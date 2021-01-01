« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 777 778 779 780 781 [782]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1436530 times)

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,911
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31240 on: Today at 01:18:09 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:33:03 pm
We're signing Jay Spearing. And no, I'm not kidding  ;D
Have to admit, I did not see that coming
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,943
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31241 on: Today at 01:22:20 pm »
Sangare is a good player who should have got a big move when Toulouse got relegated a few years back. Ive said before - hes the type of player Lyon used to buy and turn a big profit on, but some time back they shifted their focus away from domestic markets and started to take wilder punts on more expensive players.

If you look at Sangares stats aged 22 in France, you find it bizarre he never got picked up. Im not saying hes special, but hes a solid footballer with a good engine who distributes nicely. On the Sakho comparison, I cant think where thats coming from at all. Nothing alike in play style.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,493
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31242 on: Today at 01:23:07 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 01:12:13 pm
If it's true we aren't buying anyone else this summer, the likes of Elliot and Jones are simply going to have to step up.

Jones is 21 and Elliot is only 19 so we can't be putting too much pressure on them.

I'm sure they will both do well when called upon.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,709
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31243 on: Today at 01:27:03 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:22:54 am
Well, considering the way we operate, I won't be surprised if we've already had a conversation with Bellingham's agent, and the player has told us that he is willing to move to us ...

Or we may not. This is a repeat of last summer, where we couldn't discuss an attacker because we were signing Mbappe this coming summer.

I very much doubt we have any deal agreed for Bellingham and he would be mad to commit to any side. He will most likely have his pick of the top clubs as its very likely 2 or 3 of them will happily have him.

Thats not to say we can't get him, but we are not getting a free run at him.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,838
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31244 on: Today at 01:28:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:27:03 pm
Or we may not. This is a repeat of last summer, where we couldn't discuss an attacker because we were signing Mbappe this coming summer.

I very much doubt we have any deal agreed for Bellingham and he would be mad to commit to any side. He will most likely have his pick of the top clubs as its very likely 2 or 3 of them will happily have him.

Thats not to say we can't get him, but we are not getting a free run at him.

Which is exactly what we are, and as a 19 year old he may well think his best career move is here.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31245 on: Today at 01:28:27 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:27:03 pm
Or we may not. This is a repeat of last summer, where we couldn't discuss an attacker because we were signing Mbappe this coming summer.

I very much doubt we have any deal agreed for Bellingham and he would be mad to commit to any side. He will most likely have his pick of the top clubs as its very likely 2 or 3 of them will happily have him.

Thats not to say we can't get him, but we are not getting a free run at him.

I'd put money on him never playing for us. Dortmund will want a bidding war and we won't offer him £300k like other clubs will. We're waiting for a player we'll never get imo.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31246 on: Today at 01:28:42 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 01:23:07 pm
Jones is 21 and Elliot is only 19 so we can't be putting too much pressure on them.

I'm sure they will both do well when called upon.

To be fair we wanted a 22 Tchouameni, and are apparently interested in a 18 year old Bellingham, all for 1st team football.

I think there is a fair chance we would want Jones and Elliot to perform at a certain level and give them the trust to be responsible key parts of the team
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,552
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31247 on: Today at 01:30:02 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 01:16:45 pm
£15m is alot of money granted but we might decide he is worth keeping.

Next season is being played in a much shorter timeframe 3-4 weeks in fact so could see why we may keep him.

I mean they may, but given how little he played in the second half of the season I'd be very very shocked if they did.

Plus ultimately we aren't in a position where we can simply let all players run down their contracts and go on a free. We need to be selling on players we won't make much use of and bringing in money that can be reinvested in the squad.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31248 on: Today at 01:30:03 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:28:27 pm
I'd put money on him never playing for us. Dortmund will want a bidding war and we won't offer him £300k like other clubs will. We're waiting for a player we'll never get imo.

Benfica wanted a bidding war and we made it so that it wasn't going to happen.

If we can get the player wanting to come to us, those things won't matter as much
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31249 on: Today at 01:30:33 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:28:27 pm
I'd put money on him never playing for us. Dortmund will want a bidding war and we won't offer him £300k like other clubs will. We're waiting for a player we'll never get imo.

