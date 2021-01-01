« previous next »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 01:03:21 pm
Not to be a downer, but this is the video that has me slightly concerned given the amount of our budget we've allocated for Nunez. It's not really like us to go out and spend upwards of £60m on players (for the most part), and when we do, it's usually players who don't really have any glaring issues with their game.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Jfqm8cnKTus" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Jfqm8cnKTus</a>

I feel like it could go one of two ways. Klopp has obviously seen enough in his game to make him our record signing and there must be enough there for him to work with, but I'm far from expecting fireworks during his first season.

All those misplaced passes/miscontrolled touches were in the Portuguese league. We're asking him to make a real step up with the Premier League so I'm hoping he comes good eventually. But it's the first signing in the last few years that I've been a bit worried about, especially at the price point being discussed. For the price we're paying, we could land 95% of players in the top 5 leagues.

Obviously, I hope he does a Suarez/Torres, but I can already hear the groans from the Kop based on some of those moments in the video.

Haha, you can make a video like this about any player if you compile all their mistakes into one short video.
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 01:03:21 pm
Not to be a downer, but this is the video that has me slightly concerned given the amount of our budget we've allocated for Nunez. It's not really like us to go out and spend upwards of £60m on players (for the most part), and when we do, it's usually players who don't really have any glaring issues with their game.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Jfqm8cnKTus" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Jfqm8cnKTus</a>

I feel like it could go one of two ways. Klopp has obviously seen enough in his game to make him our record signing and there must be enough there for him to work with, but I'm far from expecting fireworks during his first season.

All those misplaced passes/miscontrolled touches were in the Portuguese league. We're asking him to make a real step up with the Premier League so I'm hoping he comes good eventually. But it's the first signing in the last few years that I've been a bit worried about, especially at the price point being discussed. For the price we're paying, we could land 95% of players in the top 5 leagues.

Obviously, I hope he does a Suarez/Torres, but I can already hear the groans from the Kop based on some of those moments in the video.


Don't take that too seriously mate. Here is another video from that channel


<a href="https://youtube.com/v/8Kx5eRQsHY8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/8Kx5eRQsHY8</a>
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 01:16:14 pm
I haven't said he's the worst signing in the world and that I can't believe we're going in for him. I'm just a bit wary based on those moments in the Portuguese league. We've seen Salah make mistakes, yes, but that's in the Premier League / Serie A where the level is generally higher so mistakes are more likely to occur.

As I said, Klopp must have seen enough for these moments not to bother him - and that's fine - it's just a much more riskier transfer than we've gone for in recent years. He could develop into a Cavani, Kane, Falcao type of striker, or he could be a bit more like Carroll, Borini, etc. I'm just surprised the club have decided to take that risk and smash our record for him.
Just watched a similar YouTube video on Haaland , so I wouldnt worry too much of I were you.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:30:27 pm
Haha, you can make a video like this about any player if you compile all their mistakes into one short video.

You can certainly do one about the player hes replacing!

Its just daft, players make mistakes, but especially at his age.
Will Bobby give him the 9?
Quote from: BER on Today at 01:40:26 pm
Will Bobby give him the 9?

Why would he do that? Most probably take Mane's number.
Quote from: BER on Today at 01:40:26 pm
Will Bobby give him the 9?

No chance, and nor should he.

I expect he'll hold off being given a number until Mane leaves and then take 10. Unless he really wants 9, in which case he may take another this season then move next when/if Bobby leaves.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:10:55 pm
We definitely don't need a midfielder, but we would have some disruption in the forward line with Salah and possibly Firmino leaving. Do we then want a high amount of midfield disruption to contend with as well?

I agree we are fine for this year. Wouldn't be surprised if we look to get someone in during the January window.

I guess I would assume that, if we do lose both Salah and Firmino next year, we would be looking at a Diaz, Nunez, Jota front 3 with Carvalho as 4th choice.  We would probably bring in 1 additional young forward next year along with a midfielder to replace Milner.  It's definitely a good point that you bring up.   
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:14:49 pm
Our best patch of form last season coincided with our midfielders managing to collectively stay fit for a few months for the first time. I don't think that's something we can rely on given that pretty much all of the main starters have a history of injuries at this point, especially as three of them are 31 or over.

