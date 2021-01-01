« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 743 744 745 746 747 [748]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1377543 times)

Offline Waterpistol

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29880 on: Today at 03:28:32 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:05:52 pm
And none of that amounts to them "having a much better midfield" than us.

Ask me to pick a midfield out of ours and City's squad and I'm picking two Liverpool players every single time.
;D

Fair enough la. I'm taking their starting midfield over ours every single time. That changes when we add another quality player to Fabinho and Thiago.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,643
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29881 on: Today at 03:29:30 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 03:21:08 pm
On the other hand, the four biggest signings from the Bundesliga arguably hasn't panned out (yet). If we think about the European records of the respective leagues, the Portuguese league has been quite competitive even though it is patently much smaller than the Bundesliga. But the depth of talent in Portugal, especially for the top three teams, is quite impressive, and their record of producing world class players is undeniable.

The Portuguese league is often the entry level in Europe for emerging South American talent, in addition to domestic talent. Porto and Benfica have first class scouting as well and agent contacts with the likes of Mendes. It's well utilised as a stepping stone.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,588
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29882 on: Today at 03:30:22 pm »
I'd say Havertz had definitely panned out.
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,115
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29883 on: Today at 03:36:41 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:29:30 pm
The Portuguese league is often the entry level in Europe for emerging South American talent, in addition to domestic talent. Porto and Benfica have first class scouting as well and agent contacts with the likes of Mendes. It's well utilised as a stepping stone.
Quite right, and the likes of Porto and Benfica ate able to offer CL football, something the middle tier Spanish clubs (their main rivals for the South American players) are unable to provide.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,931
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29884 on: Today at 03:42:53 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:11:55 pm
How is it that Ramsay has gone from being about £4m rising to £6m or so, to Aberdeen now wanting upwards of £10m
What I don't understand is why clubs negotiating these low risk (for us) transfers of young players don't all insist on a percentage sell on fee.

With all the inequity in football, we are able to be sharks and take (relative) low fee punts on players like Kaide Gordon, Elliot, Carvalho - going back to Sterling and Ibe. And when it doesn't work out (eg Ibe) we usually still tend to make a profit on them. Mad that we've escaped a sell on fee for so many of them so far.
Logged

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29885 on: Today at 03:43:59 pm »
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 12:49:42 pm
It's the one area we are inferior to them... Both have 3 elite starting players. Madrid then have two of the brightest midfield talents in the world. We have numbers on City in midfield options, but they beat us on quality.

We have 2 of the top 3 midfielders in the league. Its not a position that is impossible to upgrade on (in depth or quality), but to think our midfield lacks quality (even relative to City or Madrid) is nuts.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,389
  • Linudden.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29886 on: Today at 03:44:30 pm »
Aberdeen know that Premier League clubs bathe in cash and want every penny they can get. For them it's a game-changer that pays back a large part of the new training complex and allows them to retake third in Scotland.
Logged
Linudden.

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,186
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29887 on: Today at 03:49:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:22:19 pm

Should have hired Suarez as a scout
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,115
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29888 on: Today at 03:49:36 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 03:43:59 pm
We have 2 of the top 3 midfielders in the league. Its not a position that is impossible to upgrade on (in depth or quality), but to think our midfield lacks quality (even relative to City or Madrid) is nuts.
Think people look at the likes of De Bruyne and Modric and because we don't have anyone at that level in terms of attacking they just assume we have inferior midfielders. Even then they are forgetting Thiago.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,405
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29889 on: Today at 03:49:38 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 03:42:53 pm
What I don't understand is why clubs negotiating these low risk (for us) transfers of young players don't all insist on a percentage sell on fee.

With all the inequity in football, we are able to be sharks and take (relative) low fee punts on players like Kaide Gordon, Elliot, Carvalho - going back to Sterling and Ibe. And when it doesn't work out (eg Ibe) we usually still tend to make a profit on them. Mad that we've escaped a sell on fee for so many of them so far.

How do we know they dont?

However, if a deal has no sell-on clause, but they requested a sell-on clause, the buying club would counter that with a lower fee offer. The smaller club has to decide if they want more cash now or maybe even more at an unspecified date with no guarantee it even happens.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,931
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29890 on: Today at 03:53:42 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:49:38 pm
How do we know they dont?

However, if a deal has no sell-on clause, but they requested a sell-on clause, the buying club would counter that with a lower fee offer. The smaller club has to decide if they want more cash now or maybe even more at an unspecified date with no guarantee it even happens.

