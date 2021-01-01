Sangare is a good player who should have got a big move when Toulouse got relegated a few years back. Ive said before - hes the type of player Lyon used to buy and turn a big profit on, but some time back they shifted their focus away from domestic markets and started to take wilder punts on more expensive players.
If you look at Sangares stats aged 22 in France, you find it bizarre he never got picked up. Im not saying hes special, but hes a solid footballer with a good engine who distributes nicely. On the Sakho comparison, I cant think where thats coming from at all. Nothing alike in play style.