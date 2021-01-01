« previous next »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:21:57 am
Joyce saying midfielder next summer?

Where?
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:21:57 am
Joyce saying midfielder next summer?


Oh for f....
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 08:59:33 pm
In that gif Joey is persuaded to buy an encyclopaedia but can only afford one volume, so was only joking that with all your Uruguay weather facts you must have bought the U volume.

Weather and climate is something I'm actually good at ;D

Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 07:13:45 pm
Lisbon by the Atlantic coast during winters is not a hot and sunny affair. Probably lots and lots of rain and mid single digits at an average.

15 degrees on average, with the old 1981-2010 normals so you can be fairly certain January is at 15.5°C for daily high temperature for 2001-2020 :wave It's quite rainy but definitely rather warm. It's a full three degrees warmer than Rome and two degrees warmer than Marseille and Naples for example. Equal to Barcelona and five degrees above the inland Madrid.

https://www.ipma.pt/en/oclima/normais.clima/1981-2010/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lisbon#Climate
Linudden.

I mean after spending big on a player you kinda would say you're not in for anyone else just to protect your own negotiating position.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:14:20 am
Nunes would transform us. He's so quick, so skillful....

But does he have pace?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:28:45 am
Where?

Midfield, most probably.
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 12:32:25 am
Midfield, most probably.

Shut it.  ;D


All Ive seen is a tweet quoting Joyce, but nothing on Joyces feed.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:47:06 am
I'm saying don't buy for the sake of buying. We have enough to get by. Only buy if the right midfielder comes along. Tchouameni is a special talent and we had to make a move for him. Many midfielders would only be a stop gap. If Bellingham is a top target we should wait for him.

Gavi is also a special talent but it looks like he is going to renew. If the right midfielder isn't available we should save our money and when an opportunity presents itself we'll be ready like when we bought Diaz in January. In the meantime, Elliott, Carvalho, and Jones get an opportunity to stake a claim.
I wouldn't wait, these small margins have proved costly to us in both seasons where we missed out on the league by one point. There will be midfielders out there we can get that can improve us outside Bellingham and Tchouameni
Maybe we sign some midfielder that has great potential but leave him on loan for one more season at his current club to keep the price way down.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:39:57 am
With a 4-2-3-1

Left side
Thiago -> Keita -> Jones

Right side
Fabinho -> Henderson -> Milner

Carvalho and Elliot would be part of an attacking front 4. If we buy another forward this summer in preparation for Salah leaving in a year (for example, Raphinha) you would see this type of pecking order

Raphinha -> Carvalho -> Elliot
If we are going 4231 then we still need one more attacker this season instead a midfielder so either way we need one more player
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:14:20 am
Nunes would transform us. He's so quick, so skillful....
Nunes to Nunez to Nunes to Nunez
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:27:04 am
Not sure we can wait until next summer. The scheduling for the first half of the season is going to be hectic and chaotic. We could use an extra body in midfield.

Time to step up for Jones and Harvey.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:34:11 pm
Pulling a Rick Parry and having a holiday?
His mobile would have to be left in flight mode/knowingly switched off for that.

So, are we getting a new midfielder this summer then? Bellingham? Im not particularly looking forward to another season of Keita underwhelming and increasingly-diminishing ROI if Im being brutally honest.
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 08:32:50 pm
I do think a CM will come in, I'd be fairly sure of it to be honest.

Nunez fee pretty much covered by outgoings in:

Taki £17m (reported)
Ox £10m (Reported)
Mane £35m (Reported)
Wilson and Grujic funds too, cant remember the sale prices of these two so I am guessing £20m

So in thats £80m or so, Nunez covered.

Add additional funds from wages of those released in region of £10m or so leaves our kitty still pretty strong you would have to believe and covers Ramsey and Carvalho or so.

Ramsey £5-10m (Reported)
Carvalho £7m (Reported)
Nunes £74m (Reported)

So at a guess £90m in sales of players £ 90m in purchases of players.

The CM is going to be very interesting and it is been very quite bar Gavi and Nunes pretty much. Bellingham whispers and thats about it, the one to watch this.

Well be saving quite a bit in wages too.  Nunez will not be on anywhere close to what Mane was making.  Im sure Ox was on pretty good wages as well. 
I'm surprised with Ramsay we haven't threatened to pull out over the supposed change in asking price (unless the original quoted price was well off the mark)
It is also a squad balancing act. With Darwin in and Mane+Taki+Origi out, we'll have 2 open squad spots for the non-HG. We also currently have 6 HG players + Davies, Phillips to the required 8 number.
If Ox, Phillips and Davies leave, then we'll have 5.
Curtis, Elliott, Carvalho, Ramsay and Neco are U-21 so they dont count.
If we end up selling all 6 mentioned above (Origi is already released), we'll have only 20 senior squad players with what looks like 4-5 talented U-21s. Those numbers look too light to me (we had 23 senior players this season post Diaz), which makes me believe that either Ox stays and runs down his contract, or we add to the squad, preferably a homegrown player to fill Ox's spot.
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Today at 12:03:52 am
It will be incredible if we sign another player from the portuguese league.

It's amazing how rapidly the portuguese league has delivered some of the key midfielders in our league - Bruno Fernandes, Luis Diaz, Bernardo Silva. Well done to them

Wolves nearly were on to a good thing there
