Offline robertobaggio37

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30000 on: Today at 09:01:46 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 08:59:04 pm
Never heard of him do tell.

Bernardo Silva regen, still only 22, but sure there are more people on here with more in depth take  :)
Online Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30001 on: Today at 09:02:27 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 09:01:46 pm
Bernardo Silva regen, still only 22, but sure there are more people on here with more in depth take  :)

Cheers ;D
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30002 on: Today at 09:04:58 pm »
Now I've seen where the Matheus Nunes rumours come from, there might be something in this.  ;D
Offline rob1966

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30003 on: Today at 09:09:26 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:29:18 pm
First, we're going to put him in an Iron Maiden and then we'll put him on The Rack. That will push his knee to the limit.

If he can survive two hours of this he'll be fine

Offline Fiasco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30004 on: Today at 09:11:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:04:58 pm
Now I've seen where the Matheus Nunes rumours come from, there might be something in this.  ;D

Sauce?
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30005 on: Today at 09:13:09 pm »
Not a journo, just a lad on twitter who knows his stuff and is relaible-ish for a none journo.  ;D
Online Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30006 on: Today at 09:15:23 pm »
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30007 on: Today at 09:16:13 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:17:36 pm
Nice article. I think it's a bit weird that Nunez is compared with Mane, because the player he really is replacing is Firmino. Mane was replaced by Diaz and Jota.

It will be interesting to see how it will pan out. Firmino is a very different 9, almost the opposite of Nunez, with extremely good first touch and passing, but relatively poor scoring. I think a more traditional 9 like Nunez could give us some tactical challenges. With Firmino we have played something close to a 442 diamond. I think we struggled in buildup without Firmino, especially when Jota played centrally, because Firmino spent so much time helping out in midfield. Nunez doesn't seem to be that type, although his pressing is good.

But players like Firmino don't come around often.
Mane's didn't have a world class touch but he was alright.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30008 on: Today at 09:25:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:04:58 pm
Now I've seen where the Matheus Nunes rumours come from, there might be something in this.  ;D

Gonna be very awkward when Ward realises Edwards left a spreadsheet filter on
Online Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30009 on: Today at 09:26:15 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:25:19 pm
Gonna be very awkward when Ward realises Edwards left a spreadsheet filter on

Next up, Nuno Gomez.
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30010 on: Today at 09:27:10 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:29:18 pm
First, we're going to put him in an Iron Maiden and then we'll put him on The Rack. That will push his knee to the limit.

Can't wait to see him wield that plastic guitar.
Online Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30011 on: Today at 09:30:14 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 08:57:49 pm
Fabio Vieira from Porto would be icing on the cake

Yes please!
Online Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30012 on: Today at 09:37:21 pm »
Sadio Mané was asking for close to £400,000 a week for a four-year deal to stay with Liverpool. That would work out at a total, including bonuses, of around £83m over the deal. [David Maddock]
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30013 on: Today at 09:39:45 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:37:21 pm
Sadio Mané was asking for close to £400,000 a week for a four-year deal to stay with Liverpool. That would work out at a total, including bonuses, of around £83m over the deal. [David Maddock]

yeah - we weren't going to pay anything like that for him to lose his legs on our dime.
Online Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30014 on: Today at 09:40:16 pm »
Bayern Munich are reported to be close to agreeing a three-year deal with Sadio Mane at around £360,000 per week. #lfc [david maddock - mirror]
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30015 on: Today at 09:41:31 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:40:16 pm
Bayern Munich are reported to be close to agreeing a three-year deal with Sadio Mane at around £360,000 per week. #lfc [david maddock - mirror]
Flipping hell. Fair play to him. Was never going to get that with us.
Offline MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30016 on: Today at 09:44:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:13:09 pm
Not a journo, just a lad on twitter who knows his stuff and is relaible-ish for a none journo.  ;D
Tell us who it is ya pox.
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30017 on: Today at 09:45:17 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:40:16 pm
Bayern Munich are reported to be close to agreeing a three-year deal with Sadio Mane at around £360,000 per week. #lfc [david maddock - mirror]

Would explain why he wants to go but Bayern are quite tight with wages. Look at Lewandowski. Or Thiago. Seems odd they'd obliterate their wage structure for Mane.
Offline afc turkish

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30018 on: Today at 09:46:14 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 08:33:54 pm
"Right that's lap 977 done, have a sip of your Ribena and complete the remaining 1023."

Milly shotguns his Ribena...
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30019 on: Today at 09:46:19 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:25:19 pm
Gonna be very awkward when Ward realises Edwards left a spreadsheet filter on
;D
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30020 on: Today at 09:46:20 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:40:16 pm
Bayern Munich are reported to be close to agreeing a three-year deal with Sadio Mane at around £360,000 per week. #lfc [david maddock - mirror]

Hell still dominate in the bundesliga against most teams.

Crazy money though.
Online CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30021 on: Today at 09:46:21 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:37:21 pm
Sadio Mané was asking for close to £400,000 a week for a four-year deal to stay with Liverpool. That would work out at a total, including bonuses, of around £83m over the deal. [David Maddock]

See ya then  ;D
Offline bloke

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30022 on: Today at 09:46:27 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 06:14:40 pm
He dives like Suarez, so that's a good start!
Great.  Can't wait to see us take on West Ham then...
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30023 on: Today at 09:48:06 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:46:21 pm
See ya then  ;D

Quite like it that the club wont be held to ransom.

