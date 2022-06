Think this has wooshed a few people. Great work.Burnely keep contacting us to remind us that they have a defender to sell us. They keep saying Don't You Forget About Mee

"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"

Jurgen Klopp



"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

Jurgen Klopp