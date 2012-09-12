« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30160 on: Today at 10:45:05 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:50:26 am
Nunez getting his photo taken outside Melwood there;

https://twitter.com/theanfieldwrap/status/1536631275762720768?s=21&t=O4vouyWFYfdVdjOzRvmLKA

good lord..its 2022. we get clearer resolution from a freaking robot in mars.

what kind of camera are these stalkers using.

on the midfield issue, does anyone think that klopp just might be promoting someone from the u21 to play a bit part role since the change to 5 subs. I really have no idea who is good enough or maybe some of them might just surprise and be a decent enough squad player to rely on.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30161 on: Today at 10:45:55 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:44:38 am
Think someone also made a good point that we could be seeing Salah and Firmino leaving next season and would need replacing, so you don't want too much upheaval in one window. Having to replace two attackers and also getting a first choice midfielder in is quite a task.

Don't think we would bring in two attackers, probably just the one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30162 on: Today at 10:50:57 am
Ill be disappointed if we dont go for a midfielder while understanding the decision making. Weve shown we wont sign someone just to make up the numbers, and thats an approach that has worked out very well on the whole. If we dont think theres a suitable candidate out there - or believe our preferred candidate isnt available this summer - then were right to wait, even if it leads to some short term pain. And thats the worry really, itll undoubtedly be a gamble albeit a calculated one.

Anyway, dont think its definitive at this point. Still very very early in the window and loads can change, targets that werent available become available etc.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30163 on: Today at 10:56:43 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:45:55 am
Don't think we would bring in two attackers, probably just the one.

Guess that depends on how well Carvalho kicks on. I personally feel we'd need 2 to keep the squad depth similar to how it's been since January.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30164 on: Today at 10:58:11 am
Were going to announce it at noon arent we? 🤪
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30165 on: Today at 11:04:24 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30166 on: Today at 11:05:39 am
We should probably sign an 8 who can be Thiagos long term replacement this summer and then go all out for Bellingham (who looks more of an all action 8 than a deep lying progressive passer) next summer. Next summer well also need to replace Salah you imagine.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30167 on: Today at 11:06:34 am
Liverpool are looking at signing Jobe Bellingham in September as well as trying to hijack a deal for Alejandro Garnacho (already negotiating extension with United), but face a lot of competition.

Two very highly rated youngsters

https://twitter.com/DHardayal/status/1536645376941383681
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30168 on: Today at 11:08:50 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30169 on: Today at 11:13:55 am
We haven't really been linked him in a while, but Fabian Ruiz's deal at Napoli expires in 2023 and they're open to selling him this summer. Always rated him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30170 on: Today at 11:15:44 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:06:34 am
Liverpool are looking at signing Jobe Bellingham in September as well as trying to hijack a deal for Alejandro Garnacho (already negotiating extension with United), but face a lot of competition.

Two very highly rated youngsters

https://twitter.com/DHardayal/status/1536645376941383681

The ECHO, Mirror and every obscure LFC site is going to make an absolute killing in click's with that link.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30171 on: Today at 11:19:19 am
BTW on the AI podcast, Simon Brundish relayed scuttlebutt from the Benfica coaches on the data from his training, as he has a contact there. Ooft. 12 minutes in on the podcast or thereabouts.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30172 on: Today at 11:20:41 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:15:44 am
The ECHO, Mirror and every obscure LFC site is going to make an absolute killing in click's with that link.

And will definitely neglect to mention its relating to his brother Jobe, the Birmingham City player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30173 on: Today at 11:28:39 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:19:19 am
BTW on the AI podcast, Simon Brundish relayed scuttlebutt from the Benfica coaches on the data from his training, as he has a contact there. Ooft. 12 minutes in on the podcast or thereabouts.

Was it positive?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30174 on: Today at 11:32:30 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:20:41 am
And will definitely neglect to mention its relating to his brother Jobe, the Birmingham City player.

Only for everyone who clicks on it realizing they've made a huge mistake
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30175 on: Today at 11:34:23 am
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 10:58:11 am
Were going to announce it at noon arent we? 🤪

High Noonez
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30176 on: Today at 11:38:20 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:20:41 am
And will definitely neglect to mention its relating to his brother Jobe, the Birmingham City player.
Will we go for Jade as well? Jose? How many JXXe combos can the Bellinghams go through? ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30177 on: Today at 11:38:28 am
Does anyone think that a Salah contract extension could happen as soon as  Mane to Bayern is announced and that we have held of because it would look bad giving Salah big money while Mane was around knowing he was looking for similar figures?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30178 on: Today at 11:39:58 am
Quote from: daniel.owen89 on Today at 11:38:28 am
Does anyone think that a Salah contract extension could happen as soon as  Mane to Bayern is announced and that we have held of because it would look bad giving Salah big money while Mane was around knowing he was looking for similar figures?
Could also do the opposite. 'LFC forcing Mane out so they could pay Salah more' etc etc.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30179 on: Today at 11:40:26 am
Quote from: daniel.owen89 on Today at 11:38:28 am
Does anyone think that a Salah contract extension could happen as soon as  Mane to Bayern is announced and that we have held of because it would look bad giving Salah big money while Mane was around knowing he was looking for similar figures?

Sadly, I think Salah will wait till he can listen to other offers before making a final decision.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30180 on: Today at 11:43:59 am
Nunez has scored every penalty he's taken which is a nice little bonus too given Milner won't play much, Mo might be gone in a year. Be nice to have another ultra reliable taker along with Fab.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30181 on: Today at 11:44:18 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:06:34 am
Liverpool are looking at signing Jobe Bellingham in September as well as trying to hijack a deal for Alejandro Garnacho (already negotiating extension with United), but face a lot of competition.

