.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:27:08 am
He definitely does, Im just concerned that we will be unwilling to match others offers or even the fee Dortmund want. I suppose it hinges on whether he genuinely is a massive Liverpool fan who styles his game on Gerrard.

I like Ox and thought he was on the verge of dominance before that first awful injury, but Id be letting him leave this summer for a reasonable fee and if youre not loaning Jones out - which we likely wont - give him as many of those minutes possible.

With Hendo and Fab both more than likely going to the world cup we need as many bodies as possible hence why Ox stays. The season will restart in December but training won't stop for those that won't be going and we have to be ready.

Jones needs to be forcing himself ahead of Keita this season.

However, like Peter has said we could see 4-2-3-1. Jones might have to start playing like he was in the reserves to generate more minutes. Instead of trying to play like Gini.
https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2022/06/21/striking-differences-in-liverpool-and-man-citys-big-money-deals-for-nunez-and-haaland/

Interesting article from Lynch. Saying we were happy to pay £73m for Sancho but not his wage demands.

City, PSG and Utd have changed the game a bit here.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:49:25 am
He has given us a New Gold Dream
I've always liked Liverpool, it should have a Theme for great cities.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:48:57 am
https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2022/06/21/striking-differences-in-liverpool-and-man-citys-big-money-deals-for-nunez-and-haaland/

Interesting article from Lynch. Saying we were happy to pay £73m for Sancho but not his wage demands.

City, PSG and Utd have changed the game a bit here.

You best delete this before Gerry and KH see :D
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:51:17 am
I've always liked Liverpool, it should have a Theme for great cities.
It does , YNWA
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:48:57 am
https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2022/06/21/striking-differences-in-liverpool-and-man-citys-big-money-deals-for-nunez-and-haaland/

Interesting article from Lynch. Saying we were happy to pay £73m for Sancho but not his wage demands.

City, PSG and Utd have changed the game a bit here.

The salary Sancho got from United was ridiculous. Not only did he not warrant it at this point of his career, but it also showed that money was his main motivation.
