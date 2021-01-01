« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31680 on: Yesterday at 10:59:26 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:53:32 pm
Saka is obviously a very talented player, but I am not yet certain that he would be the perfect replacement for Salah. 23 goals and 29 assists in 9,710 minutes of senior football is a decent return, but he will have to improve quite a lot if he is to replace Salah. Age is certainly on his side, and if he doesn't sign a new contract, he could be a realistic target ...

Saka hasnt really had a consistent forward to help assist him for ages. If Nunes does what they hope he does then Sakas numbers would be silly.

52 goal involvements in 9710 mins for a side that are a bit of a mess is ridiculous especially when you take into account hes 20 years old.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31681 on: Yesterday at 11:06:36 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:57:53 pm
All of our top signings in recent years have accepted less money to come to us. Starting from Mane, who's had a higher wages offer from Man Utd, up to Nunez, who's had a massive wages offer from Newcastle ...

What about massive wage offers from clubs who are as successful as us?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31682 on: Yesterday at 11:08:56 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 10:59:26 pm
Saka hasnt really had a consistent forward to help assist him for ages. If Nunes does what they hope he does then Sakas numbers would be silly.

52 goal involvements in 9710 mins for a side that are a bit of a mess is ridiculous especially when you take into account hes 20 years old.

Is that a lot of goal involvements? How does that compare to Foden, Bowen, Mane,Salah etc?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31683 on: Yesterday at 11:11:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:06:36 pm
What about massive wage offers from clubs who are as successful as us?

Well, some ambitious players like Van Dijk or Alisson will pick us, and some mercenaries will pick Man City. Not all players are the same ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31684 on: Yesterday at 11:13:49 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:11:23 pm
Well, some ambitious players like Van Dijk or Alisson will pick us, and some mercenaries will pick Man City. Not all players are the same ...

Yes so if people are fixated on him then they best hope he is the former.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31685 on: Yesterday at 11:14:41 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 09:51:08 pm
If Salah does leave next summer he's absolutely the sort of player we would need.

He is not in the same league when it comes to being a threat as Salah.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31686 on: Yesterday at 11:17:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:14:41 pm
He is not in the same league when it comes to being a threat as Salah.

This should be good.

Who plays like Salah in terms of output there's not many and is available for you?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31687 on: Yesterday at 11:26:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:17:12 pm
This should be good.

Who plays like Salah in terms of output there's not many and is available for you?

There are none, nobody we are getting will be as good. But for me it has to be someone with a high ability to get goals like Gnabry.

Saka doesnt appear to have that ability yet and with Diaz looking less of a scoring threat than Mane, we need to make sure our forwards are full of goals.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31688 on: Yesterday at 11:26:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:14:41 pm
He is not in the same league when it comes to being a threat as Salah.

To be honest, no one apart from Mbappe is at that level. Saka does have the tools, and is still 20. It will be interesting to see how will he develop next season. If he doesn't sign a new contract, he could be a realistic target next summer ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31689 on: Yesterday at 11:28:22 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:26:50 pm
To be honest, no one apart from Mbappe is at that level. Saka does have the tools, and is still 20. It will be interesting to see how will he develop next season. If he doesn't sign a new contract, he could be a realistic target next summer ...

He has to show it first. Otherwise its based on promise and nothing else.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31690 on: Yesterday at 11:28:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:26:00 pm
There are none, nobody we are getting will be as good. But for me it has to be someone with a high ability to get goals like Gnabry.

At the same age as Saka, Arsenal have sent Gnabry on loan to WBA ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31691 on: Yesterday at 11:30:02 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:28:28 pm
At the same age as Saka, Arsenal have sent Gnabry on loan to WBA ...

That means fuck all. Gnabry has proven his ability to score, Saka hadnt and just because he didnt get farmed out on loan isnt enough to prove that he is destined to be a high scoring player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31692 on: Yesterday at 11:30:30 pm »
To be fair Pulis would have a hard time spotting talent in a brothel.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31693 on: Yesterday at 11:30:49 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:28:22 pm
He has to show it first. Otherwise its based on promise and nothing else.

Well, that is why we have World class scouting and analytics departments. They can see these things before us common fans ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31694 on: Yesterday at 11:34:33 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:30:49 pm
Well, that is why we have World class scouting and analytics departments. They can see these things before us common fans ...

Yes and if we decide to sign him then he will be amazing. But as a fan giving my opinion i am not convinced yet he has the ability to score regularly.