Yeah, all depends on if they have much left on their contact or if we've got in before they're allowed their first one. If the player has a few years left, then it's easier to demand a higher fee plus the sell on. Worst case, the young player continues developing as a key player instead of joining a larger squad with less minutes (but better coaching)
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,609
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29891 on: Today at 03:58:14 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 12:28:41 pm
OX made 29 appearances last season. That's nearly 50% of the games we played.

Also take in to consideration Hendo, Milner and Thiago are all above 30.

Fab is 29 in October.

That's 4 key players in their 30's or nearly.

If we don't sign a midfielder to slot in this season then we run the risk next season in having to buy 2-3 midfielders that will need to hit the ground running.

Most of Ox's appearances, or atleast starts were in the front 3 I believe. The midfield isnt lacking in depth, but I agree we could improve quality, especially for Fabinho's cover. It is, however, one that we can wait on as we see how Elliott, Curtis and Carvalho develop this season. I also like the looks or Balagizi and Frauendorf from the youth setup who seem to be well developed physically but need a few minutes at this level to show if they have enough. Not a situation I would be terrified about if we dont sign any midfielders, because we have 5 seasoned options there even if we sell ox and plenty of good youth prospects to fill the remaining vacuum
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,714
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29892 on: Today at 04:02:23 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 03:42:53 pm
What I don't understand is why clubs negotiating these low risk (for us) transfers of young players don't all insist on a percentage sell on fee.

With all the inequity in football, we are able to be sharks and take (relative) low fee punts on players like Kaide Gordon, Elliot, Carvalho - going back to Sterling and Ibe. And when it doesn't work out (eg Ibe) we usually still tend to make a profit on them. Mad that we've escaped a sell on fee for so many of them so far.

I think QPRs record 'income' is weirdly still from us for when we sold Sterling to Abu Dhabi :D

I suspect we dont escape sell-on fees, they're just not usually particularly well known and not really spoken about (unless it means a monster amount like it was with the scratcher). Plus they're usually from clubs who aren't particularly well off, so if they say 'Right we want a 30% sell on fee' we'll probably go 'Lol no, make it 5% and we'll give you an extra £500k now'. AND it doesn't always work out, its definitely not a given that we'll make a profit on them if they dont work out. Amoo, Ngoo, Ojo, Yusuf Mersin, Chirivella etc. There's quite a few who were relatively expensive for their age who have ended up leaving on free transfers.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,405
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29893 on: Today at 04:06:19 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 03:53:42 pm
Yeah, all depends on if they have much left on their contact or if we've got in before they're allowed their first one. If the player has a few years left, then it's easier to demand a higher fee plus the sell on. Worst case, the young player continues developing as a key player instead of joining a larger squad with less minutes (but better coaching)

I can imagine if youre the CFO of Aberdeen, or any other small club, and £4m or £10m is on the table, youd find it hard to turn down. Especially with the clout we will have in negotiations. I could see our guys halving, or worse, the fee if any sell on clause was requested, so the CFO would be turning down a few million in hard cash. I could even see us offering as low as £500K if they wanted a good chunk of a future sale, as any sell-on clause would be deemed to hold value due to the excellence of LFC coaching and their investment in the player etc. The LFC brand alone adds value. Theyd have all those numbers ready.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,245
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29894 on: Today at 04:06:58 pm »
On the Nunez transfer, I am more interested in what it represents than the transfer target himself. Like many, I await to see what he can bring to Liverpool, but remain concerned by the massive investment risk he represents.

However, it is that investment risk that is the most interesting aspect of the transfer.

When LFC broke the bank to bring in Becker and VVD, it waqs funded by a ludicrous fee recieved for Coutinho. Barcelona's poor decision was Liverpool's boon, £130m+ pure profit. But Nunez has not been preceded by a massive sale, instead he has been targetted and brought in as part of a rebuild of the squad. In a sense, Klopp extending his contract was the essential first step to the purchase of Nunez, since it guaranteed managerial stability, the main pillar for the squad rebuild.

It also represents a shift in transfer market thinking: where previously LFC were content to seek value and hope FFP would curtail the worst excesses of the petro clubs, Spending so much one player shows that Liverpool, if not quite willing to go toe-to-toe, are willing to be more aggressive and competitve in the market. It shows they are more ambitious as well, so rather than poke around the bargain bins with spreadsheets and calgulators in hand, they are willing to make a bid for some of the most sought after players in Europe.

