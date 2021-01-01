« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 758 759 760 761 762 [763]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1406001 times)

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30480 on: Yesterday at 09:46:46 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 09:26:39 pm
There are too many numbers in your post and I can't follow it ;D

I don't disagree of course that Keita and Jones can play as an 8. My issue is with the number of players we have who can play comfortably as a 6. I'd say only 3 senior players. So if we're going to play a 4-2-3-1, I'd say we're one short, and presume that Tchouameni was the kind of player who was designed to add more depth there.

If we're going to play with one 6 and two 8s then I think the issue is less pressing, but I still think we're vulnerable to an injury to one of our senior mids.
Fabinho is the main 6 role even in a 2. Henderson would be the backup. Fabinho has very good fitness record and having another player to allow Henderson to be more of his backup would help his minutes too. Henderson should be better on Fitness if he playing less he had good fitness this year though. Thiago can cover it also, Jones has played before even it. Milner kinda played 6 in games where resting Hendo/Fabinho lately though.
Logged

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30481 on: Yesterday at 09:57:02 pm »
We are constantly told that the club spends what it makes. I support that model.

However, it there are no more signing then the club will be spending what it makes in transfer sales which isnt the same thing at all. I hope the club uses some of the windfall we got from getting to every final and winning two cups to keep us on top. I think we need another top midfielder to prise the league from City.
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,457
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30482 on: Yesterday at 10:00:48 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 09:57:02 pm
We are constantly told that the club spends what it makes. I support that model.

However, it there are no more signing then the club will be spending what it makes in transfer sales which isnt the same thing at all. I hope the club uses some of the windfall we got from getting to every final and winning two cups to keep us on top. I think we need another top midfielder to prise the league from City.
When we get to finals the bonus payments eat up most of the prize money. I'd prefer us to wait for the right targets instead of signing players for the sake of signing players.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,768
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30483 on: Yesterday at 10:02:08 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 09:57:02 pm
We are constantly told that the club spends what it makes. I support that model.

However, it there are no more signing then the club will be spending what it makes in transfer sales which isnt the same thing at all. I hope the club uses some of the windfall we got from getting to every final and winning two cups to keep us on top. I think we need another top midfielder to prise the league from City.

Big bonuses.
Coming off the back of Covid.
A new stand to pay for.
New contracts to sort out.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,451
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30484 on: Yesterday at 10:02:19 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 05:23:23 pm
I think he is. I mean he is running games for Dortmund at 18. That's four seasons more we'd get out of him over Tchouameni!

Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Yesterday at 05:52:45 pm
Not from the little I've seen of him. He's excellent, but I reckon Frenkie DJ is currently better and has a higher ceiling. If we're spunking all our wad I'd buy FDJ. Just my 2 cents...

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 05:56:15 pm
Bellingham is the real deal. Its a long time, if ever, since Ive seen someone so young be clearly such a leader.

Hes good enough now to improve our starting XI. Id call 100m a bargain. I honestly think hes good enough that wed look back at him as a VVD or Alisson style transfer where we agree they were a bargain, regardless of the high fee.

Thanks.

I haven't seen him play much but 100m is a huge fee for anyone, let alone an 18 year old still at the early stages of their career. Plus I'm always a bit wary whenever we spend huge sums on any player - if it doesn't work out, we'll likely be paying for it for a number of years. Thankfully there's not been many big money signings that haven't worked out in recent years but there's always that risk and eventually there will be one that doesn't work.

Not that I think it'll happen this summer anyway.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30485 on: Yesterday at 10:02:56 pm »
Ramsay from Aberdeen, Salah extension, 1 midfielder (Sangare for me) and that is another solid window.

Icing on the cake would be another young, pacey out & out winger
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,219
  • 🇺🇦
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30486 on: Yesterday at 10:09:32 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 10:02:56 pm
Ramsay from Aberdeen, Salah extension, 1 midfielder (Sangare for me) and that is another solid window.

Icing on the cake would be another young, pacey out & out winger

dont ask for much do you :lmao
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,662
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30487 on: Yesterday at 10:09:47 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 09:57:02 pm
We are constantly told that the club spends what it makes. I support that model.

However, it there are no more signing then the club will be spending what it makes in transfer sales which isnt the same thing at all. I hope the club uses some of the windfall we got from getting to every final and winning two cups to keep us on top. I think we need another top midfielder to prise the league from City.

We generally break even on transfers. The club can argue that we lost a lot of income due to the pandemic and are currently building a new stand. It's a really good job we got that CL place at the end of 20/21.

