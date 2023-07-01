« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1451765 times)

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 70,308
  • Boom!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31520 on: Today at 07:49:15 pm »
And if a player wants to go to a club for finance reasons well then off they go, we are doing ok with the way we are doing deals, yes we cannot stand up to the City and PSGs if this World buy I never want us to be those clubs.

Ever.
Y.N.W.A.

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31521 on: Today at 07:50:46 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 11:44:02 am
Jones and Elliot are still largely unproven. No way we would have let Naby go based on those 2 and a new midfielder
Please explain how a Player with over 2k PL minutes at the age of 21 is unproven? The player that lead the MF in pass competition last season is really unproven?
Elliott stayed big games and played over 3k Minutes in the championship at age 17 and had his leg broken for half of the season last year.
Also attached his Jones Stats from FBref they are very good. Yes he still need put everything together more consistently
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 8,950
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31522 on: Today at 08:14:31 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:14:56 am
Mo extending his contract would be next priority.


Listen, if he's not in the best 3, he's on the bench, best player in the world or not
Offline Rosario

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 691
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31523 on: Today at 08:23:13 pm »
Joe resigning is good but it wasnt really injuries that prevented him from starting last year though was it? He just had 3 players that Klopp preferred over him in a position that doesnt usually see a lot of rotation, so Im a little surprised he has ended up agreeing to an extension if Im honest.
Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 33,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31524 on: Today at 08:23:53 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 07:11:29 pm
We ended up with Van Dijk because he wanted us. We paid a club record fee to make it happen, and probably a little more than we needed to due to some loose lips along the way, though since then our transfer dealings have been water tight.

If Bellingham only has eyes for us too, then I will be delighted. Im sure we will close a deal if that is the case. Next summer was confidently mentioned as being when Bellingham will arrive. I hope he does! My question was one of evidence, as Im not aware of any news of any sort of deal having been progressed.

I hope we sign Bellingham, as I think he has got the lot and could easily be a top player for us for years to come.

As a Liverpool fan I love Klopp too, and we are reaping the benefit of a joined up vision with everyone at all levels and departments of the club pulling in the same direction. Its brilliant. If Bellingham wants that, and I hope he does, he will come.

If not, or if he is open to assessing his options, then the other stuff I said was as unremarkable as it was factual. Of course there are other teams, besides us, who can compete for the biggest titles, and a few of them can offer more wages. Im Liverpool through and through, though not so myopic as to not see this basic point.

Edit:
What teams, besides us, can compete for their league and have a realistic chance of going deep in the CL, while also being able to offer more wages than us, for Bellingham? Off the top of my head:

Bayern Munich - they win the league virtually every year. Sadio just went there and they will give him more money than he was in here, and probably more than we were willing to pay him. Bellingham is already in Germany. If he likes it there, Bayern is the natural progression.

Real Madrid - just won their league, and won the CL. They are able to pay more wages than we do if they want to.

PSG - just won their league, and have been getting to late stages in CL, but that is a hurdle they are yet to overcome, but is probably just a matter of time. They are able to pay more wages than we are. The Mbappe money was obscene.

In the Prem:

Man City - just won the league for the fourth time in five years, and like PSG have been getting to late stages of CL but as yet have not won it, but it is probably just a matter of time. They are able to pay more wages than us.

There isnt another Prem team in the running to my mind, Man Utd are a mess, but they can pay more wages; Chelsea might go up to Man City/Liverpool level, and they can compete financially on wages easily too, or they may regress and be more of a top four team. It remains to be seen how they do under new owners.

Like I say, if Bellingham only has eyes for us, he will come here. I really hope that happens. If there is evidence of a deal being progressed with us, Id love to hear about it.

If he is open to considering his options, there are four other clubs, maybe more, that could just as easily be his next move.



All big named players have options.

We didnt pay a club record fee for VVD or Nunez to scare off others.

Liverpool pay players well and give out great incentives.

Believe it or not I am sure clubs wanted to other Haaland more money than City. Bellingham could see joining us as no risk. If he plays well then Madrid and Barca will be there anytime in the future or he might just want to be a Liverpool legend.
Offline Egyptian36

  • Anny Roader
  • Posts: 480
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31525 on: Today at 08:33:59 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:50:46 pm
Please explain how a Player with over 2k PL minutes at the age of 21 is unproven? The player that lead the MF in pass competition last season is really unproven?
Elliott stayed big games and played over 3k Minutes in the championship at age 17 and had his leg broken for half of the season last year.
Also attached his Jones Stats from FBref they are very good. Yes he still need put everything together more consistently

Remember our game against Spurs where thay had a counter attack, two players aginst VVD alone ? he positioned himself between them so Sissoko can't pass to Son and at the same time forced Sissoko to shoot with his weaker foot. Does this show in Fberf stats ?
Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 70,308
  • Boom!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31526 on: Today at 08:48:07 pm »
Lads England rose tinted glasses off, honest question, is Bellingham all that?

