As much as I think Jude Bellingham is a superb talent, I would be more inclined to leave him at Dortmund for a year or two more before deciding to spend big money. Always feels a bit of a gamble spending crazy money on players aged 18 or 19 when they still have so much possible development in them, but you can gauge a players real potential much better at 21 or 22.



Might have to spend more on them, but its much less of a risk.



It will not surprise anyone but I totally disagree with youYou are basing your entire viewpoint based on his age, how many 18/19 year olds:Play as a starter for a top 10 side in European football and look like one of the best players?Play champions league football on a regular basis and do very well at that level?Made international football debut?Moved from one European league to another and are excelling?Thats not even taking into account his physical developement or professionalism which is outstandingThe longer we wait the less likely it is that we sign him, its now or next summer at the latest