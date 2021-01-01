Yep the money the club gets just for showing games on the TV is insane. Yet they still try to extract cash from matchgoing fans, instead of being satisfied with the huge TV deals and revenues from business-friendly hospitality they sell for a killing every game.



That's the thing that I think FSG realized but not before they fucked up with the ticket price hike. At a certain level the revenue from match day is almost immaterial because of TV and Commercial. If you go from £100m to £200m in match day but completely kill the atmosphere and what makes the club great then what was the point? There isn't and that's before the fact that pre-Covid the club was already making massive profits which no doubt I would expect the 21/22 accounts to get back to. They probably should and could do more to give away tickets or similar experiences. They should and could help with travel costs for match going fans. The problem is they already can't get everyone a seat that wants to go, far from it actually. So how do you gate keep and determine who gets that discount and who doesn't? I honestly don't envy the club at all in that regards. Children, elderly and disabled obviously but aside from that you're just pissing off people no matter what you do.Getting way off base here from Transfers but I honestly have no issue with the players making whatever they can, better them than John Henry and they're the reason we watch anyway.