Saka is just not at that level, he is a quality player and more or a wide player who can score rather than a forward who plays from a wide position and scores goals. Martinelli is more of a forward in that respect, he has the aggression, speed, skill and eye for a goal that you need to be like Mbappe, Salah, etc. I can see Saka doing really well in a 4231 where the goal scoring burden is not on him