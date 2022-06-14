« previous next »
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30320
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:49:59 pm
Why do people keep saying this like its a stone cold fact...?

Its another year closer to his contract expiring, he might have an average season, he might have a big injury (not uncommon for box to box 19 year olds), someone else might reveal themselves to be the 'best young CM in world football'. We're not talking bargain prices here, if the rumours on this page are right then its pretty much the most expensive fee for a CM ever. And he cost them £30 million, so practically tripling what was already a big fee. £60 million odd profit, they may well fancy it considering they've just sold someone who should have been an even bigger profit for a 'paltry' £30 million odd profit.
Yeah you're right, promising young footballers are renowned for dropping in value.
masher

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30321
Quote from: Garnier on Today at 04:49:45 pm
Twitter world wouldn't cope with us signing two £100 billion players in one summer

I dont think anyone would be able to cope with that.
sminp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30322
Quote from: Garnier on Today at 04:46:45 pm
don't they already have a silly good midfield line-up for the future with Camavinga, Tchouameni and Valverde

Think Bellingham would pick us, based on nothing at all but the overall vibe my heart gets when i think about it. Isn't he a Stevie G stan as well  ::)

Hes a Liverpool fan I think. Id be fairly confident about us getting Bellingham if we go in for him and are willing to pay the money required.
Rawkybalboa

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30323
could turn out another Delli Ally
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30324
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 04:58:54 pm
could turn out another Delli Ally

His attitude is very very different.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30325
If Madrid are going to beat us to Bellingham, better they do it this summer than next. That way we can adapt our plans early, rather than spending 12 months trying to recruit him only to see him end up in Spain anyway.
Garnier

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30326
Quote from: masher on Today at 04:58:02 pm
I dont think anyone would be able to cope with that.

even more so when the likes of Manchester City are signing Haaland for a bargain £42.70 with not a single add-on or agent/dad fees
rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30327
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:00:56 pm
If Madrid are going to beat us to Bellingham, better they do it this summer than next. That way we can adapt our plans early, rather than spending 12 months trying to recruit him only to see him end up in Spain anyway.
I doubt it works like that. The club will be in dialouge with his agent to get a feel of if hes interested in moving to us. Would be pointless bidding if the lad has no interest in coming to us and Im sure as always well have backup options.

Madrids supposed interest coming off the back of a tweet from a shite source I think. Camavinga, tchoo tchoo and the other lad currently in their team thats not a pensioner, not sure they have a need for Bellingham, especially for that sort of money.
ThoroughlyMediocre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30328
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:57:00 pm
Yeah you're right, promising young footballers are renowned for dropping in value.

His point stands though - risk tolerance unquestionably plays a role in transfers. If Bellingham does his knee within the first month of the season, they're not getting 90-100m next summer. Depending on what happens with world economic forces, that could influence future bids as well. Admittedly, even if he has an average season I think he would maintain his value, so ultimately I think Dortmund hold on to him. But I'd be surprised if there's not at least some consideration on their part.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30329
Quote from: campioni on Today at 04:51:51 pm
'kilos' in this sense is slang along the lines of 100 'big ones'. They are referring to euros, not pounds.
👍
Carra-ton

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30330
They could do an open heart in the time it has taken them to do the medical. Looks like Fekir all over again. Be prepared to hear about some dodgy brother in law asking for more wages.
RF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30331
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 05:15:41 pm
They could do an open heart in the time it has taken them to do the medical. Looks like Fekir all over again. Be prepared to hear about some dodgy brother in law asking for more wages.

Nunez has had previous knee surgery
xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30332
that madrid midfield is stacked. still got kroos and modric even though both are at the tail end of their careers

if he is looking for game time surely a move to liverpool is the logical choice. 3 out of 4 regular starters for our midfield are permanent crocks ;D
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30333
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:13:05 pm
What if we only play 2 CMs in two thirds of our fixtures next season?

I keep saying this and maybe it's just me? But in what world are you playing Jones, Elliott or Milner in a double pivot? I'd like someone to explain how exactly that would work in a game that's actually competitive.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30334
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30335
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:18:41 pm
I keep saying this and maybe it's just me? But in what world are you playing Jones, Elliott or Milner in a double pivot? I'd like someone to explain how exactly that would work in a game that's actually competitive.

