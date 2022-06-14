« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 753 754 755 756 757 [758]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1397167 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,690
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30280 on: Today at 03:43:04 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:13:05 pm
What if we only play 2 CMs in two thirds of our fixtures next season?

If we play 2 CM's, doesn't that cut out Elliott and Jones from being included in the numbers (not that it hampers it too much)?
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,844
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30281 on: Today at 03:43:10 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:32:33 pm
Probably referring to the casket.

Too dark?

:lmao
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,765
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30282 on: Today at 03:48:09 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:32:33 pm
Probably referring to the casket.

Too dark?

Amazing ;D
Logged

Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,383
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30283 on: Today at 03:49:09 pm »
Quote from: idontknow on Today at 02:24:29 pm
Had a quick look on YouTube and wasn't too impressed with the Morrison's loaf. I would prefer going after one from the Polish shop, got a real good look about it and certainly passes the eye test, but I think we may have to sell a few more Shankly pies to afford it.  ;)

The thing is the Morrisons Coburg Cob is only 50p. At them prices you can literally just let it go stale and not even feel upset you have wasted a 400g Coburg Cob.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,513
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30284 on: Today at 03:50:15 pm »
A more clearer shot of Darwin and his missus than the previous pixelated one.  :D

Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,681
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30285 on: Today at 03:54:54 pm »
Bit more cautiously positive on Nunes. Klopp, the staff need to sit him down first day and hammer the point that he's got a couple seconds more for most game situations than how he plays it now, due to his size and speed. Slow it down. He's more likely to snap a knee dangling his leg out chasing lost causes rather than any opponent. Love his desire, channel it.

The end to end nature of the English league should favour him hopefully.

Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30286 on: Today at 03:55:26 pm »
could be something like this next season

 -------------Alisson----------
Trent---Konate-----VVD----Roberton

---------Fabinho-----Thiago

Salah------Firmino------Diaz
 -----------Nunez----

Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30287 on: Today at 03:56:31 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 03:54:54 pm
Bit more cautiously positive on Nunes. Klopp, the staff need to sit him down first day and hammer the point that he's got a couple seconds more for most game situations than how he plays it now, due to his size and speed, slow it down. He's more likely to snap a knee dangling his leg out chasing lost causes rather than any opponent. Love his desire, channel it.

The end to end nature of the English league should favour him hopefully.

We signed Nunes aswell? That was quick.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30288 on: Today at 04:02:00 pm »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 01:37:09 pm
I always felt that if we had a traditional 9, our game would be upped in many areas. If only Divock had the spirit of Suarez, we would have the best striker in the world.
But, Nunez looks like a hybrid between Cavani and Suarez, which is a deadly combination.

the AI podcast was noting that as well..a rather aggressive version of divvy and someone not afraid to use his physicality. Hopefully he can replicate the clutch goals divvy provides as well.

just a thought that maybe after looking at past few CL winners that actually have a no 9, we are jumping into that boat as well. Madrid have benzema for the last cl win and giroud for chelsea in 21.
Logged

Online J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,450
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30289 on: Today at 04:24:38 pm »
Rumours flying around on twitter that Madrid have gone in for Jude Bellingham now to beat us to his signature.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,775
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30290 on: Today at 04:25:10 pm »
Real Madrid are in the race for Bellingham, along with Liverpool. @La_SER

Real Madrid believe Bellingham will cost 90m whilst Liverpool are willing to offer up-to 100m. @la_SER
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,006
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30291 on: Today at 04:27:21 pm »
Madrid trying to create the best midfield ever to last them the next decade.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30292 on: Today at 04:27:46 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:25:10 pm
Real Madrid are in the race for Bellingham, along with Liverpool. @La_SER

Real Madrid believe Bellingham will cost 90m whilst Liverpool are willing to offer up-to 100m. @la_SER

I believe Bellingham choses us over Madrid. I don't think FSG will want to spend £90m though.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30293 on: Today at 04:29:50 pm »
Id love us to get Bellingham, just cant see that being true.

If we did sign him, wed have an incredible core of young talent for Klopp to work with.
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30294 on: Today at 04:30:44 pm »
Get it done, its only money
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,513
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30295 on: Today at 04:31:45 pm »
King Julian hoped on over to Germany? Thought he was still in Portugal.
Logged

Online slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30296 on: Today at 04:33:03 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 02:26:01 pm
If he's found guilty it'll be £25m down the drain, wouldn't touch him with a bargepole. Absolute scum if he done it.

What are the allegations? A google search didnt provide many details. Isnt the 25m fee due to him having only a year left? I think Bissouma under Conte at Spurs could turn out to be the best transfer business of the summer.
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,866
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30297 on: Today at 04:33:26 pm »
So it is looking that Bellingham will be sold this summer then.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,695
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30298 on: Today at 04:33:40 pm »
Fucking hell, like the final and Chewer-Menny wasn't enough  ;D

No, but seriously, fuck off
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30299 on: Today at 04:33:50 pm »
I CHOOSE TO BELIVEEEEEE
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30300 on: Today at 04:33:55 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 04:33:26 pm
So it is looking that Bellingham will be sold this summer then.

The report states for next summer I think.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30301 on: Today at 04:34:19 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 04:33:26 pm
So it is looking that Bellingham will be sold this summer then.

Nah, the Spanish report is referring to 2023
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,487
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30302 on: Today at 04:34:35 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 04:33:26 pm
So it is looking that Bellingham will be sold this summer then.