PS seen fuck all of him play to be honest.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31527 on: Today at 09:06:36 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 08:48:07 pm
Lads England rose tinted glasses off, honest question, is Bellingham all that?

PS seen fuck all of him play to be honest.

I dont watch England, Ive seen plenty of him for Dortmund though. Based on that he really is all that.
Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 70,308
  • Boom!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31528 on: Today at 09:08:40 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:06:36 pm
I dont watch England, Ive seen plenty of him for Dortmund though. Based on that he really is all that.

Cool thanks, what is he, CDM, ball player type?
Offline neil4ad

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31529 on: Today at 09:08:51 pm »
So what's the rumour mill now? One more signing, a CM and then done?
Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 70,308
  • Boom!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31530 on: Today at 09:13:22 pm »
Quote from: neil4ad on Today at 09:08:51 pm
So what's the rumour mill now? One more signing, a CM and then done?

Players leaving and nothing until next Summer in the CM stable, oh and Twitter is now saying we want Asenio.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,090
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31531 on: Today at 09:21:53 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:08:40 pm
Cool thanks, what is he, CDM, ball player type?

Ive seen him as a defensive midfielder, a box to box player and even an attacking player. He can basically play all through the middle.  He keeps the ball well, can recycle the ball quickly, tackle and is a fantastic athlete.  Im not overly impressed with his long passing but those who have seen more of him might feel differently.  Hes a very impressive player and hes 18, god only knows what Klopp could do with him.

That said, hell cost a fortune and I dont think hes the finished article.  £50m definitely, £80m and Id be a bit wary.
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,502
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31532 on: Today at 09:24:35 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:13:22 pm
oh and Twitter is now saying we want Asenio.

Has he even done much since Coming to America?
Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,850
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31533 on: Today at 09:24:38 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:21:53 pm
Ive seen him as a defensive midfielder, a box to box player and even an attacking player. He can basically play all through the middle.  He keeps the ball well, can recycle the ball quickly, tackle and is a fantastic athlete.  Im not overly impressed with his long passing but those who have seen more of him might feel differently.  Hes a very impressive player and hes 18, god only knows what Klopp could do with him.

That said, hell cost a fortune and I dont think hes the finished article.  £50m definitely, £80m and Id be a bit wary.
sounds like a young Stevie.
Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 70,308
  • Boom!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31534 on: Today at 09:26:21 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:21:53 pm
Ive seen him as a defensive midfielder, a box to box player and even an attacking player. He can basically play all through the middle.  He keeps the ball well, can recycle the ball quickly, tackle and is a fantastic athlete.  Im not overly impressed with his long passing but those who have seen more of him might feel differently.  Hes a very impressive player and hes 18, god only knows what Klopp could do with him.

That said, hell cost a fortune and I dont think hes the finished article.  £50m definitely, £80m and Id be a bit wary.

Cheers for that.
Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 70,308
  • Boom!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31535 on: Today at 09:27:10 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:24:35 pm
Has he even done much since Coming to America?

Bit parts.
Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 33,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31536 on: Today at 09:29:33 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:49:15 pm
And if a player wants to go to a club for finance reasons well then off they go, we are doing ok with the way we are doing deals, yes we cannot stand up to the City and PSGs if this World buy I never want us to be those clubs.

Ever.

We do pay a lot of money though but through incentives.

If people want a higher basic then crack on. Sterling left gets a higher basic, yes who things but now finds himself really struggling to come close to the City starting line up next season.

If you are hungry, driven, want to be better and work under Klopp then you join Liverpool. That simple.
Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 70,308
  • Boom!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31537 on: Today at 09:35:26 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 09:29:33 pm
We do pay a lot of money though but through incentives.

If people want a higher basic then crack on. Sterling left gets a higher basic, yes who things but now finds himself really struggling to come close to the City starting line up next season.

If you are hungry, driven, want to be better and work under Klopp then you join Liverpool. That simple.

Exactly.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 51,603
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31538 on: Today at 09:37:06 pm »
AS in Spain are reporting we've contacted Asensio's reps.

