Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30920 on: Today at 03:15:24 pm »
Interesting stat from the TAW lads.   :D

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1537401703712149504

Quote
Once Calvin Ramsay has signed, the average age of Liverpool's last five signings will be 21 years old.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30921 on: Today at 03:15:58 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:56:32 pm
We clearly have the numbers but it's also pretty clear we don't have the quality or the robustness in midfield we could do with. And if we don't sign anyone that'll probably cost us this coming season. It probably cost us last season when you look at the games where we dropped points and who we had playing midfield in those games. And Milner, Henderson and Thiago are all a year older this time round. Plus Ox is definitely surplus to requirements which means we'll be a body down, and also have his wages off the bill, hopefully.

Having said that, Elliott and Jones are also a year older in a good way and I hope their injuries were 'freak' ones and we should expect them to be more available this coming season. Plus we're very happy to avoid pulling the trigger on occasion if the player isn't available.

We're also happy to move down the list (from Brandt to Salah for example) if the 1st choice doesn't work out but maybe the list in this case had 2 names on it, and the 2nd is at Dortmund.

Exactly this. The minute Fabinho gets rested, or, god forbid, injured, we look light in midfield, not from lack of numbers, or overall ability, but defensive quality and dogged determination. If we can't find a player with the defensive qualities to cover Fab, i'd like us to sign another "controlling" midfield type, so at least we can see a game out by just playing keep-ball. One of the two would be on my wish list.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30922 on: Today at 03:17:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:15:24 pm
Interesting stat from the TAW lads.   :D

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1537401703712149504

Wow, they'll be nearing 22 next season, only about 4 seasons before they start to decline. You're right, that's a suicidal transfer policy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30923 on: Today at 03:19:10 pm »
We started with Tyler Morton, Keita and Milner in midfield against Spurs in December. And the result of that game had absolutely fuck all to do with why we dropped two points :thumbup
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30924 on: Today at 03:23:49 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 03:11:03 pm
Would you rather

Sign another midfielder for big money or re-sign Salah?

Perhaps you want both?

Some good midfielder, doesn't even have to be massively expensive.
Salah ship has sailed imo and I wouldn't lose sleep over it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30925 on: Today at 03:29:09 pm »
Re sign Salah

Midfielder next summer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30926 on: Today at 03:30:04 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 03:29:09 pm
Re sign Salah

Midfielder next summer

If Salah re-signs it all changes for the better.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30927 on: Today at 03:30:42 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 03:04:43 pm
Oi!  ;D

As an Aberdonian, and nominally an Aberdeen fan, I should be able to give a bit of insight into Ramsay....

I can't though, I find the SPL boring and never watch it.  ;D

Haha yeah I've arrived there too. ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30928 on: Today at 03:31:13 pm »
Is Ramsey streets ahead of the othe scottish teenagers?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30929 on: Today at 03:31:32 pm »
Disappointing that the fee for Ramsey is being reported in GBP when everyone knows our preferred transfer currency is the Uruguayan Peso.

Still a bargain at $U 314,000,000.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30930 on: Today at 03:32:05 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:56:32 pm
We clearly have the numbers but it's also pretty clear we don't have the quality or the robustness in midfield we could do with. And if we don't sign anyone that'll probably cost us this coming season. It probably cost us last season when you look at the games where we dropped points and who we had playing midfield in those games. And Milner, Henderson and Thiago are all a year older this time round. Plus Ox is definitely surplus to requirements which means we'll be a body down, and also have his wages off the bill, hopefully.

Having said that, Elliott and Jones are also a year older in a good way and I hope their injuries were 'freak' ones and we should expect them to be more available this coming season. Plus we're very happy to avoid pulling the trigger on occasion if the player isn't available.

We're also happy to move down the list (from Brandt to Salah for example) if the 1st choice doesn't work out but maybe the list in this case had 2 names on it, and the 2nd is at Dortmund.

If we didnt have to be perfect to win the league we could make do and mend with the midfield, but the squad can't have a single weakness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30931 on: Today at 03:33:20 pm »
Sign up Salah on a new deal.

