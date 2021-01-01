I can see that this thread will be a very difficult place over the next 12 monts, until we finally sign Bellingham. Luckily, the season starts early this summer, so the usual suspects will move to the players' threads at the main board ...



I would love to sign Jude Bellingham. I think he has got the lot. He is already doing very well in a competitive Dortmund side, building up great experience especially for his age, and if he came to Liverpool he would be a key player in the next great side that Jurgen is already assembling.Presumably we wont be the only team who will want him, and there will be a few others who could offer the opportunity to compete for big titles, as well as more money. Unless he only has eyes for us, signing Bellingham is far from a foregone conclusion.Is there any evidence that we have progressed a deal with him, and/or Dortmund?