It also shows what a draw Klopp and Liverpool are. The four most sought after players this summer are Tchouameni, Mbappe, Haaland and Nunez. Liverpool currently lie 7th in the Deloitte money league, behind 2 petrodollar clubs (PSg, City) 2 state aid clubs (Madrid, Barca), United and Bayern. At PSG the owners (who clearly couldn't give a fuck about the club or the fans) gave Mbappe an unprecedented share of the club to keep him there. Madrid, stymied, used the money saved for Mbappe to but Tschou. City got Haaland through the usual murky means. But Liverpool saw off all other interest to get Nunez who was straight up interested in working with Klopp at Liverpool.

So, even if Nunez isn't quite what anyone expected, he is an important transfer because of what he represents in terms of shifting policy, as much as what he means as a player in the squad.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,931
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29895 on: Today at 04:08:45 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:02:23 pm
I think QPRs record 'income' is weirdly still from us for when we sold Sterling to Abu Dhabi :D

I suspect we dont escape sell-on fees, they're just not usually particularly well known and not really spoken about (unless it means a monster amount like it was with the scratcher). Plus they're usually from clubs who aren't particularly well off, so if they say 'Right we want a 30% sell on fee' we'll probably go 'Lol no, make it 5% and we'll give you an extra £500k now'. AND it doesn't always work out, its definitely not a given that we'll make a profit on them if they dont work out. Amoo, Ngoo, Ojo, Yusuf Mersin, Chirivella etc. There's quite a few who were relatively expensive for their age who have ended up leaving on free transfers.

Good point, not something we'll tend to want to publicise except when a protracted higher-profile transfer is playing out (for example, after missing out on Carvalho in January where a sell on wasnt reported we ultimately did when agreeing the transfer - if I remember correctly)

Interesting that about QPR. Obviously it's up to the club execs to work out their balance of risk/reward but yeah you'd imagine examples like Sterling (and unrelated other examples of us extracting good transfer fees when selling) make us prefer to stump up the equivalent of a months wages for a first teamer rather than potentially forgo £5-£10 million if a Sterling situation occurs.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #29896 on: Today at 04:11:14 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 04:06:58 pm
On the Nunez transfer, I am more interested in what it represents than the transfer target himself. Like many, I await to see what he can bring to Liverpool, but remain concerned by the massive investment risk he represents.

However, it is that investment risk that is the most interesting aspect of the transfer.

When LFC broke the bank to bring in Becker and VVD, it waqs funded by a ludicrous fee recieved for Coutinho. Barcelona's poor decision was Liverpool's boon, £130m+ pure profit. But Nunez has not been preceded by a massive sale, instead he has been targetted and brought in as part of a rebuild of the squad. In a sense, Klopp extending his contract was the essential first step to the purchase of Nunez, since it guaranteed managerial stability, the main pillar for the squad rebuild.

It also represents a shift in transfer market thinking: where previously LFC were content to seek value and hope FFP would curtail the worst excesses of the petro clubs, Spending so much one player shows that Liverpool, if not quite willing to go toe-to-toe, are willing to be more aggressive and competitve in the market. It shows they are more ambitious as well, so rather than poke around the bargain bins with spreadsheets and calgulators in hand, they are willing to make a bid for some of the most sought after players in Europe.

It also shows what a draw Klopp and Liverpool are. The four most sought after players this summer are Tchouameni, Mbappe, Haaland and Nunez. Liverpool currently lie 7th in the Deloitte money league, behind 2 petrodollar clubs (PSg, City) 2 state aid clubs (Madrid, Barca), United and Bayern. At PSG the owners (who clearly couldn't give a fuck about the club or the fans) gave Mbappe an unprecedented share of the club to keep him there. Madrid, stymied, used the money saved for Mbappe to but Tschou. City got Haaland through the usual murky means. But Liverpool saw off all other interest to get Nunez who was straight up interested in working with Klopp at Liverpool.

So, even if Nunez isn't quite what anyone expected, he is an important transfer because of what he represents in terms of shifting policy, as much as what he means as a player in the squad.

Nunez is probably on half of Mane's wages at Liverpool. That & Nunez's desire to come i think was huge. Plus he clearly seems a very big target of Klopp's. So does Diaz as Klopp was very happy when he signed.
South American forwards just really suit our style of

Also before VVD & Allison are commercial income was not as high.

We made a ridicolous amount last year considering all the games we played & alot of CL money too
« Last Edit: Today at 04:12:54 pm by MD1990 »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 743 744 745 746 747 [748]   Go Up
« previous next »
 