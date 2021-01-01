As much as I think Jude Bellingham is a superb talent, I would be more inclined to leave him at Dortmund for a year or two more before deciding to spend big money. Always feels a bit of a gamble spending crazy money on players aged 18 or 19 when they still have so much possible development in them, but you can gauge a players real potential much better at 21 or 22.
Might have to spend more on them, but its much less of a risk.
It will not surprise anyone but I totally disagree with you
You are basing your entire viewpoint based on his age, how many 18/19 year olds:
Play as a starter for a top 10 side in European football and look like one of the best players?
Play champions league football on a regular basis and do very well at that level?
Made international football debut?
Moved from one European league to another and are excelling?
Thats not even taking into account his physical developement or professionalism which is outstanding
The longer we wait the less likely it is that we sign him, its now or next summer at the latest