I think we'll look to get a midfielder though if the deal is right and the right player is available. Bissouma would have been perfect from a footballing perspective, for that fee, but the club recruit a lot on character as well. I think once we make a few sales as well it'll open up the possibility of another signing. It's still early in the window.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,837
  • RedOrDead
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30488 on: Yesterday at 10:18:35 pm »
See nunez mentioned salah Bobby jota and Diaz in his interview but no mention of mane. Wonder if he was told not to mention mane name or whether hes just clued up with whats going on out there.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30489 on: Yesterday at 10:29:00 pm »
If Ramsay is the only other additional incoming, then I think it's going to be a window that leaves us incredibly well placed in the long-term while in the short-term potentially leaving us with a weaker squad (on paper!) than the one we finished the season with. Ramsay looks a prospect, but you'd imagine his role will be limited. Carvalho has huge potential, but we have two solid squad players in Origi and Minamino going out as he comes in. And Darwin, while a huge signing, has the tough task of replacing Sadio.

That 'on paper' caveat is important though, and it wouldn't be the first time under Klopp that we become stronger even when it looks like we've left ourselves a little short. And maybe it's more logical to compare with where the squad was at the start of last season rather than the end, since Diaz clouds things a bit (and was obviously originally meant to come in now, not January). I also wonder if we're sleeping on the potential contribution of Kaide Gordon next season, after he gets another pre-season under his belt. He might be more ready to step up than we think.

So nothing is ever black and white, but I do think that if we can find the right high-level midfielder this summer then it'll make a big difference. Early days in the window, so let's see what happens.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,133
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30490 on: Yesterday at 10:34:35 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 09:57:02 pm
We are constantly told that the club spends what it makes. I support that model.

However, it there are no more signing then the club will be spending what it makes in transfer sales which isnt the same thing at all. I hope the club uses some of the windfall we got from getting to every final and winning two cups to keep us on top. I think we need another top midfielder to prise the league from City.

Can we know the name of this available and affordable midfielder?
Logged

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30491 on: Yesterday at 10:43:24 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:34:35 pm
Can we know the name of this available and affordable midfielder?

I thought that was your department?
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,133
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30492 on: Yesterday at 10:49:24 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 10:43:24 pm
I thought that was your department?

I thought that you know someone I don't know.

Personally, I would approach De Jong with an offer to join us on reduced basic wages. He could still get his £350,000 per week, if we win the Premier League and the Champions League. Then, I will offer Barcelona 50 million for him ...
Logged

Offline cipher

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 506
  • Southport & Toronto
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30493 on: Yesterday at 10:54:05 pm »
Midfield has to be the next spot we focus on.  Personally, I feel we need two midfield signings over the next few seasons to match the world class levels we have a forward, defense and goalie. 

In normal times, we could continue with our current mids and probably coast to the league/domestic cups with most of our difficulty being seen in Europe.   However, given how close the margins are with the cheats at City (beating us by 1 point 2 of the last 4 seasons) and how difficult it can be against the best teams in Europe, this is obviously the area to target.  Us going for Tchouameni indicates that the brass feels the same as you don't plan to spend 60+M on a midfielder unless it's required.

Fabinho is incredible, but we need to start thinking about a longer-term replacement.  Henderson is a fanatastic player/leader, but his ability to influence the game is starting to decline and his injury history is concerning.  Keita made some nice strides this year and was largely injury free, but we've seen how quickly he can be out for an extended period.  I can understand where our fans are excited to see Elliot/Jones progress with the team, but it's a giant risk, and unrealistic, to expect them to step up to the consistent levels required for one of the best teams in the world.   Obviously, Milner is here  for his professionalism and influence on/off the pitch, but he won't be playing meaningful minutes.  Finally, Ox is no longer the player he was and is expected to leave.

Myself, I'd like to see more goals and elite athleticism/box-to-box type profile when we target this area.  I'm sure whoever we sign at this position in the next few windows will be just as exciting as our other transfers.
Logged
Raúl barely had a kick. The nearest he got to greatness was when he shook Gerrard by the hand.   Times - Mar 10,2009.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,692
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30494 on: Yesterday at 11:00:36 pm »
Quote from: cipher on Yesterday at 10:54:05 pm
Midfield has to be the next spot we focus on.  Personally, I feel we need two midfield signings over the next few seasons to match the world class levels we have a forward, defense and goalie. 