Carney Chukwuemeka (tribunal fee) and Bellingham next summer and it's all pretty good. But Salah has to sign because we aren't spending big on two players in one window without selling someone big next summer. If we have to replace Salah I can't see Bellingham happening.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30932 on: Today at 03:33:37 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:32:05 pm
If we didnt have to be perfect to win the league we could make do and mend with the midfield, but the squad can't have a single weakness.
Was it perfect in 19/20?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30933 on: Today at 03:36:28 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 03:31:13 pm
Is Ramsey streets ahead of the othe scottish teenagers?
I've had Kylie Confide in me that yes, he is.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30934 on: Today at 03:37:47 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:50:48 pm
He's been linked with a few clubs. But....he's not played a minute for us since March. That's 20 games in our busiest part of the season, with injuries mounting, and he's not had a sniff. Also absolutely no talk whatsoever of him getting a contract extension despite his contract expiring next summer.

That might spell curtains. Although it's worth remembering that Keita was similarly marginalised during a far greater injury crisis the season before. And now look.

A strong pre-season from AOC may change his fortunes perhaps.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30935 on: Today at 03:38:24 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 03:33:37 pm
Was it perfect in 19/20?
Id argue the first team was. The squad didnt have much depth, but everyone stayed remarkably fit that year. Then fell apart the next.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30936 on: Today at 03:38:48 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 03:33:37 pm
Was it perfect in 19/20?

No but we won something like 27 of the first 28 games which is the standard required. The team was durable and we rode a couple of injuries.

If we have a bad fortnight because Fabinho and Henderson or Thiago are missing and City just pull away again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30937 on: Today at 03:39:13 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 03:31:13 pm
Is Ramsey streets ahead of the othe scottish teenagers?
maybe avenues. not sure about streets.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30938 on: Today at 03:40:13 pm »
https://twitter.com/CaoimheSport/status/1537440204557934592

Quote

Liverpool and Aberdeen reach agreement over the transfer of Calvin Ramsay.

Personal terms with the player are agreed. Leeds, Watford and Sassuolo among the clubs who wanted Calvin Ramsay but Liverpool always going to be his choice in the end.

Medical should take place in next few days. Contract length is five years. Fee could rise to £8.5m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30939 on: Today at 03:40:13 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 03:33:37 pm
Was it perfect in 19/20?

or last season? Do people think the squad have all aged overnight in 2 months.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30940 on: Today at 03:40:19 pm »
If we ship out who we want we must have saved quite a bit on wages.

Ox-£150k
Mane - £150k
Neco -£30k
Phillips - £30k
Taki - £60k

Milner - reduced terms.

Nunez, Carvalho, Ramsay on combined £200k ish.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30941 on: Today at 03:40:38 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 03:31:13 pm
Is Ramsey streets ahead of the othe scottish teenagers?

Can we agree to spell his name right before some misled soul puts it on a banner?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30942 on: Today at 03:42:06 pm »
I can't believe it's 2022 and we're doing Oxlade-Chamberlain reborn chat all over again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30943 on: Today at 03:43:35 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 03:31:13 pm
Is Ramsey streets ahead of the othe scottish teenagers?

Honestly, yes. A lot of it is down to his upbringing. I know one of his neighbours through a friend, and they say his parents - Harold and Madge - have helped him keep his head.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30944 on: Today at 03:45:07 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:43:35 pm
Honestly, yes. A lot of it is down to his upbringing. I know one of his neighbours through a friend, and they say his parents - Harold and Madge - have helped him keep his head.

And they live at the front of their neighborhood - so streets ahead is accurate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30945 on: Today at 03:48:01 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 03:10:47 pm
current midfield

DM - Fab, hendo, milly
CM - thiago, curtis, keita
AM - Carvalho, Elliot

is there any youth that actually might step up as the 5 subs rule might be beneficial for the youth to actually get the minutes in hopefully once the game is secured?

my guess is klopp might sub in a couple of players in the 60th min or so to keep the intensity up and maybe someone from the youth might be catching his eye hence the non midfield signing.



I wouldn't rule out Ox staying and running down his contract.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30946 on: Today at 03:49:51 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:40:38 pm
Can we agree to spell his name right before some misled soul puts it on a banner?

Yeah, stop mangeling his name
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30947 on: Today at 03:51:10 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 03:42:06 pm
I can't believe it's 2022 and we're doing Oxlade-Chamberlain reborn chat all over again.