Two very highly rated youngsters

https://twitter.com/DHardayal/status/1536645376941383681

Bellingham seems like a bit of a mouthy cnut to be honest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30182 on: Today at 11:46:06 am
Shame if we put off signing a midfielder until next season. If our target is Bellingham I can understand why but he seems a very different player to Tchouameni. We have a variety of players who can play a more advanced role - Hendo, Thiago, Jones, Elliot, Ox, Keita, Milner. But really only Fab and Hendo play that deeper number 6 position, and bringing someone in who can share the load there (and play further forward) would be ideal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30183 on: Today at 11:46:09 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:44:18 am
Bellingham seems like a bit of a mouthy cnut to be honest.

Jude Bellingham is. Not sure about his brother, who the link is about.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30184 on: Today at 11:46:55 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:43:59 am
Nunez has scored every penalty he's taken which is a nice little bonus too given Milner won't play much, Mo might be gone in a year. Be nice to have another ultra reliable taker along with Fab.

Isn't that the same story with Fabinho?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30185 on: Today at 11:48:25 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:28:39 am
Was it positive?

It was very positive indeed - he seems to be a real 'all rounder' decathlete type specimen. Faster than Salah, strength like Div or Torres (and aggressive in using it), stamina and lactate testing numbers like Milner. The only question mark is how he develops in the build up side of things really, although as Mr D outlined yesterday, Mane gave the ball away more last season than Nunez did.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30186 on: Today at 11:48:45 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:46:09 am
Jude Bellingham is. Not sure about his brother, who the link is about.

 :lmao :lmao Fuck sake that'll teach me not to read the link
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30187 on: Today at 11:49:04 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:46:55 am
Isn't that the same story with Fabinho?
He missed his first penalty he took for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30188 on: Today at 11:49:10 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 11:46:06 am
Shame if we put off signing a midfielder until next season. If our target is Bellingham I can understand why but he seems a very different player to Tchouameni. We have a variety of players who can play a more advanced role - Hendo, Thiago, Jones, Elliot, Ox, Keita, Milner. But really only Fab and Hendo play that deeper number 6 position, and bringing someone in who can share the load there (and play further forward) would be ideal.

Completely agree. For me, it was the number one priority before Mané decided to go and is still vital that we sign a midfielder before the window shuts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30189 on: Today at 11:54:49 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:43:59 am
Nunez has scored every penalty he's taken which is a nice little bonus too given Milner won't play much, Mo might be gone in a year. Be nice to have another ultra reliable taker along with Fab.

A wee YouTube search of his goals last season & he seemed to do the exact same penalty every time! A bit of a Jorginho hop & a low right footer to the bottom right corner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30190 on: Today at 11:55:30 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:48:25 am
It was very positive indeed - he seems to be a real 'all rounder' decathlete type specimen. Faster than Salah, strength like Div or Torres (and aggressive in using it), stamina and lactate testing numbers like Milner. The only question mark is how he develops in the build up side of things really, although as Mr D outlined yesterday, Mane gave the ball away more last season than Nunez did.

Yeah for all the Mane being amazing in the striker shouts, if people can remember back to Feb/March, there were still a lot of people unconvinced about him. I didn't like his hold up play at all but I think it was the game against City in the cup where he excelled and then he didn't look back.

I don't want Mane to go but I think the shouts about him being amazing for us up front are concentrated in a couple of months of good form.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30191 on: Today at 11:56:48 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:49:10 am
Completely agree. For me, it was the number one priority before Mané decided to go and is still vital that we sign a midfielder before the window shuts

I think we might. For me, too many people are obsessing about the Jude Bellingham link, we could probably find 3 midfielders of real high ability for his transfer fee. I think we will get one this summer and one next summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30192 on: Today at 11:58:38 am
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:12:09 am
Was really hoping the snide man bun would be gone before he signed. Sad.

No-one seems to mind Virgil having a man bun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30193 on: Today at 11:59:09 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:56:48 am
I think we might. For me, too many people are obsessing about the Jude Bellingham link, we could probably find 3 midfielders of real high ability for his transfer fee. I think we will get one this summer and one next summer.

Hope so
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30194 on: Today at 11:59:45 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:58:38 am
No-one seems to mind Virgil having a man bun

He is one of the rare people who can pull it off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30195 on: Today at 12:01:05 pm
The midfield is a funny one. If you look at the season we've just had, two trophies, 92 points, CL Final you'd look at that and think it's enough, and it might be again, but this certainly feels like a moment where we could do with another player coming in. Gini wasn't replaced, we have Henderson and Thiago in their 30s, both of whom have had past injuries, Keita also injury prone, Milner getting on but more rotational. Feels like we could do with someone around 24/25 years old who'll be coming into his 'best years'

Hopeful Jones and Elliot get more minutes this season because I think both are real quality young players, but even with them I'm still thinking we need more. Oxlade Chamberlain may leave, too. Maybe it'll come down to player sales but I'd like to think we're looking at someone if we can't get Bellingham. Because he's the number one choice surely it doesn't mean we'll just entirely move on this summer. If you have to find someone on loan, perhaps.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30196 on: Today at 12:02:57 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 10:45:05 am
good lord..its 2022. we get clearer resolution from a freaking robot in mars.

what kind of camera are these stalkers using.

You can just make him out behind the grassy knoll.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30197 on: Today at 12:03:20 pm
Is Marko Grujic not returning from loan? He's the future.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30198 on: Today at 12:04:55 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:59:45 am
He is one of the rare people who can pull it off.

Hopefully Darwin Nunez can be one of those rare exceptions (i.e. so good at football that people dont notice or care about his hairstyle)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #30199 on: Today at 12:05:02 pm
United being linked to Vitinha today. Record Portugal say he has a 40m release clause and a prem side are going to activate it.

Wonder if we go for him, there were some tentative links a few weeks ago
