On the Nunez transfer, I am more interested in what it represents than the transfer target himself. Like many, I await to see what he can bring to Liverpool, but remain concerned by the massive investment risk he represents.



However, it is that investment risk that is the most interesting aspect of the transfer.



When LFC broke the bank to bring in Becker and VVD, it waqs funded by a ludicrous fee recieved for Coutinho. Barcelona's poor decision was Liverpool's boon, £130m+ pure profit. But Nunez has not been preceded by a massive sale, instead he has been targetted and brought in as part of a rebuild of the squad. In a sense, Klopp extending his contract was the essential first step to the purchase of Nunez, since it guaranteed managerial stability, the main pillar for the squad rebuild.



It also represents a shift in transfer market thinking: where previously LFC were content to seek value and hope FFP would curtail the worst excesses of the petro clubs, Spending so much one player shows that Liverpool, if not quite willing to go toe-to-toe, are willing to be more aggressive and competitve in the market. It shows they are more ambitious as well, so rather than poke around the bargain bins with spreadsheets and calgulators in hand, they are willing to make a bid for some of the most sought after players in Europe.



It also shows what a draw Klopp and Liverpool are. The four most sought after players this summer are Tchouameni, Mbappe, Haaland and Nunez. Liverpool currently lie 7th in the Deloitte money league, behind 2 petrodollar clubs (PSg, City) 2 state aid clubs (Madrid, Barca), United and Bayern. At PSG the owners (who clearly couldn't give a fuck about the club or the fans) gave Mbappe an unprecedented share of the club to keep him there. Madrid, stymied, used the money saved for Mbappe to but Tschou. City got Haaland through the usual murky means. But Liverpool saw off all other interest to get Nunez who was straight up interested in working with Klopp at Liverpool.



So, even if Nunez isn't quite what anyone expected, he is an important transfer because of what he represents in terms of shifting policy, as much as what he means as a player in the squad.