Quote
Liverpool are interested in Marco Asensio and have already expressed their interest to the player's entourage.

[@diarioas]
Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31539 on: Today at 09:39:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:37:06 pm
AS in Spain are reporting we've contacted Asensio's reps.
No.
Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,036
  • This looks like a nice spot...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31540 on: Today at 09:39:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:37:06 pm
AS in Spain are reporting we've contacted Asensio's reps.

Quote
Liverpool are interested in Marco Asensio and have already expressed their interest to the player's entourage.

[@diarioas]


What does Johnny Drama think?
Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31541 on: Today at 09:40:50 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 08:33:59 pm
Remember our game against Spurs where thay had a counter attack, two players aginst VVD alone ? he positioned himself between them so Sissoko can't pass to Son and at the same time forced Sissoko to shoot with his weaker foot. Does this show in Fberf stats ?
2 things how this relevant to Curtis Jones? He didnt play that game irc
Also FBref would have the shot distance on that etc, That would situation reflects more poor on sissoko shooting on the shot and from so far out along with either bad on the MF/attacker for the space for that pass. Virgil did what was expected of him there, A worse defender would have rushed out.
I dont see how this relevant to Jones there obv stuff he can work on but it better then go on loan and unproven
Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,090
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31542 on: Today at 09:44:49 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 09:39:48 pm


What does Johnny Drama think?

He thinks VICTORY
Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31543 on: Today at 09:48:46 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 09:39:48 pm


What does Johnny Drama think?
We are clearly looking for a left-footed but I'd prefer it if we didn't sign anyone than to see us sign Asensio. He's a bit of a twat.
Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31544 on: Today at 09:49:52 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 08:23:13 pm
Joe resigning is good but it wasnt really injuries that prevented him from starting last year though was it? He just had 3 players that Klopp preferred over him in a position that doesnt usually see a lot of rotation, so Im a little surprised he has ended up agreeing to an extension if Im honest.

Isnt Joe a LFC fan as a kid ?

Maybe his injury took a while to get over ?? Not everyone is a machine like Van Djik !

He also knows one injury and he could be in he is 4th choice at the minute but if he got the shirt played well Klopp is a fair guy its his to lose.

Delighted he is staying.
Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 70,308
  • Boom!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31545 on: Today at 09:50:10 pm »
He is a sicknote?
Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 70,308
  • Boom!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31546 on: Today at 09:51:39 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 09:39:48 pm


What does Johnny Drama think?

Who ;D
Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31547 on: Today at 09:55:05 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 06:40:31 pm
Let's not forget we won our two cups this season thanks to Minamino's contribution. Harvey is not ready to fill his shoes yet. Not sure about Carvalho either.
Taki was good in the cups.

But, on the bolded, this time a year ago did you expect Elliott to start 3 of our next 4 league games? While Minamino sat on the bench?
Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,952
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31548 on: Today at 10:02:56 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:08:38 pm
Mighty Joe is still Young so no need for him to go ape

Great news that Joe is likely to sign an extension, fab player.  Plus any reference that takes my mind in the direction of Charlize Theron can only be a good thing.  Anyone else thinking of Charlize Theron for the rest of the evening?
Offline Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31549 on: Today at 10:13:05 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:06:36 pm
I dont watch England, Ive seen plenty of him for Dortmund though. Based on that he really is all that.

Not seen loads of him. What I have seen is excellent technique, excellent dribbling and very good decision making for his age. He recycles the ball well and is good at breaking the lines. However, he's a little laid back and lacks the intensity of a typical Klopp midfielder. He's also got the same habit of trying to play throughballs too close to defenders legs, same as Jones, which frustrates the hell out of me.

Not sure what his ceiling is, but I think there are better players out there right now. Not at his age though.
Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 16,169
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31550 on: Today at 10:13:48 pm »
The midfield question is really interesting for me.

Questions were asked for the last year or two about how we would replace "the front three", arguably the best and most exciting attacking line in the history of the club and certainly in the modern era. Each player perfectly suited and effective in their position, a seemingly herculean task and one that might define the lasting success of the club under Klopp and beyond.

Before we'd even sold one of Mo, Bobby and Mane, we'd already signed Jota, Diaz and Nunez. And whilst time will tell whether the three will hit the heights of the forwards who have played such a big role in the Klopp revolution, the signs are promising. Jota has scored 24 league goals in his first 54 league appearances, Diaz sparkled in his first half season, and Nunez's talents have persuaded the club to make an offer that could turn him into our record signing. Exciting times! And that's before you talk about the promise shown by Harvey Elliot, and Fabio Carvalho. All this while Bobby and Salah are still at the club for one more season at least.

