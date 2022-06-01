Maybe. But there are different reports saying Madrid and City could be in for Bellingham and pretty much both would pay more in wages than us. There is nothing yet that states Bellingham only wants to sign for us.



With big players the media always reports another big club are in for them at some point. Utd Nunez, us for a Tchouaméni , VVD Utd, Chelsea etc. Haaland- Barca, Madrid, Us.However, what you find is the player knows who he wants to join and a bidding war doesnt happen because everyone has been told.Its not all about wages for some and Bellingham would earn a decent amount here anyway.