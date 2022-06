We've got another ten and a half weeks until the window closes.



This is what football is about. The buying and selling of players. The boring stuff that actually happens on the pitch doesn't interest anyone, except that it generates statistics and graphs that can later be used to 'mark' transfer targets (I almost said 'players') in the close-season when the real excitement begins. It's only a matter of time now before cups and awards are given for transfer activity during the 'window'.