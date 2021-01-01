« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 761 762 763 764 765 [766]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1410570 times)

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,861
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30600 on: Today at 12:20:55 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:14:28 pm
No one would pay 150m for Salah  since covid. Only Mbappe would command that in the last 2 years.
Unless your saying we should have sold in 2019 & end up with no PL title then


Im sure there would have (not that i want to see him leave), but with two years remaining, then the player/club need to be honest about things, if its obvious that the salary ask is too much, then fair enough. However appreciate we just had an amazing season (a replacement could have been exceptional, or taken their time to bed in). But with Klopp at the helm, im sure whoever came in would be elite

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:14:48 pm
but you cant sell contracted players who dont want to leave.

indeed, not anymore, he would be mad to
« Last Edit: Today at 12:25:45 pm by Machae »
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,105
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30601 on: Today at 12:43:36 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:14:48 pm
but you cant sell contracted players who dont want to leave.
Maybe he hasn't put the signals out for a transfer, probably because he genuinely is happy here. But if Real Madrid came in for him with an offer we' and him were prepared to accept then I think he'd happily go to be honest. It's not like he's dug his heels in. We've had no interest in selling him, he'd be happy to stay here if we give him what he wants. He's not doing us wrong in any way. And we're not doing him wrong. Just we can't come to that agreement.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,517
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30602 on: Today at 01:13:04 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:07:26 am
The effects of the English media are devastating. There is no Universe where Man City and Chelsea have a bigger pulling power than Real Madrid, apart from the English media ...

I just mean I think the lad will want a move back to England ahead of a move to Real Madrid  even with the caveat that he has already moved abroad and he has already shown the maturity to move outside his comfort zone.

Real Madrid's draw and wage is huge, but you would be surprised how forgotten about he'll be when he goes there because no one in the UK media gives a shit about Real Madrid.

That's all guesswork by me of course.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30603 on: Today at 01:20:12 pm »
What if Trent moves into the midfield?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,357
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30604 on: Today at 01:24:13 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 01:20:12 pm
What if Trent moves into the midfield?

Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline tray fenny

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,449
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30605 on: Today at 01:28:45 pm »
No idea who Matheus Nunes is but I'm gonna be fumin if we dont sign him.
Logged
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,941
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30606 on: Today at 01:33:33 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 12:32:11 am
We cant have everything but a threat from distance would help draw defences out a bit as well. Teams couldnt just let Gerrard have the ball on the edge of the box in case he smashed one in. You had to close him down and that creates space.


So, a clever midfielder who can both unpick defences and score from distance, Eriksen it is then.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,161
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30607 on: Today at 01:41:57 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 01:20:12 pm
What if Trent moves into the midfield?

It is possible, if we sign another right fullback with the same play-making skills ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,161
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30608 on: Today at 01:43:46 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 01:28:45 pm
No idea who Matheus Nunes is but I'm gonna be fumin if we dont sign him.

So far, no reliable links with us, but certainly a player we are monitoring closely. Great talent, good physical attributes, and fits the age profile ...
Logged

Online robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,233
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30609 on: Today at 02:04:47 pm »
Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."
Pages: 1 ... 761 762 763 764 765 [766]   Go Up
« previous next »
 