Cool thanks, what is he, CDM, ball player type?



Ive seen him as a defensive midfielder, a box to box player and even an attacking player. He can basically play all through the middle. He keeps the ball well, can recycle the ball quickly, tackle and is a fantastic athlete. Im not overly impressed with his long passing but those who have seen more of him might feel differently. Hes a very impressive player and hes 18, god only knows what Klopp could do with him.That said, hell cost a fortune and I dont think hes the finished article. £50m definitely, £80m and Id be a bit wary.