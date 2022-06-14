We have the best back line in the world even their backups are better than other teams starters. Great forwards and we just added Nunez who is a good finisher ( hopefully) . The only area where we can improve big is the midfield, a top midfielder could be the difference between us winning the league and the CL or not so we should go all in this summer for a top attacking midfielder to start next to Fabinho and Thiago. Bellingham is too young to make a big difference to a top team the next two or three years



I like Bellingham but think this could be true. I keep thinking he's 20/21 now but he's not even 19 until the end of this month, that's crazy when he's played two full seasons in Dortmund's side and one for Birmingham in the Championship. Footballers would obviously back themselves to succeed anywhere but if I was him I'd probably be spending two more years in Germany at least as opposed to getting off this summer or next year. He's got three years left on his contract, I reckon it'd be great if he ran it down to just one year and joined us on a reduced fee, but it's looking like he'll be leaving next summer, maybe a slight chance this summer. My guess is to City or Chelsea and it always has been. Don't think he'll go to Spain.Creates a conundrum about what happens in the meantime. We've had situations where it can only be one in our eyes, like Van Dijk or Ali, but there's been other targets missed out on and others joining instead. My guess is we don't sign another midfielder this summer, but next summer if we don't sign Bellingham we'll have had another season to assess options.