Thiago Fabinho Henderson Keita is the core, and we have Milner Elliott Jones to supplement or even the option of going with 5 attackers and two holding midfielders.



Klopp and the staff are doing what they always do and giving young players opportunities to prove how good they are rather then making a purchase for a player who may not be one of our top targets. I dont mind this strategy at all, I want to see Jones Elliott and the likes have a clear path through to prove whether they are or not as good as we think they are, because of the fact our cores so strong we never have to solely rely on them, but they will get more minutes this season, it really is the perfect position to be as a fan in my opinion, get to see local players blossom, and still be able to compete for trophies.