No, not at all  ;D
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30303 on: Today at 04:35:18 pm »
Sign Jobe. And our chances increase.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,279
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30304 on: Today at 04:36:48 pm »
Imagine Nunez up front with Konoplyanka and Fekir either side of him. The stuff of dreams
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30305 on: Today at 04:37:08 pm »
Dodgy google translate https://cadenaser.com/nacional/2022/06/14/la-estrategia-del-real-madrid-con-bellingham-cadena-ser/

Real Madrid's strategy with Bellingham
The player is from outside the community and Liverpool are also interested in him

Real Madrid is interested in signing Jude Bellingham , as we already anticipated this Monday on 'SER Deportivos'. The English midfielder likes him a lot in the White House but he currently has a problem and that is that he is from outside the community so he could not arrive this summer since the quota is full. That is why we talk about the interest of the white team in signing Bellingham and not in bringing him

Real Madrid
Madrid made Borussia Dortmund aware of its interest in the player during the negotiation process for Erling Haaland last winter. Madrid wants to sign the English player to close the center of the field with more future and more power on the continent. In fact, if Florentino does not sign a striker this summer market, he could sign Jude Bellingham right now so that his price does not increase.

The main problem is that it is non-community. Faced with this situation, Real Madrid would close the agreement with Dortmund but would not bring it this year. It would not be a transfer, but a commitment to have a preferential option for the English player and that would come next year, when Vinícius is expected to be Spanish.

The operation now moves around 90 million euros and the type of contract would be between 5 and 6 seasons. The big problem is called Liverpool. Klopp's team also wants Bellingham and already offers 100 kilos to Dortmund for the player. Another duel between greats but one that will remain for next season because, after Haaland, Dortmund has said that they are not going to release the Englishman this year.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,981
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30306 on: Today at 04:38:56 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 04:36:48 pm
Imagine Nunez up front with Konoplyanka and Fekir either side of him. The stuff of dreams
Simao and Quaresma sounds a bit better.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30307 on: Today at 04:40:06 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 04:37:08 pm
Dodgy google translate https://cadenaser.com/nacional/2022/06/14/la-estrategia-del-real-madrid-con-bellingham-cadena-ser/

Real Madrid's strategy with Bellingham
The player is from outside the community and Liverpool are also interested in him

Real Madrid is interested in signing Jude Bellingham , as we already anticipated this Monday on 'SER Deportivos'. The English midfielder likes him a lot in the White House but he currently has a problem and that is that he is from outside the community so he could not arrive this summer since the quota is full. That is why we talk about the interest of the white team in signing Bellingham and not in bringing him

Real Madrid
Madrid made Borussia Dortmund aware of its interest in the player during the negotiation process for Erling Haaland last winter. Madrid wants to sign the English player to close the center of the field with more future and more power on the continent. In fact, if Florentino does not sign a striker this summer market, he could sign Jude Bellingham right now so that his price does not increase.

The main problem is that it is non-community. Faced with this situation, Real Madrid would close the agreement with Dortmund but would not bring it this year. It would not be a transfer, but a commitment to have a preferential option for the English player and that would come next year, when Vinícius is expected to be Spanish.

The operation now moves around 90 million euros and the type of contract would be between 5 and 6 seasons. The big problem is called Liverpool. Klopp's team also wants Bellingham and already offers 100 kilos to Dortmund for the player. Another duel between greats but one that will remain for next season because, after Haaland, Dortmund has said that they are not going to release the Englishman this year.

I think we need to get a Keita style deal lined up if possible. But would Dortmund be open to that?
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30308 on: Today at 04:40:37 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 04:37:08 pm
Dodgy google translate https://cadenaser.com/nacional/2022/06/14/la-estrategia-del-real-madrid-con-bellingham-cadena-ser/

Real Madrid's strategy with Bellingham
The player is from outside the community and Liverpool are also interested in him

Real Madrid is interested in signing Jude Bellingham , as we already anticipated this Monday on 'SER Deportivos'. The English midfielder likes him a lot in the White House but he currently has a problem and that is that he is from outside the community so he could not arrive this summer since the quota is full. That is why we talk about the interest of the white team in signing Bellingham and not in bringing him

Real Madrid
Madrid made Borussia Dortmund aware of its interest in the player during the negotiation process for Erling Haaland last winter. Madrid wants to sign the English player to close the center of the field with more future and more power on the continent. In fact, if Florentino does not sign a striker this summer market, he could sign Jude Bellingham right now so that his price does not increase.

The main problem is that it is non-community. Faced with this situation, Real Madrid would close the agreement with Dortmund but would not bring it this year. It would not be a transfer, but a commitment to have a preferential option for the English player and that would come next year, when Vinícius is expected to be Spanish.

The operation now moves around 90 million euros and the type of contract would be between 5 and 6 seasons. The big problem is called Liverpool. Klopp's team also wants Bellingham and already offers 100 kilos to Dortmund for the player. Another duel between greats but one that will remain for next season because, after Haaland, Dortmund has said that they are not going to release the Englishman this year.
Kilos is GBP. We are LOADED. By community, they mean an EU passport.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,981
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30309 on: Today at 04:42:40 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:40:06 pm
I think we need to get a Keita style deal lined up if possible. But would Dortmund be open to that?
Don't think so, as it's likely they'd be shortchanging themselves, as his valuation is only going to increase.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30310 on: Today at 04:43:59 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:25:10 pm
Real Madrid are in the race for Bellingham, along with Liverpool. @La_SER

Real Madrid believe Bellingham will cost 90m whilst Liverpool are willing to offer up-to 100m. @la_SER
It's £ and not . We want him now if possible and were willing to pay a premium.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 753 754 755 756 757 [758]   Go Up
« previous next »
 