The midfield question is really interesting for me.



Questions were asked for the last year or two about how we would replace "the front three", arguably the best and most exciting attacking line in the history of the club and certainly in the modern era. Each player perfectly suited and effective in their position, a seemingly herculean task and one that might define the lasting success of the club under Klopp and beyond.



Before we'd even sold one of Mo, Bobby and Mane, we'd already signed Jota, Diaz and Nunez. And whilst time will tell whether the three will hit the heights of the forwards who have played such a big role in the Klopp revolution, the signs are promising. Jota has scored 24 league goals in his first 54 league appearances, Diaz sparkled in his first half season, and Nunez's talents have persuaded the club to make an offer that could turn him into our record signing. Exciting times! And that's before you talk about the promise shown by Harvey Elliot, and Fabio Carvalho. All this while Bobby and Salah are still at the club for one more season at least.



A similar approach to succession planning in defence. In Gomez we hope to have one of the replacements for Matip/VVD lined up, even if injury has inhibited his development in the last two seasons, whilst Konate's first season was excellent. Tsimikas is a more than able back up for Robbo and two years his junior, whilst Trent is still so young that any talk of a long term replacement is laughably premature, despite our move to sign the highly promising Ramsay from Aberdeen.



But in midfield we don't quite seem, yet, to have been as proactive. I'm far from concerned given our general depth, and things can change very quickly, but we don't yet appear to have signed the long term replacements for any of our first choice midfield trio. In some ways we've not made particularly significant improvements to our midfield since 2018, when we signed Keita. Thiago has come in and largely replaced Gini, and Elliot and Jones are obviously options we didn't have back then, but they have largely taken minutes from Oxlade-Chamberlain who has been on the decline. Keita remains something of an enigma; statistics suggest him an exceptionally effective player, but Liverpool fans remain divided as to his contribution, and a lack of goals and assists (at least partly explained by the system we play in and the focus on our full backs/front three) doesn't help his cause. He's also only got one year left on his contract. Given the links to Ox leaving this summer (and noting Milner's advancing years), it is possible that on 1 July 2023, we will have just three first team midfielders under 30 - Fabinho, Jones and Elliot.



It's obviously possible to get carried away about this. Footballers don't break down after the age of 30. But our system is demanding, we play huge numbers of games, and all three of our key midfield trio have missed a fair few games in the last 2 seasons. In fact between them they've amassed 77 absences from games in that time, a fair number of those being Thiago's.



It would be fascinating to know our plans for the next couple of seasons. Tchouameni feels like he would have been an obvious long term replacement for one of the three. Bellingham may be another. Given our approach with both our forwards and defenders, you'd have to assume that we have similar plans for our midfielders. And you'd assume that the club would want to have these players well settled at the club before Klopp moves on to pastures new in 2026.