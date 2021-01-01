« previous next »
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31120 on: Today at 12:56:09 am
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:31:26 am
It's quite clear that we need a midfielder given that Ox will leave, Carvalho is just 19 and is an attacker not a midfielder, Thiago, Hendo, and Keita have lots of injury concerns.

The bottom line is we have seen how our attack improved by having 5 solid options that Klopp trusts and can always choose from to START games, we need to replicate that in midfield, and right now it's just Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, and Keita

And who is this midfielder who is available and affordable, and would provide instant competition for Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson and Keita, pushing for a starting spot?
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31121 on: Today at 01:15:04 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:56:09 am
And who is this midfielder who is available and affordable, and would provide instant competition for Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson and Keita, pushing for a starting spot?
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31122 on: Today at 01:33:22 am
Thiago Fabinho Henderson Keita is the core, and we have Milner Elliott Jones to supplement or even the option of going with 5 attackers and two holding midfielders.

Klopp and the staff are doing what they always do and giving young players opportunities to prove how good they are rather then making a purchase for a player who may not be one of our top targets. I dont mind this strategy at all, I want to see Jones Elliott and the likes have a clear path through to prove whether they are or not as good as we think they are, because of the fact our cores so strong we never have to solely rely on them, but they will get more minutes this season, it really is the perfect position to be as a fan in my opinion, get to see local players blossom, and still be able to compete for trophies.
Koparoo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31123 on: Today at 01:45:45 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:16:01 pm
I am a believer.

I believe Joycie ;)

We are NOT 'buying' Joycie !!!
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31124 on: Today at 03:10:09 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:33:22 am
Thiago Fabinho Henderson Keita is the core, and we have Milner Elliott Jones to supplement or even the option of going with 5 attackers and two holding midfielders.

Klopp and the staff are doing what they always do and giving young players opportunities to prove how good they are rather then making a purchase for a player who may not be one of our top targets. I dont mind this strategy at all, I want to see Jones Elliott and the likes have a clear path through to prove whether they are or not as good as we think they are, because of the fact our cores so strong we never have to solely rely on them, but they will get more minutes this season, it really is the perfect position to be as a fan in my opinion, get to see local players blossom, and still be able to compete for trophies.
All very good players but are you comfortable with any of them starting against Man City?
smurfinaus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31125 on: Today at 03:11:33 am
So the search for the mythical midfielder (tchouameni being complete one preferred Real, Bellingham....cant we just do a Keita like deal?. why wouldnt they accept ?).

If Nunez is in theory Mo's "replacement" if only for the goals aspect, what are we doing with a successor? Gordon? The Polish kid?

Would be fantastic if one of the youth forwards could surprise us and step it up (What's happened to Layton Stewart since coming back from that last injury?).
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31126 on: Today at 03:42:08 am
Probably been posted before, but here's a short documentary feature on Jude Bellingham, given that so many of you want him to sign.

https://youtu.be/yF3m6dJoPdk
Bergersleftpeg

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31127 on: Today at 05:15:30 am
Have we ever actually got any of the players that we are told we will look at next year?
harleydanger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31128 on: Today at 05:22:36 am
Naby
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Bergersleftpeg

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31129 on: Today at 05:32:41 am
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #31130 on: Today at 05:33:02 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:10:09 am
All very good players but are you comfortable with any of them starting against Man City?
I would be comfortable with Fabinho One of Thiago/Keita and One of Jones/Elliott vs Manchester City.