Milner has done it but Jones and Elliott havent. I also think they there are several options ahead of them for the slot at 10.
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30336
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:48:17 pm
Is Bellingham that good?
I think he is. I mean he is running games for Dortmund at 18. That's four seasons more we'd get out of him over Tchouameni!
67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30337
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 05:15:41 pm
They could do an open heart in the time it has taken them to do the medical. Looks like Fekir all over again. Be prepared to hear about some dodgy brother in law asking for more wages.
Timing is everything, they're going to want to release it at a time that's convenient for Uruguay as well, it's all about the social media numbers. How many major transfers have we announced in the middle of the working day? I'd imagine it's none.
Dull Tools

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30338
Quote from: RF on Today at 05:18:29 pm
Nunez has had previous knee surgery
I am getting a bit worried too.
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30339
Could well be waiting a little to see if a certain number becomes available in the next few hours...
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30340
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:19:58 pm
Milner has done it but Jones and Elliott havent. I also think they there are several options ahead of them for the slot at 10.

At some point someone has to win the ball. Firmino is amazing at it as a forward, not as a midfielder. Unless you want every turnover to result in the opposing team just waltzing up to our box for Virg or Konate to stop then you're a bit limited in your options there.

Yes Milner has done everything, that doesn't mean you would want him in a midfield two at this point in his career unless you have no other option. I don't actually believe we'll switch to a 4231 and if we were then I think those that think we have enough midfielders to actually pull it off because we need one less midfielder are just not accounting for the fact that there are only 4 midfielders that can currently pull that off at a high level.
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30341
With more players now you'd like to think when we buy them we're buying them for the rest of their careers. If you could sign Bellingham this summer or the next you'd like to think we'd be getting more than 10 years out of him as a starter. Helps a lot with the transfer fee too, we wouldn't spend 100 million for 3 or 4 years of service. Goes for plenty of players really, Nunez costs a lot now but if he's here into his thirties he'll have surely paid it all back in goals.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30342
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 05:15:41 pm
They could do an open heart in the time it has taken them to do the medical. Looks like Fekir all over again. Be prepared to hear about some dodgy brother in law asking for more wages.

 ;D

Why you so invested in this? Your money?

His medical was finished earlier.
Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30343

We have the best back line in the world even their backups are better than other teams starters. Great forwards and we just added Nunez who is a good finisher ( hopefully) . The only area where we can improve big is the midfield, a top midfielder could be the difference between us winning the league and the CL or not so we should go all in this summer for a top attacking midfielder to start next to Fabinho and Thiago. Bellingham is too young to make a big difference to a top team the next two or three years
jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30344
I very much doubt that we would spend that much money on such a young player as Bellingham. Almost all key Liverpool signings under Klopp have been a bit older about 21-24, and more ready for Liverpool level of football.
Klopp also seems to appreciate experience in his CMs
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30345
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 05:38:32 pm
We have the best back line in the world even their backups are better than other teams starters. Great forwards and we just added Nunez who is a good finisher ( hopefully) . The only area where we can improve big is the midfield, a top midfielder could be the difference between us winning the league and the CL or not so we should go all in this summer for a top attacking midfielder to start next to Fabinho and Thiago. Bellingham is too young to make a big difference to a top team the next two or three years

I like Bellingham but think this could be true. I keep thinking he's 20/21 now but he's not even 19 until the end of this month, that's crazy when he's played two full seasons in Dortmund's side and one for Birmingham in the Championship. Footballers would obviously back themselves to succeed anywhere but if I was him I'd probably be spending two more years in Germany at least as opposed to getting off this summer or next year. He's got three years left on his contract, I reckon it'd be great if he ran it down to just one year and joined us on a reduced fee, but it's looking like he'll be leaving next summer, maybe a slight chance this summer. My guess is to City or Chelsea and it always has been. Don't think he'll go to Spain.

Creates a conundrum about what happens in the meantime. We've had situations where it can only be one in our eyes, like Van Dijk or Ali, but there's been other targets missed out on and others joining instead. My guess is we don't sign another midfielder this summer, but next summer if we don't sign Bellingham we'll have had another season to assess options.
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30346
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:45:02 pm
My guess is to City or Chelsea and it always has been.

Always has been? Hasn't he been batting his eyelashes at us for a while now and almost all reports seem to suggest he really wants to join us?
CowboyKangaroo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30347
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:18:41 pm
I keep saying this and maybe it's just me? But in what world are you playing Jones, Elliott or Milner in a double pivot? I'd like someone to explain how exactly that would work in a game that's actually competitive.

