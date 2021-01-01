Yep the money the club gets just for showing games on the TV is insane. Yet they still try to extract cash from matchgoing fans, instead of being satisfied with the huge TV deals and revenues from business-friendly hospitality they sell for a killing every game.
Don't wanna derail the thread but whilst some of the prices charged are insane, the club aren't pocketing any of it, it's all going out to pay for facilities and players.
Can't really blame the club here, it's the game and the lack of governance that is allowing this cycle of spend, spend and overspend and we are fleeced to pay for it. Really hoping people start cancelling their subs, its the only way things change.