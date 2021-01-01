« previous next »
Offline Wghennessy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30680 on: Yesterday at 10:51:59 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:39:23 pm
The Keita-type deal (I hope this is in the dictionary now) was only possible for Keita because he had a release clause the following season, so we agreed to pay more than that clause if the deal could be boxed off early. Leipzig literally had nothing to lose and everything to gain by accepting our offer.

If Lynda's lad doesn't have a release clause, as Dortmund claim (though they are known for their sophistry in this regard), or the clause is too high for us to pay even more on top of, then a KTD is not applicable in this instance.

Ofcourse it is. Offer to pay them to have even have first dibs next summer but doing a deal and loaning him back is absolutely an option and has been done many times.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30681 on: Yesterday at 10:52:46 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 10:32:35 pm
I'd absolutely look at resigning Raheem Sterling...



*runs away

To do what exactly? He is on £300,000 per week, and has absolutely no chance of getting into our starting XI ...
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30682 on: Yesterday at 10:55:38 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 10:51:59 pm
Ofcourse it is. Offer to pay them to have even have first dibs next summer but doing a deal and loaning him back is absolutely an option and has been done many times.

How much are you willing to pay for Bellingham this summer, and then send him on loan to Dortmund?
Offline TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30683 on: Yesterday at 10:58:11 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:55:38 pm
How much are you willing to pay for Bellingham this summer, and then send him on loan to Dortmund?
£27.54p
Offline Wghennessy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30684 on: Yesterday at 11:02:09 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:52:46 pm
To do what exactly? He is on £300,000 per week, and has absolutely no chance of getting into our starting XI ...

Might be one for next summer but you arent telling me we couldn't convince him to drop his wage to come back. Te to say he has "no chance" is a wild shout. No one will pay him the money he is on at City so he either drops it or well retires.

Last 5 seasons

Sterling 161 (20 as sub) games 78 goals

Mane  179 (12 as sub) games 77 goals

Sterling is also 3 years younger and ticks the homegrown box. We should absolutely be enquiring for next season at the very least.

Online Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30685 on: Yesterday at 11:07:22 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 10:51:59 pm
Ofcourse it is. Offer to pay them to have even have first dibs next summer but doing a deal and loaning him back is absolutely an option and has been done many times.

*Shrugs*. Anything is possible, and I absolutely don't want to get involved in any of the interminable 'What Dortmund Will/Won't Do' debates that have graced this thread at exhaustive length these last few days.

But while pre-agreed fees and buy and loan back deals have been done, I suspect they haven't often applied to high demand players whose value has no obviously predictable ceiling. With a super hot property any club might be loath, I suspect, to agree a value this year to apply next year. If they did they might find that by the following year the market has changed enough for that price to be seen as too low. Or they might even find other clubs willing to offer more only to be tied in to a deal made imprudently.

But I don't really know, nor care. My only point was to point out that the KTD with Keita was dependent on his having a release clause.
Online CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30686 on: Yesterday at 11:20:12 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:55:38 pm
How much are you willing to pay for Bellingham this summer, and then send him on loan to Dortmund?

£90m, with an £80m loan fee.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30687 on: Yesterday at 11:36:27 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 11:02:09 pm
Might be one for next summer but you arent telling me we couldn't convince him to drop his wage to come back. Te to say he has "no chance" is a wild shout. No one will pay him the money he is on at City so he either drops it or well retires.

Last 5 seasons

Sterling 161 (20 as sub) games 78 goals

Mane  179 (12 as sub) games 77 goals

Sterling is also 3 years younger and ticks the homegrown box. We should absolutely be enquiring for next season at the very least.

Makes sense, if you are a Newcastle fan ...
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30688 on: Yesterday at 11:46:07 pm »
Sterling has played alot of football & relies on pace. His is probably already past his peak. I wouldnt go near him
Online CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30689 on: Yesterday at 11:49:54 pm »
His final decision making is awful, better players out there for the money he'd cost and wages he'd demand.

Plus, you know, once you burn bridges... fuck off.
Offline G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30690 on: Today at 12:02:41 am »
Sterling is a good player and would get goals and be a threat here. However nope! Been there, done that. At a young age he showed how money driven he was when he left us. He still is. I understand the temptation, based on his footballing attributes, but Id much rather watch exciting new legends emerge at Liverpool than have us go back over old ground.
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30691 on: Today at 12:14:27 am »
wouldn't touch Sterling with someone else's 10 foot pole.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30692 on: Today at 12:14:37 am »
Nah, fuck him
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30693 on: Today at 12:35:46 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 12:02:41 am
Sterling is a good player and would get goals and be a threat here. However nope! Been there, done that. At a young age he showed how money driven he was when he left us. He still is. I understand the temptation, based on his footballing attributes, but Id much rather watch exciting new legends emerge at Liverpool than have us go back over old ground.
He wouldn't make our bench. Not good enough.
Online Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30694 on: Today at 12:39:52 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:14:27 am
wouldn't touch Sterling with someone else's 10 foot pole.
Lewandowski's not that tall, mate
