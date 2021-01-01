It is also a squad balancing act. With Darwin in and Mane+Taki+Origi out, we'll have 2 open squad spots for the non-HG. We also currently have 6 HG players + Davies, Phillips to the required 8 number.

If Ox, Phillips and Davies leave, then we'll have 5.

Curtis, Elliott, Carvalho, Ramsay and Neco are U-21 so they dont count.

If we end up selling all 6 mentioned above (Origi is already released), we'll have only 20 senior squad players with what looks like 4-5 talented U-21s. Those numbers look too light to me (we had 23 senior players this season post Diaz), which makes me believe that either Ox stays and runs down his contract, or we add to the squad, preferably a homegrown player to fill Ox's spot.