Hypothetically, but lets imagine we started the 2023-24 season with Diaz, Nunez, Saka up front.

Lets compare that trip to Mane, Firmino, Salah.



Diaz or Mane? Who scores more? Probably Mane, but Ive a sneaking suspicion Diaz will pile on goals and there wont be an awful lot in it. Still, Mane has been so reliable as a goalscorer, Diaz has it all to do to get there. I think he has a good chance to be talked about in the same breath.



Nunez of Firmino? Nunez will score more goals, by a margin I would expect. Thats not to denigrate Bobby, as his game is a bit different. Still, Im going across the front three with the comparison.



Saka or Salah? Salah more goals, by a margin I would expect. I would also expect Saka to get more productive in this department if he came to Liverpool, but not to Salah levels.



Verdict?

Nunez and Salah will be in a similar ballpark for goals, one hopes.

Mane + Firmino would be similar to Diaz + Saka, one hopes.



I would expect the goals column to be similar between the groups, assuming everyone is integrated into a high flying Liverpool team. Jota, Carvalho and Gordon will also have an important part to play.