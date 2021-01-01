« previous next »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 10:21:14 pm
Possible.

Unlikely - but certainly possible.

Just from a tax perspective it's kind of true. Unless my understanding of EU tax law is way off I'm pretty sure monetary donations reduce your tax liability same as here in the US.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:04:58 pm
Now I've seen where the Matheus Nunes rumours come from, there might be something in this.  ;D

Is Julian Ward auditioning for a job at Wolves?
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:20:02 pm
Dont agree.

Its about status.
 
It could be £400 a week or £400k a week. The money  isnt the issue

He will want to be paid the same as the best.

I wish for the day football eats itself. Its just obscene at this point, players wanting 400-500k a week, even talking about it here as if its normal is just so odd. Such detachment from reality. I wish itd make it easeier to care less about the sport at this level!
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 09:44:46 pm
Tell us who it is ya pox.

This in regards to the Matheus Nunes link?

Guy who says we are keen: https://twitter.com/BackseatsmanLFC/status/1536418456844832768

Some LFC twitter fellows seem to think this lad does get legit info here and here. We'll see.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:26:20 pm
I wish for the day football eats itself. Its just obscene at this point, players wanting 400-500k a week, even talking about it here as if its normal is just so odd. Such detachment from reality. I wish itd make it easeier to care less about the sport at this level!

Same. Have long wished for the PL to face near bankruptcy like the Bundesliga did - only thing that'll force them to reassess their 'model'
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:26:20 pm
I wish for the day football eats itself. Its just obscene at this point, players wanting 400-500k a week, even talking about it here as if its normal is just so odd. Such detachment from reality. I wish itd make it easeier to care less about the sport at this level!

Even without the nation state clubs the PL and CL TV contracts are just as much to blame. LFC will probably clear almost £300m in TV revenue alone for 21/22 season. Ideally more money would flow back to the fans that watch but unless you want the money going to the owners then I'm not sure what else there is to do.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:13:33 pm
Right, each team will have it's reasons for the decision it makes. Time will tell who was right or wrong. Doesn't negate the fact that those that just blindly guffaw at his demands are, at least to me, a bit wide of the mark.

Well arguably both can be right, as said in a weaker league Mane may perform at a level which can demand £400k for longer. Interesting that Bayern have only offered 3yrs though, so might have similar reservation.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:29:37 pm
Even without the nation state clubs the PL and CL TV contracts are just as much to blame. LFC will probably clear almost £300m in TV revenue alone for 21/22 season. Ideally more money would flow back to the fans that watch but unless you want the money going to the owners then I'm not sure what else there is to do.
Yep the money the club gets just for showing games on the TV is insane. Yet they still try to extract cash from matchgoing fans, instead of being satisfied with the huge TV deals and revenues from business-friendly hospitality they sell for a killing every game.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:17:26 pm
wages isnt the issue with Lewandowski wanting to leave though.

What's Bayern's top earner on though?

And if they are prepared to pay him the best part of 400k a week, it makes their piss take offer to us even more of a joke.

Seems strange to me. He'll be on maybe double what anyone else is there.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:30:53 pm
Well arguably both can be right, as said in a weaker league Mane may perform at a level which can demand £400k for longer. Interesting that Bayern have only offered 3yrs though, so might have similar reservation.

Yes, of course both can be happy with the outcome. For Mane it's still a no brainer in that it's 2 extra years at that higher income.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:30:53 pm
Well arguably both can be right, as said in a weaker league Mane may perform at a level which can demand £400k for longer. Interesting that Bayern have only offered 3yrs though, so might have similar reservation.

Bayern have some rule about contracts for over 30s. So when extending deals of their stars like Neuer and Müller recently, they usually only extend year by year. So maybe thats why they wouldnt offer a longer deal to a 30 year old new signing.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:33:38 pm
What's Bayern's top earner on though?

And if they are prepared to pay him the best part of 400k a week, it makes their piss take offer to us even more of a joke.

Seems strange to me. He'll be on maybe double what anyone else is there.
Lewandowski is on between £370k - £400k a week depending on which reports you believe, but theres little enough variance that we can assume hes on roughly that amount.

Manes reported agreed fee is just a bit shy of that but makes me think Lewandowski will move this summer - Bayern are rich but play a single central striker (perhaps envisaging Mane on the left of the three though) and I cant see that theyd grant Mane that wage to be spending more than that again on another player in the front line. Its why Gnabry will leave ultimately too.
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:31:38 pm
Yep the money the club gets just for showing games on the TV is insane. Yet they still try to extract cash from matchgoing fans, instead of being satisfied with the huge TV deals and revenues from business-friendly hospitality they sell for a killing every game.

That's the thing that I think FSG realized but not before they fucked up with the ticket price hike. At a certain level the revenue from match day is almost immaterial because of TV and Commercial. If you go from £100m to £200m in match day but completely kill the atmosphere and what makes the club great then what was the point? There isn't and that's before the fact that pre-Covid the club was already making massive profits which no doubt I would expect the 21/22 accounts to get back to. They probably should and could do more to give away tickets or similar experiences. They should and could help with travel costs for match going fans. The problem is they already can't get everyone a seat that wants to go, far from it actually. So how do you gate keep and determine who gets that discount and who doesn't? I honestly don't envy the club at all in that regards. Children, elderly and disabled obviously but aside from that you're just pissing off people no matter what you do.

