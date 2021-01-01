The comparisons are starting already at the notion of a rivalry to compare with the Messi Ronaldo days (both of whom are now expensive dogshit in terms of wages for results), but what an interesting difference for me there is. It begins with the notion that Mane goes out the door. We will probably bid him goodbye after getting all his best years at a very reasonable wage, without renegotiating a bigger deal beyond very fair bonus payments, which helped us win stuff and earned us wads of cash. And we get £40m ish after having the return of his value paid out in full over the length of his last contract, so it's like a refund or a discount on the new man. The player we are replacing him with is eight years younger, has numbers near Mane's before the Klopp effect, that one where we got a 40% better player in our Portuguese striker. Then there's the small matter of us paying our potential new signing £12,500,000 less per year (one third of his basic wage for our player). So the whole basic cost of the two players doubled over the length of their contracts for Haaland. Lets hope we pay out all the add ons.