For his sake he needs to go. £10m surely someone bites.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30948 on: Today at 03:57:42 pm »
I think for most teams the squad we have at our disposal is more than good enough. The games where we dropped most points were against our top 4 opponents. Drawing home and away with City, Chelsea and Spurs.
Have we done enough to fix that or at least win at home and draw away? And if not what do we need?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30949 on: Today at 03:59:57 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 03:31:13 pm
Is Ramsey streets ahead of the othe scottish teenagers?

That's when good neighbours become good friends.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30950 on: Today at 04:00:10 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:50:48 pm
He's been linked with a few clubs. But....he's not played a minute for us since March. That's 20 games in our busiest part of the season, with injuries mounting, and he's not had a sniff. Also absolutely no talk whatsoever of him getting a contract extension despite his contract expiring next summer.

I get all that, but it doesn't equate to an offer coming in or an offer coming in that we value more than having him on the books.

Look - all of this is fluid - obviously - and if Bellingham or Barella (maybe just for me) or whoever it is that we deem an elite midfielder becomes available then I'm sure we'd move.

I just don't really see what Ox's move is, especially if you factor a fee and not insignificant wages into it. Someone might say Newcastle, but I'd argue their business has been pretty intelligent and I'm not sure Ox kinda fits that remit (a Newcastle supporting friend of mine was certainly against it - wishing to target younger, fitter, hungrier players).

Also just think he's got attributes in a midfielder that not many others do - ie, a legitimate goal threat. That kinda makes him perfect in my view as an option in those home games vs the bottom ten, early domestic cup games and some of the away fixtures. He's proved excellent cover during AFCON this previous season and I think I'd rather see him as cover for say Salah in an important game than Gordon or Elliot (who I see as an attacking midfielder primarily)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30951 on: Today at 04:00:17 pm »

Wonder how the Ramsay signing will effect Connor Bradley? Will he be loaned next season or is there a chance hes moved into a different role?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30952 on: Today at 04:01:06 pm »
RamsAy

not

RamsEy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30953 on: Today at 04:02:38 pm »
Fucks sake Arsenal about to sign Fabio Vieira, cracking signing for them. We should be all over that honestly rather than pay 100 million for Bellingham :(
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30954 on: Today at 04:02:50 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 03:57:42 pm
I think for most teams the squad we have at our disposal is more than good enough. The games where we dropped most points were against our top 4 opponents. Drawing home and away with City, Chelsea and Spurs.
Have we done enough to fix that or at least win at home and draw away? And if not what do we need?
To gives us a better chance of beating them it's going to be more about them getting worse than anything we can really do. It's been small margins and there's not a huge amount of room for improvement.   

This is more so City than Chelsea I guess, Chelsea I don't think we need to do anything to be favourites against them
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30955 on: Today at 04:05:02 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 04:02:38 pm
Fucks sake Arsenal about to sign Fabio Vieira, cracking signing for them. We should be all over that honestly rather than pay 100 million for Bellingham :(

After watching Bellingham for England I'd agree. However anyone in this England team looks shite.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30956 on: Today at 04:06:17 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 03:40:13 pm
or last season? Do people think the squad have all aged overnight in 2 months.

They always magically get a year older during summers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30957 on: Today at 04:07:17 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 01:14:50 pm
Should be looking why where letting certain players run down their contracts to under 2 years

Suppose easier said than done ✔️

It's almost as if there was a global pandemic that caused huge financial uncertainty and impacted our ability to put out attractive contract offers to Sadio and Mo when they had 30-36 months left on their deals.

When you consider that Diaz was an advanced summer signing, I'm pretty impressed with the quartet of Diaz, Carvalho, Nunez and Ramsey being our only signings. Granted, would have loved another midfielder coming in but it does seem the player/s we would want aren't attainable right now, so understandable that we'd keep our powder dry.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30958 on: Today at 04:10:57 pm »
It does get a bit depressing how broke we are, we're literally only signing Darwin because Mane has decided to leave, then we're getting a couple of good young players for scraps and we're done for the summer...

Surely we must have saved up a bit by now, we need to strengthenas our rivals will, especially in midfield. I assume we're waiting until next summer for that bit though and replacing Salah/Firmino too
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30959 on: Today at 04:11:45 pm »
