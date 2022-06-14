Dodgy google translate https://cadenaser.com/nacional/2022/06/14/la-estrategia-del-real-madrid-con-bellingham-cadena-ser/
Real Madrid's strategy with Bellingham
The player is from outside the community and Liverpool are also interested in him
Real Madrid is interested in signing Jude Bellingham , as we already anticipated this Monday on 'SER Deportivos'. The English midfielder likes him a lot in the White House but he currently has a problem and that is that he is from outside the community so he could not arrive this summer since the quota is full. That is why we talk about the interest of the white team in signing Bellingham and not in bringing him
Real Madrid
Madrid made Borussia Dortmund aware of its interest in the player during the negotiation process for Erling Haaland last winter. Madrid wants to sign the English player to close the center of the field with more future and more power on the continent. In fact, if Florentino does not sign a striker this summer market, he could sign Jude Bellingham right now so that his price does not increase.
The main problem is that it is non-community. Faced with this situation, Real Madrid would close the agreement with Dortmund but would not bring it this year. It would not be a transfer, but a commitment to have a preferential option for the English player and that would come next year, when Vinícius is expected to be Spanish.
The operation now moves around 90 million euros and the type of contract would be between 5 and 6 seasons. The big problem is called Liverpool. Klopp's team also wants Bellingham and already offers 100 kilos to Dortmund for the player. Another duel between greats but one that will remain for next season because, after Haaland, Dortmund has said that they are not going to release the Englishman this year
.