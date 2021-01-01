« previous next »
Yep and that's the point I'm (maybe badly) making. Waiting a year for Bellingham is fine, but he won't be cheap. Even lowballing the deal you're looking at minimum £60m and that's being optimistic, would we have much left then to get someone to replace Salah? Based on how we've historically operated and the funds we've had available, it's hard for anyone to argue that we'll have enough to sign both next summer considering we won't get any money for Salah or Bobby even.

I'm of the opinion that it's easier to get someone who's maybe 70% of the level of Bellingham at a decent price than it is to get someone who's close to Salah level for a decent price which is why I'd prefer for us to make a midfield signing now and next summer focus solely on replacing one of our most important players.

Totally agree with this. I've found myself caring less and less about signings over the last few seasons, partly no doubt because we were just off the back of a UCL and PL title win, but signing a midfielder felt necessary last season.

Can't remember who it was atm, but someone on Twitter pointed out that a few of the matches we lost points in last season (Brentford, Brighton, City, Chelsea) were in games in which the midfield were poor in defensive transition, an area which Gini specialised in. Broadly speaking, Thiago was the Gini replacement of course, but you're talking about a player who played constantly for us vs one who struggles with fitness. I know we tend to go for very specific targets and a very specific profile of player, but given our lack of depth in midfield it does feel like signing anyone who'd broadly fit the bill would do for the time being.
Maybe Salah signs the contract with us ? Then we dont have to worry about replacing him 😂
Diaz was Mane's replacement. Nunez is Salah's (in terms of expected goalscoring output) and Jota was Bobby's. Next summer, we'll be looking to add another attacker if Mo leaves but it wont be a player at that price range because we've done those deals already. We'll be looking at an undervalued attacker who's about to make the jump, much like how Mo and Mane were before they arrived.
There is no chance out people will buy a 70% player on a compromise. We dont operate like that. We buy players who we are reasonably certain can come in and fit the system, even if that means waiting a year to get him, and I am fine with that. They've done pretty much everything right in the last 6 years with regards to transfers, so I'll just trust these and not lose any sleep because none of us here know better than these even if we pretend we do.