Then we'll sign someone else.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31250 on: Today at 01:30:58 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:30:03 pm
Benfica wanted a bidding war and we made it so that it wasn't going to happen.

If we can get the player wanting to come to us, those things won't matter as much
Our competition was Utd though. It wasn't the likes of Madrid and City
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,251
  • 🇺🇦
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31251 on: Today at 01:31:18 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:28:27 pm
I'd put money on him never playing for us. Dortmund will want a bidding war and we won't offer him £300k like other clubs will. We're waiting for a player we'll never get imo.

love that phrase, not sure I can really remember one though  :D

Players hold the power, Dortmund will get a huge fee regardless, but the player will sign for who he wants to sign for and it wont be a bidding war.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31252 on: Today at 01:32:50 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:30:58 pm
Our competition was Utd though. It wasn't the likes of Madrid and City

Our competition for Van Dijk was City and Chelsea and we still won without a bidding war.

If we feel a bidding war coming or the player wanting money/not sold on us, we probably won't go into it, but there being competition for him doesn't automatically take us out of it
Logged

Online Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31253 on: Today at 01:33:52 pm »
Bellingham will end up at City and some pet journo will say we spoke to him as if that is supposed to make us feel better.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31254 on: Today at 01:34:01 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 01:30:33 pm
Then we'll sign someone else.

In 2024  ;)
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,709
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31255 on: Today at 01:35:02 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:28:27 pm
I'd put money on him never playing for us. Dortmund will want a bidding war and we won't offer him £300k like other clubs will. We're waiting for a player we'll never get imo.

Thing is, we are not stupid. I very much doubt anyone in Liverpool's set up thinks they are getting him for 50/60m and thinks he is taking £100k a week in wages. They will know that the guy from Monaco and Bellingham's profile has inflated his fee close to the £80-100m mark as of right now.

I do think that his strengths and his position puts a ceiling on his value. He isn't an attacker and nobody is going north of £100m for Bellingham. Therefore, we will know right now whether we are in the race or not.

I do think the press are doing their usual thing which is bigging up our links to Bellingham, not only to make a years worth of clicks out of it, but also make idiots believe that its no doubt we get him. They needed someone to replace Mbappe in that regard.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:36:35 pm by killer-heels »
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31256 on: Today at 01:35:06 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:31:18 pm
love that phrase, not sure I can really remember one though  :D

Players hold the power, Dortmund will get a huge fee regardless, but the player will sign for who he wants to sign for and it wont be a bidding war.

Yeah that's true. The player picks who he wants and then that's that. But either way I'm sure he's going to be offered ridiculous money that we won't to get involved with.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,344
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31257 on: Today at 01:35:08 pm »
Keep Taki and give him a go in CM.
Logged

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31258 on: Today at 01:36:59 pm »
Problem is we are approaching the end of the Klopp reign, who knows what happens to us when he leaves. It's one of those uncertainties someone who can go to any club in the world would have in the back of their head.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31259 on: Today at 01:38:08 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 01:36:59 pm
Problem is we are approaching the end of the Klopp reign, who knows what happens to us when he leaves. It's one of those uncertainties someone who can go to any club in the world would have in the back of their head.

He's got 4 years. I mean that quite a long time in football. But i do feel we're already wasting a summer of it. Mane out and Nunez in with couple of youngsters thrown in.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,709
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31260 on: Today at 01:38:37 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 01:33:52 pm
Bellingham will end up at City and some pet journo will say we spoke to him as if that is supposed to make us feel better.

They need to make a killing in clicks. All this season will be about Bellingham signing for us.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,838
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31261 on: Today at 01:38:59 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 01:36:59 pm
Problem is we are approaching the end of the Klopp reign, who knows what happens to us when he leaves. It's one of those uncertainties someone who can go to any club in the world would have in the back of their head.



I fear you missed some important news, youll be buzzing when you find out!
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,746
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #31262 on: Today at 01:39:01 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 01:36:59 pm
Problem is we are approaching the end of the Klopp reign, who knows what happens to us when he leaves. It's one of those uncertainties someone who can go to any club in the world would have in the back of their head.

Are we? Feels like we're in the process of building another quality side with him leading from the front. 4 years minimum with hopefully many more after.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 777 778 779 780 781 [782]   Go Up
« previous next »
 