A similar approach to succession planning in defence. In Gomez we hope to have one of the replacements for Matip/VVD lined up, even if injury has inhibited his development in the last two seasons, whilst Konate's first season was excellent. Tsimikas is a more than able back up for Robbo and two years his junior, whilst Trent is still so young that any talk of a long term replacement is laughably premature, despite our move to sign the highly promising Ramsay from Aberdeen.

But in midfield we don't quite seem, yet, to have been as proactive. I'm far from concerned given our general depth, and things can change very quickly, but we don't yet appear to have signed the long term replacements for any of our first choice midfield trio. In some ways we've not made particularly significant improvements to our midfield since 2018, when we signed Keita. Thiago has come in and largely replaced Gini, and Elliot and Jones are obviously options we didn't have back then, but they have largely taken minutes from Oxlade-Chamberlain who has been on the decline. Keita remains something of an enigma; statistics suggest him an exceptionally effective player, but Liverpool fans remain divided as to his contribution, and a lack of goals and assists (at least partly explained by the system we play in and the focus on our full backs/front three) doesn't help his cause. He's also only got one year left on his contract. Given the links to Ox leaving this summer (and noting Milner's advancing years), it is possible that on 1 July 2023, we will have just three first team midfielders under 30 - Fabinho, Jones and Elliot.

It's obviously possible to get carried away about this. Footballers don't break down after the age of 30. But our system is demanding, we play huge numbers of games, and all three of our key midfield trio have missed a fair few games in the last 2 seasons. In fact between them they've amassed 77 absences from games in that time, a fair number of those being Thiago's.

It would be fascinating to know our plans for the next couple of seasons. Tchouameni feels like he would have been an obvious long term replacement for one of the three. Bellingham may be another. Given our approach with both our forwards and defenders, you'd have to assume that we have similar plans for our midfielders. And you'd assume that the club would want to have these players well settled at the club before Klopp moves on to pastures new in 2026.
Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 82,933
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31551 on: Today at 10:32:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:37:06 pm
AS in Spain are reporting we've contacted Asensio's reps.

I make that seven years in a row now.

And we havent signed him. Shocking work on our part
Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,944
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31552 on: Today at 10:47:21 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:13:48 pm
-
This sums up the midfield situation well. I think the club have realised this, and I reckon the plan they had for summer was Luis Diaz and Tchouameni. Tottenham's January interest in Diaz, Mane leaving, and Madrid throwing money around after the Mbappe situation changed those plans. We've prioritised putting most of our resources in to bringing in a player who we see as the ideal Mane replacement, and decided that there simply aren't any midfielders on the market who grab our interest and are also attainable. We've done it before with Virgil, Keita, Alisson, Konate and it seems we are doing it again. It's risky, but understandable. It's a huge opportunity for Curtis Jones, and I really hope he takes it.
Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 12,953
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31553 on: Today at 10:57:52 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 10:13:05 pm
Not sure what his ceiling is, but I think there are better players out there right now. Not at his age though.
This is how I see it. Of course there are more complete players at present in those roles - but hes easily the best player in the world of his age and probably the best U21 midfielder on the planet. That hes as good as he is at 18 is scary.
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,502
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31554 on: Today at 11:00:11 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 08:23:13 pm
Joe resigning is good but it wasnt really injuries that prevented him from starting last year though was it? He just had 3 players that Klopp preferred over him in a position that doesnt usually see a lot of rotation, so Im a little surprised he has ended up agreeing to an extension if Im honest.

It's great news though. The club made a big deal a few years of keeping our best players and we've generally managed to do that. Players like Gomez are vital to that and it might be from his point of view that he'd rather stay and be competing for trophies while not playing regularly at the very top than go somewhere else and not compete but play more frequently. For us it's important as well, we keep the squad more stable instead of having to search for a replacement, which is always more of a risk and likely more expensive.

He's still very much in a position to be a longer term centreback for us and has shown he's capable of covering for Alexander-Arnold as well (and maybe that'll still be the case next season even if we sign Ramsey) so I'm delighted with this news.
Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,727
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31555 on: Today at 11:03:47 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:24:35 pm
Has he even done much since Coming to America?

Came back with his own show again a couple of years back. Could be prime for a comeback.
Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,953
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31556 on: Today at 11:17:58 pm »
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 11:03:47 pm
Came back with his own show again a couple of years back. Could be prime for a comeback.
Carried by Murphy. Not the signing we need.
