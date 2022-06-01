« previous next »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:30:46 pm
I'm gonna weed my neck out - I don't think we are done with buys just yet. Selling mane this early for what appears below our valuation must have a purpose. We could have waited until August to sell him, why now? And I think that Fordy might have eluded to the answer, we may be preparing for a Keita-style deal for Bellingham, since there is so much interest in him already. We sold our biggest sellable asset and we'll be adding to that kitty in due time.

He wanted to go to Bayern Munich and Bayern Munich made us an acceptable offer.

Why drag it out? We've spent the money pre-emptively to put toward getting Nunez in early, we'll make back more of that by selling Minamino and a couple of others if we get reasonable offers.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:32:14 pm
No wonder we weren't rushing to pull the trigger here. I can't see him making an impact in the PL.

5'7 is tiny.

You really think scouts focus that much on a player's height?

There's more important things like technique, work rate and dick size.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:40:39 pm
So is Bernardo Silva.

Bernardo Silva's role isn't a midfield playmaker or someone tasked with controlling the midfield.

And he's an outlier - in Abu Dhabi's team - the other team never has the ball anyway.

In any case - I'm not going to argue about it - there aren't many 5'7" midfielders in the PL.
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:42:58 pm
You really think scouts focus that much on a player's height?

There's more only important thing's like technique, work rate and dick size.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:38:48 pm
Such a different era when he played though.

Yes, the defenders were much nastier back then ...
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:43:50 pm
Bernardo Silva's role isn't a midfield playmaker or someone tasked with controlling the midfield.

And he's an outlier - in Abu Dhabi's team - the other team never has the ball anyway.

In any case - I'm not going to argue about it - there aren't many 5'7" midfielders in the PL.

Fabio Vieira is an attacking midfielder. Vitinha (the one who is going to PSG) is a central midfielder ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:44:59 pm
Yes, the defenders were much nastier back then ...

And we've seen tons of successful 5'7" midfielders since that time too. tons.
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:42:58 pm
You really think scouts focus that much on a player's height?

There's more important things like technique, work rate and dick size.

Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:44:25 pm
You really think scouts focus that much on a player's height?

There's more only important thing's like technique, work rate and dick size.


Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:35:54 pm
Unless Dortmund are offered something at £100m or even more, they would be mad to take that now. I know there is a risk with injury, but short of them being wedded to an extra £20m, they are getting 70/80m even if Bellingham doesnt have a great season.

If he does have a great season and good world cup, then they could see a bidding war erupt over his services and they could get anything up to £40m more for his services.

I also think it would be very risky for us to commit to a £100m player and him spend another season elsewhere.
Well, we did it with Keita... (Although I'm not sure that worked perfectly well bar last season)

And maybe that's the risk the club may be willing to take - commit, say, 80-100m now instead of entering into a 120m+ level bidding war next season. Sure, there is a big risk...
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:43:50 pm
Bernardo Silva's role isn't a midfield playmaker or someone tasked with controlling the midfield.

And he's an outlier - in Abu Dhabi's team - the other team never has the ball anyway.

In any case - I'm not going to argue about it - there aren't many 5'7" midfielders in the PL.

Well, we had Rodgers's Welsh Xavi. He was 5 foot 5.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:51:55 pm
Well, we had Rodgers's Welsh Xavi. He was 5 foot 5.

And he was amazing...oh wait he wasn't.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:54:29 pm
And he was amazing...oh wait he wasn't.

I agree regarding a deep midfielder, they've got to have physicality and some stature, particularly in the PL. Rodgers thought he was reinventing the wheel with Brittan and Allen at CM but that was the outlier.

The final third of the pitch it's not necessarily an issue (Lionel Messi is 5 foot 6 for example).
Would be very surprised we don't pick up a midfield option yet as only Fabinho is nearing / at his peak while the others are 31/32 and / or very injury prone over the past few years. It's a bit of a risk to say the least to be heading into a very busy season with 60 plus games possibly and your 4th or 5th option is Milner. Fingers crossed we will get lucky again with injuries as we will need it but surely in the next season we need to shifting Henderson to the Milner role and bringing an experience starter into the mix. Maybe Trent is penciled in for that role as he often ends up in wing back / CM role anyway as his positional map highlights how often he roams in the right side of CM.
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 06:26:09 pm
I disagree with some of this. What's the evidence that Henderson is slowing down? He played the most minutes out of our midfielders last season. He had an average 1st half of the season but I thought he improved dramatically in the 2nd half. He didn't;t even look like he was slowing down. Even if he is slowing down slightly and that prevents him from being a regular box to box No.8 in that RHS role, he's still going to be an excellent option in the No.6 role. Either sharing that with Fabinho or providing a good rotation option.

I think he's a great option at 6 against teams that don't press us high, which is like every team. His defensive numbers are higher than last season but they're a decent amount lower than 2017-2020.
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:50:41 pm
Well, we did it with Keita... (Although I'm not sure that worked perfectly well bar last season)

And maybe that's the risk the club may be willing to take - commit, say, 80-100m now instead of entering into a 120m+ level bidding war next season. Sure, there is a big risk...

Keita wasnt far off half the price of Bellingham. Plus if you believe you can get a bidding war going, why are they accepting less?
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:05:33 pm
Keita wasnt far off half the price of Bellingham. Plus if you believe you can get a bidding war going, why are they accepting less?
Keita cost a pretty penny at that time, and we added by bringing the deal forward. Not as much as Bellingham, but he wasnt cheap.

