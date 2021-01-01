No one would pay 150m for Salah since covid. Only Mbappe would command that in the last 2 years.
Unless your saying we should have sold in 2019 & end up with no PL title then
Im sure there would have (not that i want to see him leave), but with two years remaining, then the player/club need to be honest about things, if its obvious that the salary ask is too much, then fair enough. However appreciate we just had an amazing season (a replacement could have been exceptional, or taken their time to bed in). But with Klopp at the helm, im sure whoever came in would be elite
but you cant sell contracted players who dont want to leave.
indeed, not anymore, he would be mad to