A lot depends on how often we use a midfield three of course, but it's been the standard until now and if we continue I think we'll struggle at times without another player in there, which isn't something we can muddle through with given how many points City tend to accumulate.

5 subs should definitely help with injury prevention next year. 
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 01:03:21 pm
Not to be a downer, but this is the video that has me slightly concerned given the amount of our budget we've allocated for Nunez. It's not really like us to go out and spend upwards of £60m on players (for the most part), and when we do, it's usually players who don't really have any glaring issues with their game.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Jfqm8cnKTus" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Jfqm8cnKTus</a>

I feel like it could go one of two ways. Klopp has obviously seen enough in his game to make him our record signing and there must be enough there for him to work with, but I'm far from expecting fireworks during his first season.

All those misplaced passes/miscontrolled touches were in the Portuguese league. We're asking him to make a real step up with the Premier League so I'm hoping he comes good eventually. But it's the first signing in the last few years that I've been a bit worried about, especially at the price point being discussed. For the price we're paying, we could land 95% of players in the top 5 leagues.

Obviously, I hope he does a Suarez/Torres, but I can already hear the groans from the Kop based on some of those moments in the video.

The entire RAWK knew that Nunez is shite. In fact, it was one of us who has made that compilation, but we've kept it hidden from the club's scouting and analytics department. Can you keep a secret, or you will tell them?
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:41:13 pm
Why would he do that? Most probably take Mane's number.

It would be cool. Give Bobby 10 and he'll have played at 9, 10 and 11.  ;D
I think it's fair to say based on the consensus that among Uruguayan strikers he's more like Cavani than Suárez. That being said, the former was excellent in his prime and really contributed to the pressing game, assisting team mates and scoring himself. Klopp clearly sees something. He's not worked with a proper #9 since Lewandowski but I assume he's very keen on making Núñez work out in his system or else he'd not paid this fee for him.
It surprises me that some people still don't get that we rarely sign someone just to fill a spot in the squad.  We have probably 3-4 players in mind, if we can't get them, we'll sit on it for a year.

Also, posting a Youtube video about what Youtube videos don't show you about a player. Erm. Is everyone OK?
Nunez 81
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 01:47:27 pm
I think it's fair to say based on the consensus that among Uruguayan strikers he's more like Cavani than Suárez. That being said, the former was excellent in his prime and really contributed to the pressing game, assisting team mates and scoring himself. Klopp clearly sees something. He's not worked with a proper #9 since Lewandowski but I assume he's very keen on making Núñez work out in his system or else he'd not paid this fee for him.

His messy dribbling reminds me a lot of Suarez to be honest, don't think Cavani ever did much of that?
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 01:47:27 pm
I think it's fair to say based on the consensus that among Uruguayan strikers he's more like Cavani than Suárez. That being said, the former was excellent in his prime and really contributed to the pressing game, assisting team mates and scoring himself. Klopp clearly sees something. He's not worked with a proper #9 since Lewandowski but I assume he's very keen on making Núñez work out in his system or else he'd not paid this fee for him.

Cavani was even excellent in his first season at Utd, when fit. to be honest it was only when he was at United that I finally started appreciating him. For one thing, he's a clinical as fuck finisher and a serious presence in the box. And then the idiots signed Ronaldo.
I think Nunez is definitely more risky than VVD or Alisson, coming from a smaller league.

I trust our scouts though, their track record is great.
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 01:54:39 pm
Cavani was even excellent in his first season at Utd, when fit. to be honest it was only when he was at United that I finally started appreciating him. For one thing, he's a clinical as fuck finisher and a serious presence in the box. And then the idiots signed Ronaldo.

Cavani was one of the top strikers in Europe for a decade, even since his Napoli days. If Nunez turns out to be like him, we've got ourselves a bargain ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/edinson-cavani/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/48280
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 12:49:42 pm
It's the one area we are inferior to them... Both have 3 elite starting players. Madrid then have two of the brightest midfield talents in the world. We have numbers on City in midfield options, but they beat us on quality.

And none of that amounts to them "having a much better midfield" than us.

