LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,458
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30240 on: Today at 01:37:09 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:31:07 pm
the physical stats seems incredible.
Nunez should add a new dimension to our pressing with the pace & strength he has and the ability to run in behind.
He could be a huge benefit vs City in particular
I always felt that if we had a traditional 9, our game would be upped in many areas. If only Divock had the spirit of Suarez, we would have the best striker in the world.
But, Nunez looks like a hybrid between Cavani and Suarez, which is a deadly combination.
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

T.Mills

  Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30241 on: Today at 01:38:46 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:10:48 pm
Who is Dinesh and how reliable is he?

Hes my dentist, doubt he knows much about our transfers tbf.
Logged

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30242 on: Today at 01:42:09 pm
Never seen Matheus Nunes play. But it's only fair we get Sporting's best player now. Sorry second best after our Coates.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,865
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30243 on: Today at 01:53:21 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:17:29 pm
Or maybe when Charlie finally ascends to the throne, which could at any time.

Or maybe we will fuck it off completely and stop wasting tax payers money.
Logged

ScouserAtHeart

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,921
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30244 on: Today at 02:03:43 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:10:48 pm
Who is Dinesh and how reliable is he?

Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,726
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30245 on: Today at 02:07:01 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:46:55 am
Isn't that the same story with Fabinho?

He missed the first penalty he took for us.
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Max_powers

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30246 on: Today at 02:08:24 pm
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 01:06:09 pm
Why aren't we for Bissouma is it because of his attitude or something ? £25 mill for him seems like a steal

He will only use us a stepping stone to Prison FC
Logged

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,511
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30247 on: Today at 02:11:41 pm
Doesn't say much for someone called Darwin if he's ended up at Melwood instead of Kirkby.
Logged

JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,897
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30248 on: Today at 02:17:42 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:11:41 pm
Doesn't say much for someone called Darwin if he's ended up at Melwood instead of Kirkby.

At least he's not ended up at the local schools instead. That didn't work out well with Tchouameni.
Logged

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30249 on: Today at 02:18:30 pm
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 02:07:01 pm
He missed the first penalty he took for us.

Doesn't count in a friendly!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

SamLad

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30250 on: Today at 02:20:08 pm
sooo ... Nunez announcement???
Logged

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,511
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30251 on: Today at 02:20:10 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 02:17:42 pm
At least he's not ended up at the local schools instead. That didn't work out well with Tchouameni.

I blame Andy Muller's mate for that.
Logged

JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,897
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30252 on: Today at 02:21:24 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:20:08 pm
sooo ... Nunez announcement???

Apparently the hold up is related to his medical. He tested negative for asthma so we're seeking a second opinion.
Logged

CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,506
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30253 on: Today at 02:23:06 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 02:21:24 pm
Apparently the hold up is related to his medical. He tested negative for asthma so we're seeking a second opinion.

 ;D ;D
Logged

SamLad

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30254 on: Today at 02:23:37 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 02:21:24 pm
Apparently the hold up is related to his medical. He tested negative for asthma so we're seeking a second opinion.
that first sentence was cruel, y'know!  :)
Logged

AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,005
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30255 on: Today at 02:24:05 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:20:10 pm
I blame Andy Muller's mate for that.

He is no longer my mate after that.
Logged

Thepooloflife

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,952
  • Justice for the 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30256 on: Today at 02:24:15 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:24:57 pm

Well 75 is 'diamond'

You'd normally view a diamond (75) anniversary higher than a platinum (70), but I expect they're fearful of her reaching 75 years (or, even if she does, she's going be even less mobile)
I'm sure 60 is diamond - don't think there's anything after platinum...could be wrong though.
Logged

idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,618
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30257 on: Today at 02:24:29 pm
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 01:20:35 pm
I remember once I went to Morrisons and nearly bought a loaf of bread. Anyway next time I go I will definitely buy a loaf.
Had a quick look on YouTube and wasn't too impressed with the Morrison's loaf. I would prefer going after one from the Polish shop, got a real good look about it and certainly passes the eye test, but I think we may have to sell a few more Shankly pies to afford it.  ;)
« Last Edit: Today at 02:27:34 pm by idontknow »
Logged
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,124
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30258 on: Today at 02:26:01 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:09:01 pm
I think Spurs have taken advantage/risk of the fact there's a sexual assault accusation against him hence the reduced price.
If he's found guilty it'll be £25m down the drain, wouldn't touch him with a bargepole. Absolute scum if he done it.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,504
  • Epic Swindler
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30259 on: Today at 02:27:51 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 02:24:15 pm
I'm sure 60 is diamond - don't think there's anything after platinum...could be wrong though.

according to Google

40th   Ruby
45th   Sapphire
50th   Gold
55th   Emerald
60th   Diamond
65th   Blue Sapphire
70th   Platinum
80th   Oak
Logged
Instagram: randomphil
Twitter: www.twitter.com/randomPH1L

Thepooloflife

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,952
  • Justice for the 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30260 on: Today at 02:30:46 pm
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 02:27:51 pm
according to Google

40th   Ruby
45th   Sapphire
50th   Gold
55th   Emerald
60th   Diamond
65th   Blue Sapphire
70th   Platinum
80th   Oak
Oak ?! Fuck, that's a bit of a come down from all them before  ;D

Edit : ah, just had a look...that Oak is for 80th wedding anniversary. Thought we were talking about monarch's Jubilee anniversaries ?
« Last Edit: Today at 02:32:58 pm by Thepooloflife »
Logged

Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,458
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30261 on: Today at 02:32:29 pm
Getting Fekir vibes now. Announce him already!
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

ScouserAtHeart

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,921
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30262 on: Today at 02:32:33 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 02:30:46 pm
Oak ?! Fuck, that's a bit of a come down from all them before  ;D

Probably referring to the casket.

