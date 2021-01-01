« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31520 on: Today at 07:49:15 pm »
And if a player wants to go to a club for finance reasons well then off they go, we are doing ok with the way we are doing deals, yes we cannot stand up to the City and PSGs if this World buy I never want us to be those clubs.

Ever.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31521 on: Today at 07:50:46 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 11:44:02 am
Jones and Elliot are still largely unproven. No way we would have let Naby go based on those 2 and a new midfielder
Please explain how a Player with over 2k PL minutes at the age of 21 is unproven? The player that lead the MF in pass competition last season is really unproven?
Elliott stayed big games and played over 3k Minutes in the championship at age 17 and had his leg broken for half of the season last year.
Also attached his Jones Stats from FBref they are very good. Yes he still need put everything together more consistently
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31522 on: Today at 08:14:31 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:14:56 am
Mo extending his contract would be next priority.


Listen, if he's not in the best 3, he's on the bench, best player in the world or not
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31523 on: Today at 08:23:13 pm »
Joe resigning is good but it wasnt really injuries that prevented him from starting last year though was it? He just had 3 players that Klopp preferred over him in a position that doesnt usually see a lot of rotation, so Im a little surprised he has ended up agreeing to an extension if Im honest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31524 on: Today at 08:23:53 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 07:11:29 pm
We ended up with Van Dijk because he wanted us. We paid a club record fee to make it happen, and probably a little more than we needed to due to some loose lips along the way, though since then our transfer dealings have been water tight.

If Bellingham only has eyes for us too, then I will be delighted. Im sure we will close a deal if that is the case. Next summer was confidently mentioned as being when Bellingham will arrive. I hope he does! My question was one of evidence, as Im not aware of any news of any sort of deal having been progressed.

I hope we sign Bellingham, as I think he has got the lot and could easily be a top player for us for years to come.

As a Liverpool fan I love Klopp too, and we are reaping the benefit of a joined up vision with everyone at all levels and departments of the club pulling in the same direction. Its brilliant. If Bellingham wants that, and I hope he does, he will come.

If not, or if he is open to assessing his options, then the other stuff I said was as unremarkable as it was factual. Of course there are other teams, besides us, who can compete for the biggest titles, and a few of them can offer more wages. Im Liverpool through and through, though not so myopic as to not see this basic point.

Edit:
What teams, besides us, can compete for their league and have a realistic chance of going deep in the CL, while also being able to offer more wages than us, for Bellingham? Off the top of my head:

Bayern Munich - they win the league virtually every year. Sadio just went there and they will give him more money than he was in here, and probably more than we were willing to pay him. Bellingham is already in Germany. If he likes it there, Bayern is the natural progression.

Real Madrid - just won their league, and won the CL. They are able to pay more wages than we do if they want to.

PSG - just won their league, and have been getting to late stages in CL, but that is a hurdle they are yet to overcome, but is probably just a matter of time. They are able to pay more wages than we are. The Mbappe money was obscene.

In the Prem:

Man City - just won the league for the fourth time in five years, and like PSG have been getting to late stages of CL but as yet have not won it, but it is probably just a matter of time. They are able to pay more wages than us.

There isnt another Prem team in the running to my mind, Man Utd are a mess, but they can pay more wages; Chelsea might go up to Man City/Liverpool level, and they can compete financially on wages easily too, or they may regress and be more of a top four team. It remains to be seen how they do under new owners.

Like I say, if Bellingham only has eyes for us, he will come here. I really hope that happens. If there is evidence of a deal being progressed with us, Id love to hear about it.

If he is open to considering his options, there are four other clubs, maybe more, that could just as easily be his next move.



All big named players have options.

We didnt pay a club record fee for VVD or Nunez to scare off others.

Liverpool pay players well and give out great incentives.

Believe it or not I am sure clubs wanted to other Haaland more money than City. Bellingham could see joining us as no risk. If he plays well then Madrid and Barca will be there anytime in the future or he might just want to be a Liverpool legend.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31525 on: Today at 08:33:59 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:50:46 pm
Please explain how a Player with over 2k PL minutes at the age of 21 is unproven? The player that lead the MF in pass competition last season is really unproven?
Elliott stayed big games and played over 3k Minutes in the championship at age 17 and had his leg broken for half of the season last year.
Also attached his Jones Stats from FBref they are very good. Yes he still need put everything together more consistently

Remember our game against Spurs where thay had a counter attack, two players aginst VVD alone ? he positioned himself between them so Sissoko can't pass to Son and at the same time forced Sissoko to shoot with his weaker foot. Does this show in Fberf stats ?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31526 on: Today at 08:48:07 pm »
Lads England rose tinted glasses off, honest question, is Bellingham all that?

PS seen fuck all of him play to be honest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31527 on: Today at 09:06:36 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 08:48:07 pm
Lads England rose tinted glasses off, honest question, is Bellingham all that?

PS seen fuck all of him play to be honest.

I dont watch England, Ive seen plenty of him for Dortmund though. Based on that he really is all that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31528 on: Today at 09:08:40 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:06:36 pm
I dont watch England, Ive seen plenty of him for Dortmund though. Based on that he really is all that.

Cool thanks, what is he, CDM, ball player type?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31529 on: Today at 09:08:51 pm »
So what's the rumour mill now? One more signing, a CM and then done?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31530 on: Today at 09:13:22 pm »
Quote from: neil4ad on Today at 09:08:51 pm
So what's the rumour mill now? One more signing, a CM and then done?