The real question is he last bit - do Dortmung believe that there will be a bidding war? If yes, they wont agree, obviously. But if the risk is too much in a year, they may want to guarantee something less now. Its not as if Im suggesting hed go for half price, but 100m now versus either 80m or 120m  ext summer depending on his season has an appeal.

Anyway Im just speculating.
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 09:12:31 pm
Keita cost a pretty penny at that time, and we added by bringing the deal forward. Not as much as Bellingham, but he wasnt cheap.

The real question is he last bit - do Dortmung believe that there will be a bidding war? If yes, they wont agree, obviously. But if the risk is too much in a year, they may want to guarantee something less now. Its not as if Im suggesting hed go for half price, but 100m now versus either 80m or 120m  ext summer depending on his season has an appeal.

Anyway Im just speculating.

I think it would be crazy of us to commit to a £100m signing now and at the same time I dont see why it would make sense to the player either.

Another season, another player could emerge. For me, the signing doesnt make sense for us or for the player. Possibly Dortmund it makes some sense for if they get a flat, £100m offer. But even then i think we need to take a step back, £100m is an insane amount of money.

Didn't Keita have a release clause that kicked in the summer he moved to us? IIRC we paid more than the clause to lock him down early.
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:24:14 pm
Didn't Keita have a release clause that kicked in the summer he moved to us? IIRC we paid more than the clause to lock him down early.

Yep, apparently we paid an extra premium to sign him the season before it kicked in.

I remember us bidding above £60m or something to get him straight away.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:27:37 pm
Yep, apparently we paid an extra premium to sign him the season before it kicked in.

I remember us bidding above £60m or something to get him straight away.
He came in in January before that summer, didnt he? I seem to recall that for some reason.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:27:37 pm
Yep, apparently we paid an extra premium to sign him the season before it kicked in.

I remember us bidding above £60m or something to get him straight away.

Yeah that's what I thought, in that scenario it made sense for Leipzig to do a deal early but as you say, in Bellingham's case there's absolutely no reason for Dortmund to do similar unless we offer an obscene amount.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:27:37 pm
Yep, apparently we paid an extra premium to sign him the season before it kicked in.

I remember us bidding above £60m or something to get him straight away.

We have paid £52.75 million to sign him ...

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11669/11372091/naby-keitas-liverpool-cost-finalised-after-rb-leipzig-finish-sixth
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:40:02 pm
We have paid £52.75 million to sign him ...

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11669/11372091/naby-keitas-liverpool-cost-finalised-after-rb-leipzig-finish-sixth

 
I think his release clause was in the mid 40m mark so we would have given a few million more to lock him down.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:44:05 pm

I think his release clause was in the mid 40m mark so we would have given a few million more to lock him down.

Nope, his release clause was £48 million. The premium we have paid was £4.75 million ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:49:31 pm
Nope, his release clause was £48 million. The premium we have paid was £4.75 million ...

Yes, well apologies for not getting the figures absolutely spot on.

Either way, we had a release clause looming so to sign him early we paid a bit more.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:51:30 am
Adding someone this summer is vital for this very reason
Yeah we're cutting it a bit close- especially seeing as this is a WC year.
Fab is the one I'm afraid if losing for an extended period of time.

Even if we sign someone on a free who can rotate/cover for him. We can then leave midfield for next/mid season.
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:04:00 pm
Yeah we're cutting it a bit close- especially seeing as this is a WC year.
Fab is the one I'm afraid if losing for an extended period of time.

Even if we sign someone on a free who can rotate/cover for him. We can then leave midfield for next/mid season.

If its someone on a free then likely he isnt as good as our second best option at number 6 which is Henderson.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:07:07 pm
If its someone on a free then likely he isnt as good as our second best option at number 6 which is Henderson.
I'm aware of that, but the problem is that Henderson has to vacate a position- and let's be honest mate, Hendo isn't someone who specializes in breaking up play. We've played A LOT of football, and this is a World Cup year so who knows what it will look like then and who else in midfield is injured.
Hendo is more of a creative 6.

We need someone who is a natural there, so we don't need Hendo to have to vacate his position and to actually stop attacks via the middle. Let him do what he is good at. My opinion is that someone who specializes there- free or not may not be as good as Hendo, but sonce it's his natural position, he should be able to do a better job in that position than anyone else in the squad, bar Fabio.
We're a bit tooo close for my comfort.
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:11:19 pm
I'm aware of that, but the problem is that Henderson has to vacate a position- and let's be honest mate, Hendo isn't someone who specializes in breaking up play. We've played A LOT of football, and this is a World Cup year so who knows what it will look like then and who else in midfield is injured.
Hendo is more of a creative 6.

We need someone who is a natural there, so we don't need Hendo to have to vacate his position and to actually stop attacks via the middle.
We're a bit tooo close for my comfort.

I dont like Henderson as the 8. Happy if we earmarked him to just rotate with fabinho.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:51:55 pm
Well, we had Rodgers's Welsh Xavi. He was 5 foot 5.


Taller with his gnome hat on
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:16:02 pm

Taller with his gnome hat on

and rooster under his arm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:16:02 pm

Taller with his gnome hat on
And he also had a massive cock. Was pictured holding it once, if I recall

EDIT: damn you newterp, ruining a perfecly good gag ;D
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:18:33 pm
And he also had a massive cock. Was pictured holding it once, if I recall

EDIT: damn you newterp, ruining a perfecly good gag ;D
agreed your joke was going to good :D
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:49:31 pm
Nope, his release clause was £48 million. The premium we have paid was £4.75 million ...

£48 million is mid 40s by todays transfer thread logic