Ask me to pick a midfield out of ours and City's squad and I'm picking two Liverpool players every single time.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:05:52 pm
And none of that amounts to them "having a much better midfield" than us.

Ask me to pick a midfield out of ours and City's squad and I'm picking two Liverpool players every single time.

Thiago is the best one and you could argue either of Fabinho or Rodri. Dont think their midfield is a future proofed as much as thought though since Foden is now pretty much a front three player and so is Silva and the latter feels like he wont be in England for much longer.
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:22:11 pm
Is it?
Nunez is after Haaland & Mbappe probably the best striker u23 in Europe. He has been highly rated for years its why he cost Benfica 20m despite playing in the 2nd tier.

6"2 being that agile,strong & a finisher is very rare.
One of the best forwards in the CL last year.

That fee is high but it really isnt that much over the top.

to pay as much as they are upfront for a player from the portuguese league? Yes I think it is. Its a departure, the 2 other massive fee signings they made where Virgil and Alisson, 2 players who where older and their game far closer to being the finished product and established, and from 2 of the big leagues.

But it will have been done with a lot of forward planning of course and a lot of analytics. But no doubt its a huge fee for the club to pay.  Still, over the course of a long contract, it isnt comparable to the mad fees combined with wages that Man City or Man Utd pay for sure.
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 01:47:27 pm
I think it's fair to say based on the consensus that among Uruguayan strikers he's more like Cavani than Suárez. That being said, the former was excellent in his prime and really contributed to the pressing game, assisting team mates and scoring himself. Klopp clearly sees something. He's not worked with a proper #9 since Lewandowski but I assume he's very keen on making Núñez work out in his system or else he'd not paid this fee for him.

I'd love that to be the case personally. I was a huge Cavani fan, absolutely loved watching him play and for me was maybe the best number 9 in the world for a while, until he went to Utd then he became a prick.
Very exciting that we're adding a number 9 type striker to the team. Klopp's record of picking and improving a player makes it even more so
Quote from: BER on Today at 01:54:15 pm
His messy dribbling reminds me a lot of Suarez to be honest, don't think Cavani ever did much of that?
I won't compare his dribbling to Suarez until I've seen him nutmeg every defender in the oppo team at least once in a game.  nobody does nutmegs like Luis.  :)

David Maddock
@MaddockMirror
Darwin Nunez medical got underway at 11am. Expected to take best part of the afternoon, with results confirmed in morning.

So no unveiling today, and technically not until July 1 when Portuguese transfer window opens. But #LFC anticipate a formal signing announcement tomorrow.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:26:38 pm
David Maddock
@MaddockMirror
Darwin Nunez medical got underway at 11am. Expected to take best part of the afternoon, with results confirmed in morning.

So no unveiling today, and technically not until July 1 when Portuguese transfer window opens. But #LFC anticipate a formal signing announcement tomorrow.

Still no idea why Maddock thinks the transfer can't be officially done until the Portuguese window opens.
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 01:03:21 pm

I shudder to think what a compilation like this would make Mo Salah look like.
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 02:01:30 pm
I think Nunez is definitely more risky than VVD or Alisson, coming from a smaller league.

I trust our scouts though, their track record is great.

That's pretty much where I am at. To sort of quote Shania - he don't impress me much. But Klopp and the team get it right more often than not so I am looking forward to see what he can do and how he will fit in.
The comparisons are starting already at the notion of a rivalry to compare with the Messi Ronaldo days (both of whom are now expensive dogshit in terms of wages for results), but what an interesting difference for me there is. It begins with the notion that Mane goes out the door. We will probably bid him goodbye after getting all his best years at a very reasonable wage, without renegotiating a bigger deal beyond very fair bonus payments, which helped us win stuff and earned us wads of cash. And we get £40m ish after having the return of his value paid out in full over the length of his last contract, so it's like a refund or a discount on the new man. The player we are replacing him with is eight years younger, has numbers near Mane's before the Klopp effect, that one where we got a 40% better player in our Portuguese striker. Then there's the small matter of us paying our potential new signing £12,500,000 less per year (one third of his basic wage for our player). So the whole basic cost of the two players doubled over the length of their contracts for Haaland. Lets hope we pay out all the add ons.