Too dark?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,127
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30263 on: Today at 02:32:49 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 02:24:15 pm
I'm sure 60 is diamond - don't think there's anything after platinum...could be wrong though.



After re-consulting the internet, apparently it can be for both (but as 75th Jubilees are unheard of, there isn't an official name for it)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,504
  • Epic Swindler
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30264 on: Today at 02:35:49 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 02:30:46 pm
Oak ?! Fuck, that's a bit of a come down from all them before  ;D

Edit : ah, just had a look...that Oak is for 80th wedding anniversary. Thought we were talking about monarch's Jubilee anniversaries ?

What comes after a Platinum Jubilee?

As it stands, the Royal Collection Trust currently does not list any more official Jubilees after the Platinum one to mark 70 years.

However, there are three (wedding) anniversaries which follow the 70-year mark, which are as follows:

75th anniversary  Diamond (which is not to be confused with the Diamond anniversary or Jubilee to mark 60 years)
80th anniversary  Oak
90th anniversary  Granite

So maybe they use same names.... or maybe not.
Logged
Instagram: randomphil
Twitter: www.twitter.com/randomPH1L

nycjon

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 34
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30265 on: Today at 02:36:04 pm
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 02:32:29 pm
Getting Fekir vibes now. Announce him already!

They're probably waiting for the right time of day to get the best reaction from all the social media.
Logged

Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,950
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30266 on: Today at 02:36:42 pm
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 02:32:29 pm
Getting Fekir vibes now. Announce him already!

It was reported on Sunday it might last til Wednesday.

The longer it takes, the more thorough it is. Well worth the wait.

WIth a bit of luck maybe it gets announced at 5/6 today
Logged

RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,725
  • Twitter me bro
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30267 on: Today at 02:44:43 pm
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 02:32:29 pm
Getting Fekir vibes now. Announce him already!

think just cos of the fees and length they're taking their time. they're probably also keen to actually do a better job at announcing him than in the past.

Mighty Red has been tweeting a couple pics/videos of him/her waiting patiently, i can only assume they're in on the news. if it was bad news they wouldn't let an official account tease like that.
Logged
YNWA.

Red Cactii

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,761
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30268 on: Today at 02:49:02 pm
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 02:32:29 pm
Getting Fekir vibes now. Announce him already!

Eh, we got the stock exchange announcement which we never got from OL when the Fékir deal was in the works. Easy to forget to find the perfect leaning angle for a big man like Darwin.
Logged

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,511
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30269 on: Today at 02:56:30 pm
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 02:32:29 pm
Getting Fekir vibes now. Announce him already!

That was because of his c*nt of an agent and brother.
Logged

The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,818
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30270 on: Today at 03:01:06 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:24:57 pm

Well 75 is 'diamond'

You'd normally view a diamond (75) anniversary higher than a platinum (70), but I expect they're fearful of her reaching 75 years (or, even if she does, she's going be even less mobile)

Can strike her off the list then. We need legs in midfield.
Logged

Persephone

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,362
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30271 on: Today at 03:05:33 pm
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 01:37:09 pm
I always felt that if we had a traditional 9, our game would be upped in many areas. If only Divock had the spirit of Suarez, we would have the best striker in the world.
But, Nunez looks like a hybrid between Cavani and Suarez, which is a deadly combination.
That's rare to find but I think Divock was well on his way to being a top striker until that ankle injury against Everton. It still makes me angry when I think about that badge tapping twat.
Logged

Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,124
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30272 on: Today at 03:06:07 pm
Quote from: The Test on Today at 03:01:06 pm
Can strike her off the list then. We need legs in midfield.
can't buy experience, reigned throughout our golden period

Needs to pass the bleep test 1st of course
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,675
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30273 on: Today at 03:08:05 pm
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 02:32:29 pm
Getting Fekir vibes now. Announce him already!

We're all kneeling for this announce to happen but no need for knee-jerk reaction.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Robert_B

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,228
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30274 on: Today at 03:09:44 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 03:08:05 pm
We're all kneeling for this announce to happen but no need for knee-jerk reaction.

No knee-d to get all out of joint about it.
Logged

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  Legacy
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30275 on: Today at 03:11:21 pm »
Milner - 36
Henderson -32
Thiago - 31
Fabinho -28
keita -27
Jones -21
Elliott- 18

I assume Ox is leaving

We could definitely do with 22-26 year old midfield signing there.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