Players leaving and nothing until next Summer in the CM stable, oh and Twitter is now saying we want Asenio.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31531 on: Today at 09:21:53 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:08:40 pm
Cool thanks, what is he, CDM, ball player type?

Ive seen him as a defensive midfielder, a box to box player and even an attacking player. He can basically play all through the middle.  He keeps the ball well, can recycle the ball quickly, tackle and is a fantastic athlete.  Im not overly impressed with his long passing but those who have seen more of him might feel differently.  Hes a very impressive player and hes 18, god only knows what Klopp could do with him.

That said, hell cost a fortune and I dont think hes the finished article.  £50m definitely, £80m and Id be a bit wary.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31532 on: Today at 09:24:35 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:13:22 pm
oh and Twitter is now saying we want Asenio.

Has he even done much since Coming to America?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31533 on: Today at 09:24:38 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:21:53 pm
Ive seen him as a defensive midfielder, a box to box player and even an attacking player. He can basically play all through the middle.  He keeps the ball well, can recycle the ball quickly, tackle and is a fantastic athlete.  Im not overly impressed with his long passing but those who have seen more of him might feel differently.  Hes a very impressive player and hes 18, god only knows what Klopp could do with him.

That said, hell cost a fortune and I dont think hes the finished article.  £50m definitely, £80m and Id be a bit wary.
sounds like a young Stevie.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31534 on: Today at 09:26:21 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:21:53 pm
Ive seen him as a defensive midfielder, a box to box player and even an attacking player. He can basically play all through the middle.  He keeps the ball well, can recycle the ball quickly, tackle and is a fantastic athlete.  Im not overly impressed with his long passing but those who have seen more of him might feel differently.  Hes a very impressive player and hes 18, god only knows what Klopp could do with him.

That said, hell cost a fortune and I dont think hes the finished article.  £50m definitely, £80m and Id be a bit wary.

Cheers for that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31535 on: Today at 09:27:10 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:24:35 pm
Has he even done much since Coming to America?

Bit parts.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31536 on: Today at 09:29:33 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:49:15 pm
And if a player wants to go to a club for finance reasons well then off they go, we are doing ok with the way we are doing deals, yes we cannot stand up to the City and PSGs if this World buy I never want us to be those clubs.

Ever.

We do pay a lot of money though but through incentives.

If people want a higher basic then crack on. Sterling left gets a higher basic, yes who things but now finds himself really struggling to come close to the City starting line up next season.

If you are hungry, driven, want to be better and work under Klopp then you join Liverpool. That simple.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31537 on: Today at 09:35:26 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 09:29:33 pm
We do pay a lot of money though but through incentives.

If people want a higher basic then crack on. Sterling left gets a higher basic, yes who things but now finds himself really struggling to come close to the City starting line up next season.

If you are hungry, driven, want to be better and work under Klopp then you join Liverpool. That simple.

Exactly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31538 on: Today at 09:37:06 pm »
AS in Spain are reporting we've contacted Asensio's reps.

Quote
Liverpool are interested in Marco Asensio and have already expressed their interest to the player's entourage.

[@diarioas]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31539 on: Today at 09:39:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:37:06 pm
AS in Spain are reporting we've contacted Asensio's reps.
No.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31540 on: Today at 09:39:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:37:06 pm
AS in Spain are reporting we've contacted Asensio's reps.

Quote
Liverpool are interested in Marco Asensio and have already expressed their interest to the player's entourage.

[@diarioas]


What does Johnny Drama think?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31541 on: Today at 09:40:50 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 08:33:59 pm
Remember our game against Spurs where thay had a counter attack, two players aginst VVD alone ? he positioned himself between them so Sissoko can't pass to Son and at the same time forced Sissoko to shoot with his weaker foot. Does this show in Fberf stats ?
2 things how this relevant to Curtis Jones? He didnt play that game irc
Also FBref would have the shot distance on that etc, That would situation reflects more poor on sissoko shooting on the shot and from so far out along with either bad on the MF/attacker for the space for that pass. Virgil did what was expected of him there, A worse defender would have rushed out.
I dont see how this relevant to Jones there obv stuff he can work on but it better then go on loan and unproven
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31542 on: Today at 09:44:49 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 09:39:48 pm


What does Johnny Drama think?

He thinks VICTORY
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31543 on: Today at 09:48:46 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 09:39:48 pm


What does Johnny Drama think?
We are clearly looking for a left-footed but I'd prefer it if we didn't sign anyone than to see us sign Asensio. He's a bit of a twat.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31544 on: Today at 09:49:52 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 08:23:13 pm
Joe resigning is good but it wasnt really injuries that prevented him from starting last year though was it? He just had 3 players that Klopp preferred over him in a position that doesnt usually see a lot of rotation, so Im a little surprised he has ended up agreeing to an extension if Im honest.

Isnt Joe a LFC fan as a kid ?

Maybe his injury took a while to get over ?? Not everyone is a machine like Van Djik !

He also knows one injury and he could be in he is 4th choice at the minute but if he got the shirt played well Klopp is a fair guy its his to lose.

Delighted he is staying.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31545 on: Today at 09:50:10 pm »
He is a sicknote?