Getting way off base here from Transfers but I honestly have no issue with the players making whatever they can, better them than John Henry and they're the reason we watch anyway.
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:31:38 pm
Yep the money the club gets just for showing games on the TV is insane. Yet they still try to extract cash from matchgoing fans, instead of being satisfied with the huge TV deals and revenues from business-friendly hospitality they sell for a killing every game.
Don't wanna derail the thread but whilst some of the prices charged are insane, the club aren't pocketing any of it, it's all going out to pay for facilities and players.

Can't really blame the club here, it's the game and the lack of governance that is allowing this cycle of spend, spend and overspend and we are fleeced to pay for it. Really hoping people start cancelling their subs, its the only way things change.
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 10:28:35 pm
This in regards to the Matheus Nunes link?

Guy who says we are keen: https://twitter.com/BackseatsmanLFC/status/1536418456844832768

Some LFC twitter fellows seem to think this lad does get legit info here and here. We'll see.

That's the one.

Backseat Baz is a semi decent lad.  ;D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:04:52 pm
That's the one.

Backseat Baz is a semi decent lad.  ;D
Hes really not.. Come on Samie its not like you to come on here with a shite link
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 10:58:46 pm
Don't wanna derail the thread but whilst some of the prices charged are insane, the club aren't pocketing any of it, it's all going out to pay for facilities and players.

Can't really blame the club here, it's the game and the lack of governance that is allowing this cycle of spend, spend and overspend and we are fleeced to pay for it. Really hoping people start cancelling their subs, its the only way things change.

Yep there are wider things we can't blame the club for, but we certainly can blame them for trying to hike ticket prices for the non-rich seats. And for trying to start a league by colluding with City's owners and more, that would have a dramatic uptick in international away games (and no doubt tried to hike the prices again for the new 'product').
 ;D

I didn't even say who it was. Doesn't mean fellow Rawkite's can't be snooping by themselves.  ;D
Im sold on Matheus Nunes based on this description of him in an Athletic article (which is focused on the possibility of Wolves targeting him):

Quote
Nunes is a lot of things. Hes a box of tricks  pirouetting past some players, dinking the ball over the heads of others  but hes also combative: he wins three interceptions per game on average. Hes quick, hes direct, hes thrilling and his range of through balls belongs in an art gallery. He doesnt shirk his defensive duties either, with an average of 22 pressures per game in the past year, which is higher than Moutinho and Neves  albeit Wolves arent under instruction to be the biggest pressers. He will tackle and he will track back, hes a bit of a unit at 6ft, but hell also average three completed dribbles per game.
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:15:23 pm

I see that Jurgen Klopp's let himself go

But nice to see they've named the club after him
Is his source MacRed as he posted about him earlier.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 02:47:55 pm
Now, we need to get Matheus Nunes from Sporting.

https://youtu.be/2mY4_-PuC_0

Make it happen, Julian ...

.
Julian Ward is still in Portugal apparently.  ;D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:33:34 pm
Julian Ward is still in Portugal apparently.  ;D

Pulling a Rick Parry and having a holiday?
 :D

https://twitter.com/Mercado_Ingles/status/1536377859710849030

Quote
Darwin Nuñez: "10 years ago, sometimes I went to bed on an empty stomach. But the one who else went to bed on an empty stomach was my mother. She made sure that my brother and I ate first. My mom used to go to bed bed without eating. I'll never forget where I come from."
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:35:58 pm
:D

https://twitter.com/Mercado_Ingles/status/1536377859710849030


That tweet along with a picture of him and his girlfriend kissing, is giving quite the wrong impression haha
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:33:34 pm
Julian Ward is still in Portugal apparently.  ;D

Filling up on pasteis de nata and Sagres with a spot of sightseeing or looking at nabbing another player for Portugal's Os Tres Grandes (Porto, Benfica, Sporting)?
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:39:50 pm
Filling up on pasteis de nata and Sagres with a spot of sightseeing or looking at nabbing another player for Portugal's Os Tres Grandes (Porto, Benfica, Sporting)?
If he's drinking Sagres instead of Super Bock he's a wrong 'un. These are facts.

Maybe he's riding back on a motorbike, Ian Ayre style (christ that documentary was full of embarrassing things my mind has tried to forget!)
 ;D

Matheus Nunes or Fabio Vieira is my guess.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:24:49 pm
Im sold on Matheus Nunes based on this description of him in an Athletic article (which is focused on the possibility of Wolves targeting him):


Let's assume for a moment that we're in for him. Given Wolves are rumoured to be quite interested, I could definitely see this going the way of the way we brought in Diaz. Wait for another team to agree a get close to an agreement and swoop in.
Ward used to be Head of Analysis and Technical Scouting for the Portuguese FF.
Julian Ward is fluent in Spanish and Portuguese and was our scout in those regions and South America as well. He's going for talent, poverty when growing up and what he knows.  ;D