It helps when you have a great recruitment team who can find alternatives of course.
Online Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30024 on: Today at 09:51:42 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:37:21 pm
Sadio Mané was asking for close to £400,000 a week for a four-year deal to stay with Liverpool. That would work out at a total, including bonuses, of around £83m over the deal. [David Maddock]

Thought it wasnt all about money for him?
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30025 on: Today at 09:52:17 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 09:51:42 pm
Thought it wasnt all about money for him?

Thought that was Mo?
Online Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30026 on: Today at 09:55:26 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:37:21 pm
Sadio Mané was asking for close to £400,000 a week for a four-year deal to stay with Liverpool. That would work out at a total, including bonuses, of around £83m over the deal. [David Maddock]

Really disappointing to see how the knives are out for him now. Some of our supporters need to give their heads a shake.
Online Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30027 on: Today at 09:57:17 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:37:21 pm
Sadio Mané was asking for close to £400,000 a week for a four-year deal to stay with Liverpool. That would work out at a total, including bonuses, of around £83m over the deal. [David Maddock]

Good grief, if that is true! Theres wanting a raise, and then theres greed. Thats mad.

Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:40:16 pm
Bayern Munich are reported to be close to agreeing a three-year deal with Sadio Mane at around £360,000 per week. #lfc [david maddock - mirror]

But there ya go, hes found a club who will pay close to it.
Online JRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30028 on: Today at 10:01:26 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:37:21 pm
Sadio Mané was asking for close to £400,000 a week for a four-year deal to stay with Liverpool. That would work out at a total, including bonuses, of around £83m over the deal. [David Maddock]
Off you go, Sadio.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30029 on: Today at 10:03:10 pm »
And yet Sadio is probably going to get close to that so surely he wasn't wrong for asking for it. Really odd how some people can look at wages as if the club isn't going to spend it somewhere and somehow regardless.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30030 on: Today at 10:03:19 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:37:21 pm
Sadio Mané was asking for close to £400,000 a week for a four-year deal to stay with Liverpool. That would work out at a total, including bonuses, of around £83m over the deal. [David Maddock]

Falls perfectly into the discussion on the Anfield Wrap's Nunez podcast about the club not wanting to blow its wage structure to backpay players during their declining years
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30031 on: Today at 10:04:26 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 09:55:26 pm
Really disappointing to see how the knives are out for him now. Some of our supporters need to give their heads a shake.

What knives? If anything, this will show the supporters who don't quite understand Liverpool's finances why this deal didn't make sense for us.
Online CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30032 on: Today at 10:05:28 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:03:10 pm
And yet Sadio is probably going to get close to that so surely he wasn't wrong for asking for it.

Depends really.

We might have felt that £400k to a Mane in 2yrs time in the PL was way over priced, where as Bayern think in the Bundesliga it will be OK.

Different clubs will have different means of assessing such a demand.
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30033 on: Today at 10:10:44 pm »
Bayern are also avoiding paying a 33 year old similar wages to keep him around.  Sensible trade for them if Sadio plays well in Germany.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30034 on: Today at 10:13:33 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:05:28 pm
Depends really.

We might have felt that £400k to a Mane in 2yrs time in the PL was way over priced, where as Bayern think in the Bundesliga it will be OK.

Different clubs will have different means of assessing such a demand.

Right, each team will have it's reasons for the decision it makes. Time will tell who was right or wrong. Doesn't negate the fact that those that just blindly guffaw at his demands are, at least to me, a bit wide of the mark.
Online Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30035 on: Today at 10:17:26 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:45:17 pm
Would explain why he wants to go but Bayern are quite tight with wages. Look at Lewandowski. Or Thiago. Seems odd they'd obliterate their wage structure for Mane.

wages isnt the issue with Lewandowski wanting to leave though.

Online ademuzzy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30036 on: Today at 10:18:30 pm »
I think Mane is looking for more money to give back to his country. Its a duty for him and the more money he earns, the more he can give back.

I dont think its greed at all.

Hes been fantastic and he has every right to secure the best contract in his final years. I still wish it was with us though.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30037 on: Today at 10:20:02 pm »
Dont agree.

Its about status.
 
It could be £400 a week or £400k a week. The money  isnt the issue

He will want to be paid the same as the best.
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30038 on: Today at 10:21:14 pm »
Quote from: ademuzzy on Today at 10:18:30 pm
I think Mane is looking for more money to give back to his country. Its a duty for him and the more money he earns, the more he can give back.

I dont think its greed at all.

Hes been fantastic and he has every right to secure the best contract in his final years. I still wish it was with us though.

Possible.

Unlikely - but certainly possible.
Offline Classycara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #30039 on: Today at 10:21:52 pm »
Didn't the journalists report that Mane and the club weren't discussing a contract until the end of the season? That the club hadn't offered anything and that Mane hadn't demanded anything either.

And then Mane's agent said it too, will discuss in the offseason. Then he said he'd be making an announcement after the CL final. Then the announcement was made that he'd be leaving.

So for this to come out now on the eve of us sorting out a semi-replacement and Bayern getting closer to a deal, seems like rather handy PR for the club (on a number of different counts)

Maybe that was what his reps demanded. From all the noises from both sides though, it's not sounded like either believed that a deal was ever close or that Mane even wanted to discuss staying. If anything sounded like his heart has been set on Bayern for a fair while (and obviously they've been discussing it since well before the final.
