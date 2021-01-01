Midfield has to be the next spot we focus on. Personally, I feel we need two midfield signings over the next few seasons to match the world class levels we have a forward, defense and goalie.



In normal times, we could continue with our current mids and probably coast to the league/domestic cups with most of our difficulty being seen in Europe. However, given how close the margins are with the cheats at City (beating us by 1 point 2 of the last 4 seasons) and how difficult it can be against the best teams in Europe, this is obviously the area to target. Us going for Tchouameni indicates that the brass feels the same as you don't plan to spend 60+M on a midfielder unless it's required.



Fabinho is incredible, but we need to start thinking about a longer-term replacement. Henderson is a fanatastic player/leader, but his ability to influence the game is starting to decline and his injury history is concerning. Keita made some nice strides this year and was largely injury free, but we've seen how quickly he can be out for an extended period. I can understand where our fans are excited to see Elliot/Jones progress with the team, but it's a giant risk, and unrealistic, to expect them to step up to the consistent levels required for one of the best teams in the world. Obviously, Milner is here for his professionalism and influence on/off the pitch, but he won't be playing meaningful minutes. Finally, Ox is no longer the player he was and is expected to leave.



Myself, I'd like to see more goals and elite athleticism/box-to-box type profile when we target this area. I'm sure whoever we sign at this position in the next few windows will be just as exciting as our other transfers.