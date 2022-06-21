I like 4-2-3-1 with Bobby as the 10. Means, we just need 2 midfielders as the double pivot. Either of Keita, Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho can play as the two depending on quality of opposition we can even have a Thiago Keita double pivot for lower level opponents. Milner can be backup in emergency for the double pivot. Elliott and Jones will not get enough game time in this system though.
Firmino is defensively sound enough to pull strings, and Diaz and Salah work hard enough on the wings to compensate. I really believe 4-2-3-1 is something Klopp is genuinely looking at as the go to option.
Nunez will have to work a lot harder too, but Firmino with a backup of Carvalho in the number 10 seems to give a lot more balance to the squad if we are going 4-2-3-1.
The reason, bobby at 10 didn't work before was we didn't have a presence at 9 when bobby played as the midfielder. But, with Nunez that changes, and gives Firmino space and time.
Bobby could be the ace up Klopp's sleeve this season.