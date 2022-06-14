Bellingham is the real deal. Its a long time, if ever, since Ive seen someone so young be clearly such a leader.
Hes good enough now to improve our starting XI. Id call 100m a bargain. I honestly think hes good enough that wed look back at him as a VVD or Alisson style transfer where we agree they were a bargain, regardless of the high fee.
Cant see them allowing him to leave in the same window as Haaland or that wed be in for him at 100m+.
De Jong and Bellingham are completely different players, if anything theyre complimentary of one anothers skill sets. De Jong is also 7 years older than Bellingham, if were talking about development time. Bellingham is an elite progressor who shows signs of developing into an assist-heavy 8 who can create either through quality of delivery, or by driving forward with the ball. Good presser and profiles a lot like Naby Keita. De Jong is more of a metronomic passing presence. A good progressor with the ball also, but a deeper totem-like passer who doesnt really press or contain at all. Theyd sit nicely in Keita and Thiagos spots in an alternate universe.