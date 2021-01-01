He's been linked with a few clubs. But....he's not played a minute for us since March. That's 20 games in our busiest part of the season, with injuries mounting, and he's not had a sniff. Also absolutely no talk whatsoever of him getting a contract extension despite his contract expiring next summer.



I get all that, but it doesn't equate to an offer coming in or an offer coming in that we value more than having him on the books.Look - all of this is fluid - obviously - and if Bellingham or Barella (maybe just for me) or whoever it is that we deem an elite midfielder becomes available then I'm sure we'd move.I just don't really see what Ox's move is, especially if you factor a fee and not insignificant wages into it. Someone might say Newcastle, but I'd argue their business has been pretty intelligent and I'm not sure Ox kinda fits that remit (a Newcastle supporting friend of mine was certainly against it - wishing to target younger, fitter, hungrier players).Also just think he's got attributes in a midfielder that not many others do - ie, a legitimate goal threat. That kinda makes him perfect in my view as an option in those home games vs the bottom ten, early domestic cup games and some of the away fixtures. He's proved excellent cover during AFCON this previous season and I think I'd rather see him as cover for say Salah in an important game than Gordon or Elliot (who I see as an attacking midfielder primarily)