Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:24:32 am
On Bellingham, the issue is, if you can get him for £70m - £80m this window, theres a clear argument to do so because if he continues to develop he maybe jumps to £90m - £100m next season.

Its a lot of money for an 18 year old, for sure. An amount that rightfully makes most of us uneasy. But what a player. Best young English midfielder since Steven Gerrard - and you can tell thats who he moulds his game on.

Sangare is a good player - it was bizarre when no one signed him from that shaky Toulouse side a few years back, he was clearly levels above their entire team. Hes the kind of player Lyon used to sign domestically and then turn a huge profit on, which no doubt would have happened had they done so. Id be more than happy to see us go for him. The Eredivisie isnt the best measure of a player always, but hes now looked very good in two different leagues and shown next to no adaptation time. If youre wanting that sort of calm, physical midfielder who has a few tools in his locker and still a good age profile, hed fit the bill. Wouldnt cost nearly as much as Bellingham, but theyre different types of player.

I've watched more of Sangare since we were linked with him, and I must admit, I am positively surprised. Like you say, a different type of player compared to Bellingham, but you can see the effects of the development in the French system in his game, and the 2 years in the Eredivisie certainly haven't harmed him, either. If the reports coming out from Holland about his 37 million release clause are accurate, he could be one of the bargains of this summer ...
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 05:31:06 am
As much as I think Jude Bellingham is a superb talent, I would be more inclined to leave him at Dortmund for a year or two more before deciding to spend big money. Always feels a bit of a gamble spending crazy money on players aged 18 or 19 when they still have so much possible development in them, but you can gauge a players real potential much better at 21 or 22.

Might have to spend more on them, but its much less of a risk.

It will not surprise anyone but I totally disagree with you

You are basing your entire viewpoint based on his age, how many 18/19 year olds:

Play as a starter for a top 10 side in European football and look like one of the best players?
Play champions league football on a regular basis and do very well at that level?
Made international football debut?
Moved from one European league to another and are excelling?

Thats not even taking into account his physical developement or professionalism which is outstanding

The longer we wait the less likely it is that we sign him, its now or next summer at the latest

Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:49:22 am
Haven't we always played like shit with 4231 under Klopp? I don't belive in that at all.

I think we'll get another midfielder, but someone much cheaper than Bellingham, to provide some depth.

I could also see Firmino getting a lot more minutes as 8.

If you look at it in detail, we are actually playing 4-2-1-3 most of the time, with one of our midfielders further forward than the other two. Probably most obvious when Keita is playing. So, if we use the 4-2-3-1 more under Jurgen in the future, it certainly won't be Rafa's 4-2-3-1, but something a bit different ...
People were raving about Elliott early last season.
Carvalho tore up the Championship last season.
Jones was outstanding against Porto in the CL.

Liverpool aren't prepared sign an interim midfielder they are going to wait until their main target becomes available. Liverpool also don't stockpile players. As things stand we have over 10 midfielders on the books.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:24:32 am
On Bellingham, the issue is, if you can get him for £70m - £80m this window, theres a clear argument to do so because if he continues to develop he maybe jumps to £90m - £100m next season.

Its a lot of money for an 18 year old, for sure. An amount that rightfully makes most of us uneasy. But what a player. Best young English midfielder since Steven Gerrard - and you can tell thats who he moulds his game on.

Sangare is a good player - it was bizarre when no one signed him from that shaky Toulouse side a few years back, he was clearly levels above their entire team. Hes the kind of player Lyon used to sign domestically and then turn a huge profit on, which no doubt would have happened had they done so. Id be more than happy to see us go for him. The Eredivisie isnt the best measure of a player always, but hes now looked very good in two different leagues and shown next to no adaptation time. If youre wanting that sort of calm, physical midfielder who has a few tools in his locker and still a good age profile, hed fit the bill. Wouldnt cost nearly as much as Bellingham, but theyre different types of player.
Bellingham could become a great player, but let's calm down with the Gerrard comparisons. He's not even close to that level yet, and would have to fight for a shirt in Liverpool. Of course, Gerrard at 18 was also far from Gerrard at his prime, but careers are never that predictable.

English talents are especially prone to get overhyped.
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:50:56 am
It will not surprise anyone but I totally disagree with you

You are basing your entire viewpoint based on his age, how many 18/19 year olds:

Play as a starter for a top 10 side in European football and look like one of the best players?
Play champions league football on a regular basis and do very well at that level?
Made international football debut?
Moved from one European league to another and are excelling?

Thats not even taking into account his physical developement or professionalism which is outstanding

The longer we wait the less likely it is that we sign him, its now or next summer at the latest



Dortmund aren't going to sell two stars in one window.
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:57:50 am
Bellingham could become a great player, but let's calm down with the Gerrard comparisons. He's not even close to that level yet, and would have to fight for a shirt in Liverpool. Of course, Gerrard at 18 was also far from Gerrard at his prime, but careers are never that predictable.

English talents are especially prone to get overhyped.

At 18 Gerrard wasn't a fixture in the team and an England regular. Bellingham may not reach the level of mature Gerrard but he is ahead of teenage Gerrard.