If our front three this season was Nunez, Diaz and Saka then I would be super worried about how many goals we would score as neither Diaz nor Saka look as prolific as Mane let alone Salah.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31695 on: Yesterday at 11:35:36 pm »
Saka is just not at that level, he is a quality player and more or a wide player who can score rather than a forward who plays from a wide position and scores goals. Martinelli is more of a forward in that respect, he has the aggression, speed, skill and eye for a goal that you need to be like Mbappe, Salah, etc. I can see Saka doing really well in a 4231 where the goal scoring burden is not on him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31696 on: Yesterday at 11:46:54 pm »
Got the warm fuzzies about Ramsay, me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31697 on: Yesterday at 11:52:38 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:46:54 pm
Got the warm fuzzies about Ramsay, me.

Yes, the kid looks a real talent. And pretty versatile too, so he will have every chance to establish hiself with us ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31698 on: Today at 12:09:28 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:13:49 pm
Yes so if people are fixated on him then they best hope he is the former.

Well, he sounds like a smart kid ...

Quote
The England international has already expressed his commitment to Dortmund and said he will be playing at Signal Iduna Park next season. Which means the likes of Liverpool will have to wait if they consider pursuing a move.

The only future I think about is the next game for Dortmund," Bellingham told German publication Ruhr Nachrichten last term. I look forward to next season. I look forward to it finally starting. But yes, I will be here next season and I will be ready.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/jude-bellingham-liverpool-real-madrid-24267901
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31699 on: Today at 12:16:09 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31700 on: Today at 01:49:24 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:16:09 am
Ah yes those quotes have sealed it. 100% he is signing for us.

Nope, those quotes mean that he knows what is best for his career ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31701 on: Today at 01:57:00 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:34:33 pm
Yes and if we decide to sign him then he will be amazing. But as a fan giving my opinion i am not convinced yet he has the ability to score regularly.

If our front three this season was Nunez, Diaz and Saka then I would be super worried about how many goals we would score as neither Diaz nor Saka look as prolific as Mane let alone Salah.

This, this all day. 

Besides who would take our penalties with such authority?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31702 on: Today at 02:18:05 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:34:33 pm
Yes and if we decide to sign him then he will be amazing. But as a fan giving my opinion i am not convinced yet he has the ability to score regularly.

If our front three this season was Nunez, Diaz and Saka then I would be super worried about how many goals we would score as neither Diaz nor Saka look as prolific as Mane let alone Salah.

We would need a #10 to play with them to contribute goals and assists. I think its possible we need one this season. Nunez needs time to get up to speed. A Diaz, Jota, Salah forward line probably still doesnt score as many goal as any combination including Mane. They might need an extra attacker, too. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31703 on: Today at 03:00:31 am »
Hypothetically, but lets imagine we started the 2023-24 season with Diaz, Nunez, Saka up front.
Lets compare that trip to Mane, Firmino, Salah.

Diaz or Mane? Who scores more? Probably Mane, but Ive a sneaking suspicion Diaz will pile on goals and there wont be an awful lot in it. Still, Mane has been so reliable as a goalscorer, Diaz has it all to do to get there. I think he has a good chance to be talked about in the same breath.

Nunez of Firmino? Nunez will score more goals, by a margin I would expect. Thats not to denigrate Bobby, as his game is a bit different. Still, Im going across the front three with the comparison.

Saka or Salah? Salah more goals, by a margin I would expect. I would also expect Saka to get more productive in this department if he came to Liverpool, but not to Salah levels.

Verdict?
Nunez and Salah will be in a similar ballpark for goals, one hopes.
Mane + Firmino would be similar to Diaz + Saka, one hopes.

I would expect the goals column to be similar between the groups, assuming everyone is integrated into a high flying Liverpool team. Jota, Carvalho and Gordon will also have an important part to play.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31704 on: Today at 03:47:37 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:34:33 pm
Yes and if we decide to sign him then he will be amazing. But as a fan giving my opinion i am not convinced yet he has the ability to score regularly.

If our front three this season was Nunez, Diaz and Saka then I would be super worried about how many goals we would score as neither Diaz nor Saka look as prolific as Mane let alone Salah.

That is a good point. I don't think there's more prolific LW in the league over the past decade (probably even further) than Mane. Diaz got flair, brilliant smooth moves and touches, but I'm not sure he can reach Mane's numbers. I hope he does though, fingers crossed.
