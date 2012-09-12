The midfield is a funny one. If you look at the season we've just had, two trophies, 92 points, CL Final you'd look at that and think it's enough, and it might be again, but this certainly feels like a moment where we could do with another player coming in. Gini wasn't replaced, we have Henderson and Thiago in their 30s, both of whom have had past injuries, Keita also injury prone, Milner getting on but more rotational. Feels like we could do with someone around 24/25 years old who'll be coming into his 'best years'



Hopeful Jones and Elliot get more minutes this season because I think both are real quality young players, but even with them I'm still thinking we need more. Oxlade Chamberlain may leave, too. Maybe it'll come down to player sales but I'd like to think we're looking at someone if we can't get Bellingham. Because he's the number one choice surely it doesn't mean we'll just entirely move on this summer. If you have to find someone on loan, perhaps.