Milner maybe (Jack does qualify his statement that its against 2/3 of teams so presumably ones weak enough that you don't mind Milner starting at all, irrespective of position), but 100% can't see Elliott there. Not sure about Jones. He's pretty decent in terms of controlling the game through possession, but fairly lacking in the defensive department. Too easy to play around outside of possession too, but wouldn't be opposed to seeing it in a cup game or two.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30348
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:04:16 am
It was around 2015 when a club scout based in South America spotted the young Uruguayan striker playing for Penarols under-19s.

Since then Liverpool tracked Nunezs progress as he went from making his debut in place of ex-Liverpool player Maxi Rodriguez for Penarol in November 2017 to his European move to Almeria, in Spains second division, in 2019.

https://theathletic.com/3362218/2022/06/14/darwin-nunez-vs-liverpool-analysing-the-two-games-that-wowed-klopp/

This makes me feel a lot better

Hardly a surprise. We have the best scouting and analytics department in the World ...
hide5seek

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30349
My bet is Bellingham ends up at City next season.
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30350
I dont think we'll spend 80-90 million on Bellingham, especially given we have Harvey, Curtis and now Carvalho at a similar age who play the similar position. Bellingham is a good player with bags of potential and loads of experience at a good level already but plenty still to develop and improve. For that price tag, given that we already have a few of our own lads in a similar situation and good potential, this just wouldn't make sense for us. I don't see us being in for him this summer at least.
Goalposts for Jumpers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30351
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:48:17 pm
Is Bellingham that good?

Not from the little I've seen of him. He's excellent, but I reckon Frenkie DJ is currently better and has a higher ceiling. If we're spunking all our wad I'd buy FDJ. Just my 2 cents...
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30352
Bellingham is the real deal. Its a long time, if ever, since Ive seen someone so young be clearly such a leader.

Hes good enough now to improve our starting XI. Id call 100m a bargain. I honestly think hes good enough that wed look back at him as a VVD or Alisson style transfer where we agree they were a bargain, regardless of the high fee.

Cant see them allowing him to leave in the same window as Haaland or that wed be in for him at 100m+.

De Jong and Bellingham are completely different players, if anything theyre complimentary of one anothers skill sets. De Jong is also 7 years older than Bellingham, if were talking about development time. Bellingham is an elite progressor who shows signs of developing into an assist-heavy 8 who can create either through quality of delivery, or by driving forward with the ball. Good presser and profiles a lot like Naby Keita. De Jong is more of a metronomic passing presence. A good progressor with the ball also, but a deeper totem-like passer who doesnt really press or contain at all. Theyd sit nicely in Keita and Thiagos spots in an alternate universe.
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30353
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 05:51:58 pm
My bet is Bellingham ends up at City next season.

Good.
Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30354
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:13:05 pm
What if we only play 2 CMs in two thirds of our fixtures next season?

Then Id ideally like us to bring in another profile of Midfielder  or a top class 10.
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30355
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 05:48:18 pm
Milner maybe (Jack does qualify his statement that its against 2/3 of teams so presumably ones weak enough that you don't mind Milner starting at all, irrespective of position), but 100% can't see Elliott there. Not sure about Jones. He's pretty decent in terms of controlling the game through possession, but fairly lacking in the defensive department. Too easy to play around outside of possession too, but wouldn't be opposed to seeing it in a cup game or two.

The quality of the league keeps improving though as the money keeps flowing in. You really only have the newly promoted teams that don't want to push the boat out because they need to recoup all their losses from the Championship that feel like complete gimmies.
afc turkish

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30356
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 02:24:15 pm
I'm sure 60 is diamond - don't think there's anything after platinum...could be wrong though.

Bitcoin...
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30357
Where's the Nunez announcement @LFC?
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30358
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:18:41 pm
I keep saying this and maybe it's just me? But in what world are you playing Jones, Elliott or Milner in a double pivot? I'd like someone to explain how exactly that would work in a game that's actually competitive.

I have no idea if well play a double pivot or not but its obv an option and would change the balance needed in the squad
Id like to see us buy a midfielder but if we dont that might be part of the reason why
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30359
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 05:51:58 pm
My bet is Bellingham ends up at City next season.

Nah, no future star with half a brain will pick Man City over Real Madrid and LFC ...