In normal times, we could continue with our current mids and probably coast to the league/domestic cups with most of our difficulty being seen in Europe.   However, given how close the margins are with the cheats at City (beating us by 1 point 2 of the last 4 seasons) and how difficult it can be against the best teams in Europe, this is obviously the area to target.  Us going for Tchouameni indicates that the brass feels the same as you don't plan to spend 60+M on a midfielder unless it's required.

Fabinho is incredible, but we need to start thinking about a longer-term replacement.  Henderson is a fanatastic player/leader, but his ability to influence the game is starting to decline and his injury history is concerning.  Keita made some nice strides this year and was largely injury free, but we've seen how quickly he can be out for an extended period.  I can understand where our fans are excited to see Elliot/Jones progress with the team, but it's a giant risk, and unrealistic, to expect them to step up to the consistent levels required for one of the best teams in the world.   Obviously, Milner is here  for his professionalism and influence on/off the pitch, but he won't be playing meaningful minutes.  Finally, Ox is no longer the player he was and is expected to leave.

Myself, I'd like to see more goals and elite athleticism/box-to-box type profile when we target this area.  I'm sure whoever we sign at this position in the next few windows will be just as exciting as our other transfers.

Whilst midfield will need some investment, its not true to say its not world class. Thiago is one of, if not the best midfielder in England. Fabinho is vying with Rodri as the best central defensive midfielder.

Also Fabinho is 28. Thats absolutely fine for a player in that position for a good while yet.
Logged

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30495 on: Yesterday at 11:04:12 pm »
Replacing the athleticism of Henderson is the immediate priority for me, though I would also just go and get Gavi because he looks like he is going to be on the Thiago, Xavi, Iniesta level and if you can get a player like they you get them. He almost certainly stays at Barca though sadly.
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,285
  • Boom!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30496 on: Yesterday at 11:16:39 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:34:35 pm
Can we know the name of this available and affordable midfielder?
`

I'm sure you can Pete.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,156
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30497 on: Yesterday at 11:23:19 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:49:24 pm
I thought that you know someone I don't know.

Personally, I would approach De Jong with an offer to join us on reduced basic wages. He could still get his £350,000 per week, if we win the Premier League and the Champions League. Then, I will offer Barcelona 50 million for him ...

I was surprised we hadn't been linked to De Jong yet until i looked up his current wages  :o
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,939
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30498 on: Yesterday at 11:28:39 pm »
Whilst I think we will see more of Jones, Elliot and Carvalho, I do think there's space for a lock picker in the mode of Silva, Shaqiri etc


It would help with those games, and there will be more of them, where teams set up to see the game out or snatch a breakaway and go back park the bus. It's our weak spot and fast forwards are not much use for those games.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,043
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30499 on: Yesterday at 11:35:12 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:29:00 pm
If Ramsay is the only other additional incoming, then I think it's going to be a window that leaves us incredibly well placed in the long-term while in the short-term potentially leaving us with a weaker squad (on paper!) than the one we finished the season with. Ramsay looks a prospect, but you'd imagine his role will be limited. Carvalho has huge potential, but we have two solid squad players in Origi and Minamino going out as he comes in. And Darwin, while a huge signing, has the tough task of replacing Sadio.

That 'on paper' caveat is important though, and it wouldn't be the first time under Klopp that we become stronger even when it looks like we've left ourselves a little short. And maybe it's more logical to compare with where the squad was at the start of last season rather than the end, since Diaz clouds things a bit (and was obviously originally meant to come in now, not January). I also wonder if we're sleeping on the potential contribution of Kaide Gordon next season, after he gets another pre-season under his belt. He might be more ready to step up than we think.

So nothing is ever black and white, but I do think that if we can find the right high-level midfielder this summer then it'll make a big difference. Early days in the window, so let's see what happens.

Given the sheer volume of games during the first half of the season, we really need to add a midfielder this summer. The impact is potentially massive. We really need someone in that 23-26 age bracket who can ideally function in a 6 and 8 role
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,521
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30500 on: Yesterday at 11:38:53 pm »
3hrs since we signed anyone, wtf is going on? Sort yourself out Ward.
Logged

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,125
  • Weve been to...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30501 on: Yesterday at 11:42:16 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:28:39 pm
Whilst I think we will see more of Jones, Elliot and Carvalho, I do think there's space for a lock picker in the mode of Silva, Shaqiri etc


It would help with those games, and there will be more of them, where teams set up to see the game out or snatch a breakaway and go back park the bus. It's our weak spot and fast forwards are not much use for those games.

Id imagine thats what were hoping Jones or Elliot can do, operate in tight spaces. Id like us to sign a mobile midfielder who break the lines against top teams, think we lacked a player like De Bruyne, Kovacic at times.

