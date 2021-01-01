« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1446875 times)

Today at 11:19:38 am
Neco nowhere near the required level. Thats a good fee for him and I hope he does well at Fulham.
Today at 11:24:30 am
Bergersleftpeg:
Neco nowhere near the required level. Thats a good fee for him and I hope he does well at Fulham.

I've seen several posters mentioning this. What exactly is the required level, considering that Neco is already a Premier League level fullback?
Today at 11:30:41 am
PeterTheRed:
I've seen several posters mentioning this. What exactly is the required level, considering that Neco is already a Premier League level fullback?

Is that a rhetorical question?
Today at 11:31:32 am
Aren't the bids for Neco Williams being reported by LFC Transfer Room? They sound legit.
Today at 11:44:02 am
PeterTheRed:
Because Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson are going nowhere. With Tchouameni, Jones and Elliott also on the team, it would have made no sense to give Keita a new contract. Common sense ...
Jones and Elliot are still largely unproven. No way we would have let Naby go based on those 2 and a new midfielder
Today at 12:33:34 pm
PeterTheRed:
I've seen several posters mentioning this. What exactly is the required level, considering that Neco is already a Premier League level fullback?

Being good enough to start matches for us without compromising our tactics.  Neco is a good player in a different system but was never going to be Trent's long term backup.  Ramsay looks much more promising.
Today at 12:36:37 pm
PeterTheRed:
I can see that this thread will be a very difficult place over the next 12 monts, until we finally sign Bellingham. Luckily, the season starts early this summer, so the usual suspects will move to the players' threads at the main board ...

I would love to sign Jude Bellingham. I think he has got the lot. He is already doing very well in a competitive Dortmund side, building up great experience especially for his age, and if he came to Liverpool he would be a key player in the next great side that Jurgen is already assembling.

Presumably we wont be the only team who will want him, and there will be a few others who could offer the opportunity to compete for big titles, as well as more money. Unless he only has eyes for us, signing Bellingham is far from a foregone conclusion.

Is there any evidence that we have progressed a deal with him, and/or Dortmund?
