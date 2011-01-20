Didn't the journalists report that Mane and the club weren't discussing a contract until the end of the season? That the club hadn't offered anything and that Mane hadn't demanded anything either.



And then Mane's agent said it too, will discuss in the offseason. Then he said he'd be making an announcement after the CL final. Then the announcement was made that he'd be leaving.



So for this to come out now on the eve of us sorting out a semi-replacement and Bayern getting closer to a deal, seems like rather handy PR for the club (on a number of different counts)



Maybe that was what his reps demanded. From all the noises from both sides though, it's not sounded like either believed that a deal was ever close or that Mane even wanted to discuss staying. If anything sounded like his heart has been set on Bayern for a fair while (and obviously they've been discussing it since well before the final.