Although Keita sort of fits that.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30502 on: Today at 12:26:59 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 08:55:56 pm
Not a sure thing but signing Nunez does indicate a possible change of shape. I think we'll sit on our mound of powder if the perfect player isn't available. I think Tchouameni was a "unicorn" type we'd identified because of the potential availability. I don't think we'll just move on to someone like Sangare just to fill a role; it's not a situation where we need someone and will quickly move to our replacement down the list (like what happened with Jamal Lewis --> Tsimikas). I could see us waiting next summer and being in the running for Bellingham, if he's someone we really want.

Just my two cents. But this could also be a PR line for future negotiations.

It will give us the option but Darwin isn't exactly a static target man is he.

Our signings fit how we play,not the other way around.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30503 on: Today at 12:32:11 am »
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 11:42:16 pm
Id imagine thats what were hoping Jones or Elliot can do, operate in tight spaces. Id like us to sign a mobile midfielder who break the lines against top teams, think we lacked a player like De Bruyne, Kovacic at times.

Although Keita sort of fits that.

We cant have everything but a threat from distance would help draw defences out a bit as well. Teams couldnt just let Gerrard have the ball on the edge of the box in case he smashed one in. You had to close him down and that creates space.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30504 on: Today at 01:11:22 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:26:59 am
It will give us the option but Darwin isn't exactly a static target man is he.

Our signings fit how we play,not the other way around.

To quote our old friend PhaseOfPlay, formations are neutral.  :)
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30505 on: Today at 01:20:07 am »
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 11:42:16 pm
Id imagine thats what were hoping Jones or Elliot can do, operate in tight spaces. Id like us to sign a mobile midfielder who break the lines against top teams, think we lacked a player like De Bruyne, Kovacic at times.

Although Keita sort of fits that.
Jones and Elliott can carry though the lines and pass though them.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,993
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30506 on: Today at 01:20:23 am »
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 10:02:56 pm
Ramsay from Aberdeen, Salah extension, 1 midfielder (Sangare for me) and that is another solid window.

Icing on the cake would be another young, pacey out & out winger

Needs to be rapid and quick as well...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,455
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30507 on: Today at 02:38:45 am »
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,986
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30508 on: Today at 03:00:05 am »
Madrid forcing us to buy Bellingham this summer, and then Jude top binning it in the CL final against them.


Thats a dream we can all get behind, surely?
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,599
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30509 on: Today at 03:02:48 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:38:45 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tnm5p22N0V4

next signing

Any actual links? He could be pretty good except that whole Dutch league thing.
Logged

Offline thisyearisouryear

  • Need a dose of Hopium
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,423
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30510 on: Today at 03:50:42 am »
I just found out that Birmingham retired Jude's jersey when he left - as a 17 yr old after playing some ~40 odd matches for the senior team. That sounds crazy - must have had some impact for them.

Full comment from a Dortmund fan on reddit:

"Unpopular opinion but he's the best talent out of sancho, haaland and him.

He has unreal physicality,a set piece threat(heading), has good height and presses till the last minute giving it all for the team. And an unreal mentality and future captain material and he's only 18. Cemented a starter spot and is our most consistent player despite being so young. Mind you Sancho and haaland werent remotely getting his minutes when they were 17-18.

Haaland and Sancho had their obvious flaws, but when it comes to Bellingham, i struggle to find any. He's an all action midfielder with astute defensive contribution and impressive g/a numbers. He might not have the flair or technicality of pedri and musiala but he's easily the physically better, dependable and most well rounded out of all three. There was a reason Birmingham retired his jersey number."
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,440
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30511 on: Today at 05:31:06 am »
As much as I think Jude Bellingham is a superb talent, I would be more inclined to leave him at Dortmund for a year or two more before deciding to spend big money. Always feels a bit of a gamble spending crazy money on players aged 18 or 19 when they still have so much possible development in them, but you can gauge a players real potential much better at 21 or 22.

Might have to spend more on them, but its much less of a risk.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,336
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30512 on: Today at 05:41:56 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:38:53 pm
3hrs since we signed anyone, wtf is going on? Sort yourself out Ward.
He's a newby, give him a chance.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,455
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30513 on: Today at 06:26:24 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:11:22 am
To quote our old friend PhaseOfPlay, formations are neutral.  :)
Whatever happened to our old friend?
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?
Pages: 1 ... 758 759 760 761 762 [763]   Go Up
« previous next »
 